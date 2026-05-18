Electric Rickshaws Strategic Business Report 2026: Global Market to Grow by Over $5 billion Between 2024-2030, Driven by Rising Urban Congestion and Last-Mile Connectivity Needs

Dublin, May 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Electric Rickshaws - Global Strategic Business Report" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Electric Rickshaws was valued at US$7.1 Billion in 2024 and is projected to reach US$13.2 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 11.0% from 2024 to 2030. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers, and forecasts, helping you make informed business decisions.







Electric rickshaws, or e-rickshaws, are three-wheeled electric vehicles used for short-distance public transport, primarily in urban and semi-urban settings. They operate on rechargeable batteries and offer an economical, low-emission alternative to traditional auto-rickshaws powered by gasoline, diesel, or LPG.



E-rickshaws are widely used for last-mile connectivity, transporting passengers and goods across narrow streets and congested routes. Their simple mechanical structure, low maintenance requirements, and low operating costs have made them accessible to a wide base of independent drivers. As cities seek to reduce vehicle emissions and improve transport efficiency, electric rickshaws are being adopted as part of formal and informal mobility networks.



What Design and Technical Advances Are Improving Performance and Adoption?



Modern electric rickshaws use lead-acid or lithium-ion batteries with improved charging cycles and range. Upgrades in motor efficiency, controller design, and regenerative braking have enhanced performance in urban driving conditions. Lightweight chassis, weather-resistant frames, and enhanced suspension systems contribute to vehicle stability and passenger comfort.



Fleet operators and OEMs are introducing features such as GPS tracking, digital fare meters, and swappable battery options. Charging solutions include plug-in stations, battery exchange hubs, and solar-powered docks in areas with limited electricity access. Modular design and availability of spare parts support easy repairs and customization based on payload requirements.



Where Is Market Demand Growing Across Urban and Rural Mobility Networks?



In South Asia, particularly India, Bangladesh, and Nepal, electric rickshaws are widely used in urban centers, Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities, and peri-urban zones. Municipalities and public transport authorities are integrating e-rickshaws into urban mobility plans to reduce congestion and emissions. In Southeast Asia and parts of Africa, small-scale adoption is being supported through government-backed clean mobility programs.



E-commerce and delivery services are deploying e-rickshaws for lightweight cargo transport in city centers. Informal public transport providers are transitioning from cycle rickshaws and fuel-based autos to electric options. Financing options, leasing models, and local manufacturing have helped make vehicles more affordable to independent drivers and micro-entrepreneurs.



What Is Supporting Growth in the Electric Rickshaws Market?



Growth in the electric rickshaws market is driven by several factors related to urban mobility needs, cost efficiency, and sustainability policies. Increased demand for affordable, short-distance transport in growing cities is creating a favorable environment for e-rickshaw deployment. Policy incentives, such as vehicle subsidies, scrappage schemes, and GST reductions, are accelerating adoption.



Rising fuel prices and tightening emissions norms are encouraging a shift away from combustion-based three-wheelers. Improved access to battery technology, local assembly units, and after-sales service networks is making e-rickshaws viable for daily commercial use. As cities invest in cleaner, decentralized transport models, electric rickshaws are gaining momentum as a scalable, low-cost mobility solution.

Report Features:

Comprehensive Market Data: Independent analysis of annual sales and market forecasts in US$ Million from 2024 to 2030.

In-Depth Regional Analysis: Detailed insights into key markets, including the U.S., China, Japan, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa.

Company Profiles: Coverage of players such as Adapt Motors Pvt. Ltd., Atul Auto Limited, Bajaj Auto Ltd., Bestway Agencies Pvt. Ltd. (Mayuri), Big Bull E-Rickshaw and more.

Complimentary Updates: Receive free report updates for one year to keep you informed of the latest market developments.

Key Insights:

Market Growth: Understand the significant growth trajectory of the Passenger Carrier segment, which is expected to reach US$7.4 Billion by 2030 with a CAGR of a 9.3%. The Load Carrier segment is also set to grow at 13.6% CAGR over the analysis period.

Regional Analysis: Gain insights into the U.S. market, valued at $1.9 Billion in 2024, and China, forecasted to grow at an impressive 14.7% CAGR to reach $2.7 Billion by 2030. Discover growth trends in other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific.

Scope of the Report

Segments: Vehicle Type (Passenger Carrier, Load Carrier); Battery Type (Lithium-Ion Battery, Lead Acid Battery); Battery Capacity (Below 3 kWh Capacity, 3 - 6 kWh Capacity, Above 6 kWh Capacity); Motor Power (Below 1000 W Power, 1000 - 1500 W Power, Above 1500 W Power).

Vehicle Type (Passenger Carrier, Load Carrier); Battery Type (Lithium-Ion Battery, Lead Acid Battery); Battery Capacity (Below 3 kWh Capacity, 3 - 6 kWh Capacity, Above 6 kWh Capacity); Motor Power (Below 1000 W Power, 1000 - 1500 W Power, Above 1500 W Power). Geographic Regions/Countries: World; United States; Canada; Japan; China; Europe (France; Germany; Italy; United Kingdom; Spain; Russia; and Rest of Europe); Asia-Pacific (Australia; India; South Korea; and Rest of Asia-Pacific); Latin America (Argentina; Brazil; Mexico; and Rest of Latin America); Middle East (Iran; Israel; Saudi Arabia; United Arab Emirates; and Rest of Middle East); and Africa.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 457 Forecast Period 2024 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $7.1 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $13.2 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 11.0% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:



MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Tariff Impact on Global Supply Chain Patterns

Electric Rickshaws - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2025 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2025 (E)

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Rising Urban Congestion and Last-Mile Connectivity Needs Propel Demand for Electric Rickshaws

Government Subsidies and EV Policy Support Strengthen Market Entry for Low-Cost Electric 3-Wheelers

Increased Fuel Price Volatility Accelerates Shift Toward Battery-Operated Public Transport Solutions

Growing Awareness of Air Pollution and Urban Emissions Spurs Adoption of Zero-Emission Rickshaws

Availability of Low-Maintenance and Swappable Battery Models Improves Operational Viability

Surge in Shared Mobility and Ride Aggregator Platforms Drives Fleet-Level Rickshaw Deployments

Expansion of Charging Infrastructure in Semi-Urban and Rural Areas Supports Market Scalability

Declining Battery Costs and Localized Manufacturing Enhance Affordability for Drivers and Fleet Owners

E-Commerce and Logistics Startups Leverage Electric Rickshaws for Sustainable Last-Mile Deliveries

Improved Payload Capacity and Extended Range Offerings Broaden Use Beyond Passenger Mobility

Rise in Women-Owned EV Rickshaws Encourages Inclusivity and New Customer Segments

Banking and Microfinance Access for Drivers Strengthens Financing Options and Adoption

FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS:Some of the 34 companies featured in this Electric Rickshaws market report include:

Adapt Motors Pvt. Ltd.

Atul Auto Limited

Bajaj Auto Ltd.

Bestway Agencies Pvt. Ltd. (Mayuri)

Big Bull E-Rickshaw

Ceeon India

E-Tec Power Management Pvt. Ltd.

Gayam Motor Works

Hero Electric Vehicles Pvt. Ltd.

Jezza Motors

Kinetic Green Energy & Power Solutions Ltd.

Lohia Auto Industries

Mahindra Electric Mobility Ltd.

Omega Seiki Mobility

Piaggio Vehicles Pvt. Ltd.

Saera Electric Auto Pvt. Ltd. (Yatri)

Terra Motors Corporation

Thukral Electric Bikes Pvt. Ltd.

Udaan E-Rickshaw (Energy Electric Vehicles)

YC Electric Vehicle

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/d4i2dh

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