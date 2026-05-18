Cannabis Tourism Strategic Market Report 2026: Emerging Markets Like Thailand and Uruguay are Positioning Themselves As Global Cannabis Tourism Hotspots - Global Forecast to 2032

Dublin, May 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Cannabis Tourism - Global Strategic Business Report" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Cannabis Tourism was estimated at US$11.0 Billion in 2025 and is projected to reach US$26.9 Billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 13.7% from 2025 to 2032. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers, and forecasts, helping you make informed business decisions.







Cannabis tourism is emerging as a lucrative niche in the travel industry, driven by the legalization of recreational marijuana in key destinations worldwide. Countries and states that have legalized cannabis are attracting visitors eager to explore dispensaries, cannabis lounges, and guided tours centered around cultivation and consumption experiences.

This sector is particularly appealing to travelers seeking wellness retreats, cannabis-infused spa treatments, and gourmet dining experiences featuring cannabis-infused cuisine. The growth of the cannabis tourism industry reflects a broader cultural shift in which marijuana consumption is increasingly accepted as part of lifestyle and leisure.

What Are the Key Drivers Behind the Growth of the Cannabis Tourism Market?



The growth in the cannabis tourism market is driven by several factors, including increasing legalization, evolving consumer attitudes toward cannabis, and the rise of experiential travel. As more governments legalize recreational cannabis, new destinations are emerging as cannabis-friendly hotspots. The growing interest in wellness tourism has also fueled demand for cannabis-infused spa treatments, yoga retreats, and alternative medicine experiences.

Additionally, the rise of social consumption lounges and cannabis cafes is providing travelers with legal, controlled spaces to consume cannabis, enhancing the overall tourism experience. With global interest in cannabis continuing to rise, cannabis tourism is expected to become a key driver of revenue for travel and hospitality industries in legal markets.



How Are Hospitality and Travel Sectors Adapting to the Cannabis Tourism Boom?



The rise of cannabis tourism has prompted significant adaptation within the hospitality and travel sectors. Hotels and resorts in cannabis-friendly regions are introducing designated consumption areas and cannabis-friendly accommodations to cater to tourists. Travel agencies and tour operators are curating specialized cannabis experiences, including dispensary tours, grow facility visits, and workshops on cannabis cultivation and product creation.

Additionally, cannabis-friendly Airbnb listings and private rentals are gaining popularity as travelers seek accommodations that allow consumption. Some luxury brands are even offering high-end experiences, such as cannabis pairing dinners and VIP cannabis club access, further elevating the industry.



Which Destinations Are Leading the Cannabis Tourism Market?



The cannabis tourism market is thriving in regions with well-established recreational cannabis laws, such as Canada, the Netherlands, and select U.S. states like California, Colorado, and Nevada. Amsterdam has long been a hub for cannabis tourism, attracting international visitors to its famous coffee shops.

In North America, states like Oregon and Washington have built robust cannabis tourism industries, offering farm-to-table cannabis experiences and cannabis-friendly social spaces. Beyond North America and Europe, emerging markets like Thailand and Uruguay are positioning themselves as global cannabis tourism hotspots, leveraging their progressive policies to attract international travelers.

Report Features:

Comprehensive Market Data: Independent analysis of annual sales and market forecasts in US$ Million from 2025 to 2032.

In-Depth Regional Analysis: Detailed insights into key markets, including the U.S., China, Japan, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa.

Company Profiles: Coverage of players such as Cannabis Tours, Cannabis Wedding Expo, CannaBus Culture Film Fest, CannaVenture, Colorado Cannabis Tours and more.

Complimentary Updates: Receive free report updates for one year to keep you informed of the latest market developments.

Key Insights:

Market Growth: Understand the significant growth trajectory of the 25 - 44 Age Group segment, which is expected to reach US$14.2 Billion by 2032 with a CAGR of 15.4%. The 18 - 24 Age Group segment is also set to grow at 12.7% CAGR over the analysis period.

Regional Analysis: Gain insights into the U.S. market, valued at $3.2 Billion in 2025, and China, forecasted to grow at an impressive 13.0% CAGR to reach $4.6 Billion by 2032. Discover growth trends in other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific.

Report Scope

Segments: Age Group (25 - 44 Age Group, 18 - 24 Age Group, 45 Years+ Age Group); Distribution Channel (Privately Owned Distribution Channel, Government-Owned Distribution Channel, Pharmacies Distribution Channel, Grocery/Supermarket Distribution Channel).

Age Group (25 - 44 Age Group, 18 - 24 Age Group, 45 Years+ Age Group); Distribution Channel (Privately Owned Distribution Channel, Government-Owned Distribution Channel, Pharmacies Distribution Channel, Grocery/Supermarket Distribution Channel). Geographic Regions/Countries: World; United States; Canada; Japan; China; Europe (France; Germany; Italy; United Kingdom; and Rest of Europe); Asia-Pacific; Rest of World.

Domain Expert Insights



This market report incorporates insights from domain experts across enterprise, industry, academia, and government sectors. These insights are consolidated from multilingual multimedia sources, including text, voice, and image-based content, to provide comprehensive market intelligence and strategic perspectives. As part of this research study, the publisher tracks and analyzes insights from 43 domain experts. Clients may request access to the network of experts monitored for this report, along with the online expert insights tracker.



Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 134 Forecast Period 2025 - 2032 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $11 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2032 $26.9 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 13.7% Regions Covered Global



Key Topics Covered:

MARKET OVERVIEW

Trade Shocks, Uncertainty, and the Structural Rewiring of the Global Economy

How Trump's Tariffs Impact the Market? The Big Question on Everyone's Mind

Cannabis Tourism - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2026 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2026 (E)

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Legalization of Recreational Cannabis Driving Destination Appeal

Rising Popularity of Cannabis Wellness Retreats and Spas Boosting Niche Tourism

Growth of Cannabis Culinary Tourism Creating Experiential Travel Opportunities

Cannabis Festivals and Events Generating Seasonal Travel Demand

Partnerships Between Dispensaries and Hospitality Providers Expanding Offerings

Development of Cannabis-Friendly Accommodations Enhancing Guest Experience

Influence of Social Media on Cannabis Travel Trends and Destination Marketing

Cannabis Tours and Farm Visits Creating Agri-Tourism Opportunities

Integration of Cannabis Experiences Into Luxury Travel Packages

Demand for Educational Travel Around Cannabis History and Culture

Regional Branding and Terroir Concepts Enhancing Tourism Appeal

Cross-Border Tourism to Legal Regions Creating International Demand

Cannabis as a Complement to Adventure and Outdoor Tourism

Growth of Boutique Cannabis Travel Agencies Offering Curated Experiences

Regulated On-Site Consumption Lounges Supporting Local Tourism Infrastructure

FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS: Some of the Companies Featured in This Cannabis Tourism Market Report

Cannabis Tours

Cannabis Wedding Expo

CannaBus Culture Film Fest

CannaVenture

Colorado Cannabis Tours

Denver Marijuana Tours

Emerald Farm Tours

Ganja Goddess Getaway

Green Tours

Humboldt Cannabis Tours

Kush Tourism

Las Vegas Cannabis Tours

My 420 Tours

Oakland Cannabis Creative

Portland Cannabis Tours

San Francisco Cannabis Tours

Seattle Cannabis Tours

The High Expedition

The Travel Joint

Yogi D

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