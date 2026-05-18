Transactions in connection with share buy-back program

 | Source: A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S

Announcement

A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S – Transactions in connection with share buy-back program
On 5 February 2026, A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S (the “Company”) announced a share buy-back program of up to DKK 6.3bn (around USD 1bn) to be executed over a period of 12 months. The first phase of the share buy-back program will run from 9 February 2026 up to 5 August 2026. The shares to be acquired will be limited to a total market value of DKK 3.15 billion (around USD 500m).

The share buy-back program will be executed under EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 (the “Safe Harbour Regulation”).

The following transactions have been made under the program in the period 11 May to 15 May 2026:

 Number of A sharesAverage purchase price A shares, DKKTransaction value,
A shares, DKK
Accumulated, last announcement 19,414 303,508,300
11 May 202637514,056.16005,271,060
12 May 202637514,144.80005,304,300
13 May 202637514,388.66675,395,750
14 May 2026- - -
15 May 2026- - -
Total 11-15 May Friday1,125 15,971,110
Accumulated in the second phase of the program 20,539 319,479,410
Accumulated under the program 20,539 319,479,410
 Number of B sharesAverage purchase price B shares, DKKTransaction value,
B shares, DKK
Accumulated, last announcement (market and the Foundation)77,656 1,230,105,069
11 May 20261,31514,246.847918,734,605
12 May 20261,31514,346.159718,865,200
13 May 20261,31514,601.007619,200,325
14 May 2026- - -
15 May 2026- - -
Total 11-15 May Friday3,945 56,800,130
Bought from the Foundation*55514,398.00517,990,893
Accumulated in the second phase of the program (market and the Foundation)82,156 1,294,896,091
Accumulated under the program (market and the Foundation)82,156 1,294,896,091

*) According to a separate agreement, A.P. Møller og Hustru Chastine Mc-Kinney Møllers Familiefond (the Foundation) participates on a pro rata basis to the shares purchased in the share buy-back program.

With the transactions stated above, the Company owns a total of 201,333 A shares and 1,175,078 B shares as treasury shares, corresponding to 8,70% of the share capital. Details of each transaction are included as appendix.

Copenhagen, 18 May 2026

Contact persons:
Head of Investor Relations, Martin Dunwoodie, tel. +45 3363 3484
Head of Media Relations, Jesper Lov, tel. +45 6114 1521

Page 1 of 1

Attachments


Attachments

Announcement - Transactions in connection with share buy-back program - week 20 2026 Daily transactions in connection with share buy-back program - week 20 2026
GlobeNewswire

Recommended Reading

 