Announcement
A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S – Transactions in connection with share buy-back program
On 5 February 2026, A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S (the “Company”) announced a share buy-back program of up to DKK 6.3bn (around USD 1bn) to be executed over a period of 12 months. The first phase of the share buy-back program will run from 9 February 2026 up to 5 August 2026. The shares to be acquired will be limited to a total market value of DKK 3.15 billion (around USD 500m).
The share buy-back program will be executed under EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 (the “Safe Harbour Regulation”).
The following transactions have been made under the program in the period 11 May to 15 May 2026:
|Number of A shares
|Average purchase price A shares, DKK
|Transaction value,
A shares, DKK
|Accumulated, last announcement
|19,414
|303,508,300
|11 May 2026
|375
|14,056.1600
|5,271,060
|12 May 2026
|375
|14,144.8000
|5,304,300
|13 May 2026
|375
|14,388.6667
|5,395,750
|14 May 2026
|-
|-
|-
|15 May 2026
|-
|-
|-
|Total 11-15 May Friday
|1,125
|15,971,110
|Accumulated in the second phase of the program
|20,539
|319,479,410
|Accumulated under the program
|20,539
|319,479,410
|Number of B shares
|Average purchase price B shares, DKK
|Transaction value,
B shares, DKK
|Accumulated, last announcement (market and the Foundation)
|77,656
|1,230,105,069
|11 May 2026
|1,315
|14,246.8479
|18,734,605
|12 May 2026
|1,315
|14,346.1597
|18,865,200
|13 May 2026
|1,315
|14,601.0076
|19,200,325
|14 May 2026
|-
|-
|-
|15 May 2026
|-
|-
|-
|Total 11-15 May Friday
|3,945
|56,800,130
|Bought from the Foundation*
|555
|14,398.0051
|7,990,893
|Accumulated in the second phase of the program (market and the Foundation)
|82,156
|1,294,896,091
|Accumulated under the program (market and the Foundation)
|82,156
|1,294,896,091
*) According to a separate agreement, A.P. Møller og Hustru Chastine Mc-Kinney Møllers Familiefond (the Foundation) participates on a pro rata basis to the shares purchased in the share buy-back program.
With the transactions stated above, the Company owns a total of 201,333 A shares and 1,175,078 B shares as treasury shares, corresponding to 8,70% of the share capital. Details of each transaction are included as appendix.
Copenhagen, 18 May 2026
Contact persons:
Head of Investor Relations, Martin Dunwoodie, tel. +45 3363 3484
Head of Media Relations, Jesper Lov, tel. +45 6114 1521
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Attachments
- Announcement - Transactions in connection with share buy-back program - week 20 2026
- Daily transactions in connection with share buy-back program - week 20 2026