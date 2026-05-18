Trends & Strategies Shaping the $10.6 Billion Global Electric Boats Market, 2031 | Europe Will Lead Market Share due to Stringent Regulations and Government Backing for Zero-Emission Crafts

Dublin, May 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Electric Boats Market by Boat Type, Power Source, Boat Power, Hull Type, Mode of Operation, Boat Size, and Region - Global Forecast to 2031" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The electric boats market is poised to expand from USD 4.39 billion in 2026 to an impressive USD 10.60 billion by 2031, reflecting a CAGR of 19.2%. This growth trajectory is underpinned by the demand for cleaner propulsion solutions and breakthroughs in battery technology, which have significantly bolstered the performance, range, and economic viability of electric boats.

Growing consumer preference for sustainable and silent marine vessels enhances their adoption, particularly in recreational and tour activities. The establishment of charging stations at ports and marinas mitigates operational hurdles and extends the utility of electric boats, further catalyzing industry growth. Their increasing application in passenger ferry services and short maritime trips also propels the market.

By boat size, < 20 feet to be most dominant segment during the forecast period

The < 20 feet segment is expected to maintain its lead, driven by a plethora of small recreational boats, tenders, and fishing boats where electric propulsion aligns perfectly. These vessels typically require smaller batteries and are designed for short distances, matching the capabilities of electric systems. Advancements in compact, efficient motors continue to drive the uptake of boats under 20 feet.

By boat type, the commercial boats segment to register highest CAGR during forecast period

The commercial boats segment is anticipated to witness the highest CAGR, as operators strive to curtail fuel expenses and adhere to emission guidelines. Increased adoption of electric alternatives in ferries, tour boats, and inland vessels is noticeable, spurred by enhancements in battery longevity, accelerated charging, and hybrid solutions that enhance daily operational feasibility.

Europe to account for largest market share during forecast period

Europe is set to dominate the electric boats market, attributed to stringent emission mandates on waterways, governmental incentives for zero-emission vessels, early commercial integration, robust charging infrastructure, and formidable shipbuilding competencies supporting swift deployment at scale.

Research Coverage

This extensive market study examines the electric boats market across various segments and regions, ascertaining market size and growth potentials. It features a detailed competitive analysis of key players, including company profiles, observations on products, offerings, and strategic market directives.

Key players in the market include Brunswick Corporation (US), Groupe Beneteau (France), AZIMUT | BENETTI GROUP (Italy), Candela Technology AB (Sweden), and Arc Boat Company (US).

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 338 Forecast Period 2026-2031 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $4.39 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2031 $10.6 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 19.2% Regions Covered Global

Market Dynamics

Drivers Regulatory Pressure on Emissions and Inland Waterway Decarbonization Operating Cost Advantage in High-Utilization and Short-Route Applications Advancements in Battery Systems Improving Range and Performance

Restraints Limited Charging and Shore Power Infrastructure for Large Vessels High Upfront Capital Cost and Lifecycle Uncertainty

Opportunities Expansion of Electric Ferries, Workboats, and Fleet-based Applications Development of Autonomous and Remotely Operated Electric Vessels

Challenges Competition from Improved Hybrid and Efficient Ice Technologies Dependence on Battery Supply Chains and Critical Materials

Case Studies Case Study 1: Curtis Maritime Developed Hybrid Electric Tugboats to Reduce Emissions Case Study 2: Stockholm Deployed Candela P-12 Using Battery Propulsion and Hydrofoil Technology Case Study 3: Candyman Boats Introduced Electric Hydrofoil Ferry for Urban Water Transport



Company Profiles

Brunswick Corporation

Groupe Beneteau

Azimut|Benetti Group

Candela Technology Ab

Greenline Yachts

Arc Boat Company

Boote Marian GmbH

Duffy Electric Boat Company

Say Carbon Yachts

Ruban Bleu

Frauscher Bootswerft

Navalt

Ingenity Electric

Quadrofoil D.O.O

Vision Marine Technologies Inc.

Silent Yachts

Callboats

Magonis Boats Sl

Oceanvolt

Evoy As

Cosmopolitan Yachts

Salona Yachts

Rs Electric Boats

Alfastreet Yachts

Rand

Lasai

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/yv51lq

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