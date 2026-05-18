$1 Billion Human Identification Market Analysis by Product, Technology, Application, End User and Region - Forecast to 2031

Dublin, May 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Human Identification Market by Product, Technology, Application, End User - Global Forecast to 2031" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global human identification market is set for significant growth, projected to expand from USD 1.01 billion in 2026 to USD 1.69 billion by 2031, marking a CAGR of 10.9%. Growth drivers include tackling forensic case backlogs, databank expansions, and the integration of rapid DNA testing at booking stations.

In 2025, DNA Amplification Kits & Reagents Lead the Consumables Market

The consumables segment, integral to STR-based DNA profiling workflows, saw DNA amplification kits and reagents holding the largest market share. These kits are essential for every DNA sample processed, ensuring their position as the most frequently utilized consumables in labs. The penetration of validated STR kits in national databases, including CODIS, and the high-throughput needs of forensic casework, further accelerate their demand.

Dominance of Sample Preparation & Extraction in Instruments Market

The instruments segment in 2025 spotlighted sample preparation and extraction systems as market leaders. This segment's dominance is attributed to the quintessential role of DNA extraction, being crucial for obtaining reliable analysis results in all DNA workflows.

APAC Region's Rapid Growth

From 2026 to 2031, the Asia-Pacific region will experience the highest growth rate. This surge is driven by the expanding healthcare infrastructure in nations like China, India, and Japan, increasing crime rates, the proliferation of forensic labs, and proactive awareness campaigns on forensic sciences.

Research Coverage

This comprehensive market report analyses key influences such as market drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities. It provides a detailed evaluation of top industry players, examining their strategies, product offerings, partnerships, and market positions.

The report categorizes the global market by product type, technology, application, end-user, and geographic region. Major industry players include Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (US), QIAGEN N.V. (Netherlands), Promega Corporation (US), and Hamilton Company (US), among others.

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 345 Forecast Period 2026-2031 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $1.01 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2031 $1.69 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 10.9% Regions Covered Global

Market Dynamics

Drivers Rising Forensic Case Backlog and Expansion of DNA Databases Adoption of Rapid DNA Technologies in Booking Stations Transition Toward Ngs in Complex Casework & Dvi Increased Accreditation & Quality Standards (ISO 17025)

Restraints Government Budget Constraints & Forensic Funding Slow Replacement Cycle of Ce & Pcr Systems Price Pressure on Str Kits Limited Rapid DNA Regulatory Acceptance in Some Regions

Opportunities Probabilistic Genotyping Adoption Automation of Extraction Workflows Ngs Panel Expansion for Kinship & Forensic Genealogy Emerging Market Forensic Infrastructure Build-Out

Challenges Declining Reagent Usage due to Direct-Pcr Kits Migration from Ce to Ngs Reduces Ce Dominance Legal Challenges/Privacy Concerns High Cost of Ngs Validation & Accreditation



Company Profiles

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Qiagen N.V.

Promega Corporation

Ande Corporation

Hamilton Company

Fujifilm Wako Pure Chemical Corporation

Autogen Inc.

Innogenomics Technologies, LLC

Oxford Nanopore Technologies PLC

Bode Cellmark Forensics, Inc.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

Zeiss

Cybergenetics

Macherey-Nagel GmbH & Co. KG

Biotype

Othram Inc.

Genetek Biopharma GmbH

Carolina Biological Supply Company

Strmix Limited

Ningbo Health Gene Technologies Co. Ltd.

Softgenetics

Versaterm

Geno Technology Inc.

Complete Genomics Incorporated

Bioneer Corporation

Abnova Corporation

Mgi Tech Co. Ltd.

Ultima Genomics, Inc.

Element Biosciences

Singular Genomics Systems, Inc.

Watchmaker Genomics

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/xxeie

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