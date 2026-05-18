Announcement

A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S – Transactions in connection with share buy-back program

On 5 February 2026, A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S (the “Company”) announced a share buy-back program of up to DKK 6.3bn (around USD 1bn) to be executed over a period of 12 months. The first phase of the share buy-back program will run from 9 February 2026 up to 5 August 2026. The shares to be acquired will be limited to a total market value of DKK 3.15 billion (around USD 500m).

The share buy-back program will be executed under EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 (the “Safe Harbour Regulation”).

The following transactions have been made under the program in the period 11 May to 15 May 2026:

Number of A shares Average purchase price A shares, DKK Transaction value,

A shares, DKK Accumulated, last announcement 19,414 303,508,300 11 May 2026 375 14,056.1600 5,271,060 12 May 2026 375 14,144.8000 5,304,300 13 May 2026 375 14,388.6667 5,395,750 14 May 2026 - - - 15 May 2026 - - - Total 11-15 May Friday 1,125 15,971,110 Accumulated in the second phase of the program 20,539 319,479,410 Accumulated under the program 20,539 319,479,410 Number of B shares Average purchase price B shares, DKK Transaction value,

B shares, DKK Accumulated, last announcement (market and the Foundation) 77,656 1,230,105,069 11 May 2026 1,315 14,246.8479 18,734,605 12 May 2026 1,315 14,346.1597 18,865,200 13 May 2026 1,315 14,601.0076 19,200,325 14 May 2026 - - - 15 May 2026 - - - Total 11-15 May Friday 3,945 56,800,130 Bought from the Foundation* 555 14,398.0051 7,990,893 Accumulated in the second phase of the program (market and the Foundation) 82,156 1,294,896,091 Accumulated under the program (market and the Foundation) 82,156 1,294,896,091

*) According to a separate agreement, A.P. Møller og Hustru Chastine Mc-Kinney Møllers Familiefond (the Foundation) participates on a pro rata basis to the shares purchased in the share buy-back program.

With the transactions stated above, the Company owns a total of 201,333 A shares and 1,175,078 B shares as treasury shares, corresponding to 8,70% of the share capital. Details of each transaction are included as appendix.

Copenhagen, 18 May 2026

Contact persons:

Head of Investor Relations, Martin Dunwoodie, tel. +45 3363 3484

Head of Media Relations, Jesper Lov, tel. +45 6114 1521

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