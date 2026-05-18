Eesti Energia 5yr Senior Green Bond Mandate Announcement

Eesti Energia AS, rated Baa3 (stable) by Moody's and BBB- (stable) Fitch, has mandated Goldman Sachs Bank Europe SE as Sole Global Coordinator and Joint Lead Manager and AS LHV Pank as Joint Lead Manager to arrange a Global Investor Call scheduled for Monday, 18th May, at 10.00am UKT / 11.00am CET as well as a series of fixed income investor calls also beginning on 18th May.

A EUR-denominated 5-year Green Reg S Bearer, senior unsecured offering is expected to follow, subject to market conditions. An amount equivalent to the net proceeds from the issue of the Notes will be used to finance and/or refinance, in whole or in part, new or existing Eligible Green Projects meeting the Eligibility Criteria, each as set out in Eesti Energia’s new Green Financing Framework published in April 2026, which can be found on our website. Eesti Energia AS has received an expression of interest from a number of international financial institutions (“IFIs”), who may elect in their discretion to place an order to participate in the offering. The Notes are expected to be rated Baa3 by Moody’s and BBB- by Fitch. Relevant stabilisation regulations (including ICMA/FCA) apply.

Danel Freiberg

Head of Treasury and Financial Risk Management

Eesti Energia AS

+372 5594 3838 | danel.freiberg@enefit.com

Lelle 22, 11318 Tallinn | www.enefit.com