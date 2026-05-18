PageUp Expands in UK Market; Appoints Industry Veteran Chris Chesterman to Lead Global Revenue Growth

LONDON and NEW YORK, May 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PageUp , a global leader in talent acquisition software, today announced the appointment of Chris Chesterman to the role of Chief Revenue Officer in conjunction with the growth of its London offices to serve the burgeoning needs of its U.K. and EU-based prospects and customers, as the company continues to grow globally.

Chesterman, who joined PageUp in 2025, brings a blue-chip pedigree in scaling SaaS platforms, including his previous role as Sales Director EMEA at CultureAmp. As CRO, he will oversee PageUp’s global go-to-market operations, ensuring the brand’s "high-touch, high-tech" approach remains the gold standard for enterprise hiring.

PageUp has evolved beyond a traditional applicant tracking system, unifying the hiring journey into a single AI-powered suite used by organisations around the world. The company is renowned for its recruitment marketing technology and CRM, which deliver a 37 percent visitor-to-application conversion rate and a 50 percent reduction in sourcing spend. PageUp is also known for its AI recruiting agent, Paige, which removes friction from modern recruiting processes, helping busy hiring teams get to qualified candidates faster. For global firms seeking intelligent growth, PageUp is the end-to-end solution for a 'skills-first' era.

Chris Chesterman commented, “Expanding our office in Farringdon allows for team growth as well as hosting our customer user groups, advisory councils, and networking luncheons. Plus, it's always nice when our teams spend time together and in front of our customers. PageUp has forged a strong brand in the U.K. and Europe, with organisations such as British Airways, BP Retail, and Kier Group utilising our solutions every day. We’re excited to continue our growth trajectory here, and our new offices are emblematic of that commitment.”

About PageUp

PageUp believes the most powerful talent acquisition technology is built on one simple principle: human connection. As the chosen talent acquisition partner for the world's most trusted brands, PageUp delivers a world-class customer experience by building deep, lasting partnerships. This commitment is reflected in PageUp’s intelligent talent acquisition platform, an intuitive, AI-powered system that’s easy to use, adaptable to your unique hiring needs and always innovating. We strip away complexity so talent teams can focus on what matters—creating the strong, human connections that forge a resilient workforce.

For more information, visit www.pageuppeople.com.