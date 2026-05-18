KTC Monitors Accelerate Global Expansion to Strengthen Its Presence in the Esports Display Market

Houston, Texas, May 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As global demand for esports and smart display products continues to rise, KTC is accelerating its international expansion, strengthening its presence across Asia, North America, Europe, South America, and other key markets. Backed by KTC Technology’s extensive capabilities in R&D, intelligent manufacturing, and global supply chain operations, KTC is expanding access to its high-performance gaming monitors and innovative display products, including Mini-LED and OLED solutions, while positioning itself as a competitive Chinese display brand in the global esports monitor industry.





I. The Foundation of KTC: KTC Technology, a Pioneer Rooted in the Global Display Industry

Founded in Shenzhen in 1995, KTC Technology was successfully listed on the Main Board of the Shenzhen Stock Exchange in 2022. As a witness and key driver of the development of China’s smart display industry, the company has evolved into a National Single Champion Enterprise in Manufacturing and a National Green Factory after over three decades of dedication. It has built a complete industrial ecosystem integrating R&D, intelligent manufacturing and brand operation, laying a solid foundation for the development of the KTC brand.

1. Strong Technological Strength: Innovation-Driven and Patent-Backed

Adhering to independent technological innovation, KTC Technology boasts over 1,000 R&D engineers and more than 800 core patents. Multiple affiliates of the company have been certified as National High-Tech Enterprises, with technological expertise covering cutting-edge fields such as Mini-LED, OLED, and low-latency esports display technology.

In 2022, the company secured a 17% global market share in Mini-LED monitors , ranking second worldwide in shipment volume. Its TV OEM shipment volume ranked sixth globally, earning widespread recognition for its technological prowess and manufacturing capabilities across the global market.

2. Robust Intelligent Manufacturing: Global Layout with Strict Quality Control

The company has built a 750,000-square-meter intelligent manufacturing industrial park across Shenzhen and Huizhou, with a workforce of over 8,000 employees. It possesses full-industry-chain manufacturing capabilities, covering core component production to end-product assembly. With business reach spanning more than 100 countries and regions worldwide, it has established a global operation system featuring customization, flexibility and diversification, delivering stable and efficient production support for all KTC products .

3. Dual-Brand Synergy: KTC + Horion Driving Growth Across Segments

KTC Technology operates two core proprietary brands to precisely target segmented markets:

KTC : Focused on the consumer electronics sector, specializing in gaming monitors, smart portable displays and innovative display products. Officially entering the esports market in 2021, it has quickly secured a top-tier position in online sales of gaming monitors across mainland China by virtue of outstanding performance and premium cost-effectiveness.

: Focused on the consumer electronics sector, specializing in gaming monitors, smart portable displays and innovative display products. Officially entering the esports market in 2021, it has quickly secured a top-tier position in online sales of gaming monitors across mainland China by virtue of outstanding performance and premium cost-effectiveness. Horion: Dedicated to the enterprise and education market, focusing on intelligent interactive panels and commercial display devices. It serves government institutions, enterprises and educational organizations worldwide, empowering smart office scenarios and the digital transformation of the education industry.





II. KTC Brand: Empowering Diverse Lifestyles with Esports & Home Innovative Displays

As the core consumer-grade innovative display brand under KTC Technology, KTC upholds the mission of Technology for Better Life. It focuses on esports entertainment and smart living scenarios, delivering immersive, high-quality display solutions to global users.

KTC offers a comprehensive product portfolio of gaming monitors covering three mainstream technical routes: LCD, Mini-LED and OLED, including standard monitors, ultra-wide monitors and curved monitors. Equipped with industry-leading advantages such as high refresh rate, low latency, wide color gamut and high brightness, its products meet the professional competition demands of esports athletes, as well as daily entertainment and creative office needs for general users.

Beyond gaming monitors , KTC continues to expand the boundaries of innovative display technology. Its diversified product lineup also includes smart portable displays, portable monitors, projectors and AI smart glasses, covering home entertainment, mobile office and wearable smart scenarios. It breaks the physical limitation of traditional screens, enabling display technology to bridge users and the smart lifestyle.





Leveraging the global channel network of KTC Technology, KTC monitors have established a solid presence in the Chinese market and are exported to Asia, North America, Europe, South America and other regions worldwide. The brand connects with global consumers through e-commerce platforms, authorized offline distributors and international industry exhibitions. Positioned as high performance with affordable pricing, KTC has broken the monopoly of established overseas brands and emerged as a rising powerhouse in the global esports display market.





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