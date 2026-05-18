Cannabis Vertical Farming Analysis Report 2026: Market to Reach $1.8 Billion by 2032 from $472.9 Million in 2025 - Expansion of Craft Cannabis Brands Emphasizing Quality Through Vertical Cultivation

Dublin, May 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Cannabis Vertical Farming - Global Strategic Business Report" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Cannabis Vertical Farming was estimated at US$472.9 Million in 2025 and is projected to reach US$1.8 Billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 20.8% from 2025 to 2032. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers, and forecasts, helping you make informed business decisions.







The growth in the cannabis vertical farming market is driven by several factors related to technological maturity, evolving end-user needs, market competitiveness, and consumer behavior. The advancement and affordability of energy-efficient LED lighting systems are enabling higher yields with lower power usage, reducing both operating costs and carbon footprints. Increased adoption of automation, environmental sensors, and precision fertigation is allowing growers to reduce labor input while enhancing product consistency and quality.

The rising demand for premium, craft, and small-batch cannabis - particularly in mature recreational markets - is encouraging producers to adopt vertical farms for terpene-rich, customized cultivation. In medical cannabis, the need for GMP-compliant, contamination-free, and highly traceable production environments is driving institutional and pharmaceutical adoption of vertical farming infrastructure.

Growth in derivative products - such as oils, edibles, topicals, and infused beverages - is fueling demand for consistent, biomass-rich harvests, which vertical farming supports through year-round cycles and optimized genetics. In urban and densely populated areas, vertical farms enable localized production, supporting supply chain efficiency and sustainability goals.

Emerging markets with strict compliance requirements, like Germany, South Korea, and Israel, are increasingly mandating indoor cultivation formats, boosting demand for vertical farming systems. Meanwhile, investor interest in high-margin, scalable cultivation models is pushing cannabis startups and MSOs toward vertical farming as a CAPEX-efficient strategy. The convergence of climate resilience, land-use efficiency, automation, and market segmentation is making vertical farming not just an alternative, but a strategic imperative for modern cannabis operations worldwide.

Why Are Cannabis Growers Turning To Vertical Farming For Consistency And Control?



As the global cannabis industry matures, cultivators are under increasing pressure to standardize quality, improve yields, and reduce operational risk - all of which are pushing a major shift toward vertical farming. In contrast to traditional greenhouses and outdoor grows, vertical farming offers the advantage of full environmental control, allowing growers to manipulate light, temperature, humidity, and CO2 levels to suit specific strain genetics.

This high degree of precision leads to improved cannabinoid profiles, terpene expression, and overall product consistency - key factors in both medicinal and premium recreational markets. Additionally, vertical farming maximizes limited real estate by enabling multiple grow layers within the same footprint, dramatically increasing production per square foot. This is especially valuable in urban areas where land is scarce and expensive. Indoor vertical setups also reduce the risk of contamination, pests, and variable weather conditions that can devastate outdoor crops. For medical cannabis producers, who must comply with stringent GMP and traceability standards, the hygiene and control offered by vertical farms are mission-critical.

Vertical farming aligns well with the industry's push for year-round cultivation cycles, enabling consistent supply chains that are insulated from seasonal fluctuations. As cannabis legalization expands into new jurisdictions, operators are seeking scalable, modular solutions that allow rapid deployment, and vertical farming answers that need with containerized and warehouse-based models. Whether for startups entering limited-license markets or MSOs optimizing yield in competitive states, vertical farming is becoming a core strategy to remain compliant, efficient, and profitable in a rapidly evolving industry.



Which End-Use Markets Are Driving Cultivators To Scale Vertical Operations?



The expanding range of cannabis end-use applications is a significant force behind the adoption of vertical farming practices. In the medical cannabis segment, where consistency, purity, and strain-specific efficacy are critical, vertical farming provides the pharmaceutical-grade conditions necessary to meet clinical standards and patient trust. Pharmaceutical firms and licensed producers are increasingly seeking cGMP-compliant facilities, and vertical farms are being designed specifically to meet those audit requirements.

The recreational cannabis market is also evolving - consumers are demanding not just potency, but flavor, aroma, and terpene richness, all of which can be dialed in more effectively within a controlled indoor environment. As consumer sophistication grows, especially in mature markets like Canada, California, and Germany, the emphasis is shifting toward boutique-quality flower and craft strains - categories best served by small-batch, high-tech vertical grow operations.

Beyond flower, there's significant demand in the extraction market, where biomass quality impacts oil yield, flavor, and cannabinoid content. Edibles, vapes, and wellness products depend on high-quality input material, and vertical farms are increasingly used to standardize biomass output. In emerging markets such as Asia-Pacific and Latin America, governments are issuing medical licenses with strict controls - favoring indoor vertical facilities for traceability and contamination control.

The CBD segment is also driving growth, particularly in Europe and Asia, where cosmetics and wellness brands require pesticide-free, standardized biomass. As cannabis diversifies into beverage infusions, pet supplements, and functional foods, vertical farming is becoming the preferred method for ensuring consistent, pharmaceutical-grade supply that can serve both mainstream and niche product formulations.

Report Features:

Comprehensive Market Data: Independent analysis of annual sales and market forecasts in US$ Million from 2025 to 2032.

In-Depth Regional Analysis: Detailed insights into key markets, including the U.S., China, Japan, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa.

Company Profiles: Coverage of players such as AeroFarms, AG Glide, Agro Lighting, Bowery Farming, CubicFarm Systems Corp. and more.

Complimentary Updates: Receive free report updates for one year to keep you informed of the latest market developments.

Key Insights:

Market Growth: Understand the significant growth trajectory of the Shipping Container Structure segment, which is expected to reach US$1.2 Billion by 2032 with a CAGR of 24.0%. The Building-based Structure segment is also set to grow at 15.9% CAGR over the analysis period.

Regional Analysis: Gain insights into the U.S. market, valued at $138.4 Million in 2025, and China, forecasted to grow at an impressive 19.7% CAGR to reach $300.3 Million by 2032. Discover growth trends in other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific.

Report Scope

Segments: Structure (Shipping Container Structure, Building-based Structure); Component (Vertical Farming Hardware, Vertical Farming Software, Vertical Farming Services); Growing Mechanism (Hydroponics Mechanism, Aeroponics Mechanism, Aquaponics Mechanism); Application (Recreational Cannabis Application, Medical Cannabis Application, Research and Development Application, Other Applications).

Domain Expert Insights



This market report incorporates insights from domain experts across enterprise, industry, academia, and government sectors. These insights are consolidated from multilingual multimedia sources, including text, voice, and image-based content, to provide comprehensive market intelligence and strategic perspectives. As part of this research study, the publisher tracks and analyzes insights from 43 domain experts. Clients may request access to the network of experts monitored for this report, along with the online expert insights tracker.



Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 198 Forecast Period 2025 - 2032 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $472.9 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2032 $1800 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 20.8% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:



MARKET OVERVIEW

Trade Shocks, Uncertainty, and the Structural Rewiring of the Global Economy

How Trump's Tariffs Impact the Market? The Big Question on Everyone's Mind

Cannabis Vertical Farming - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2026 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2026 (E)

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Rising Demand for Space-Efficient Cannabis Cultivation Driving Vertical Farming Adoption

Controlled Environment Agriculture Improving Yield Consistency and Quality

Integration of Automation and Robotics Streamlining Cultivation Operations

LED Lighting Innovations Enhancing Cannabinoid and Terpene Profiles

Reduction in Water and Resource Usage Supporting Sustainability Goals

Urban Cultivation Demand Boosting Interest in Indoor Vertical Cannabis Farms

Scalability of Stackable Systems Enabling Micro and Large-Scale Production

Data-Driven Cultivation Techniques Optimizing Plant Health and Output

Regulatory Support for Indoor Growing Enabling Year-Round Production

Hybrid Models Combining Hydroponics and Aeroponics Gaining Traction

Rise of Smart Farming Platforms Integrating IoT for Monitoring and Control

Increased Investor Interest in High-Tech Grow Facilities Accelerating Adoption

Partnerships With Equipment Manufacturers Driving Technology Access

Localized Production Models Reducing Transportation Costs and Carbon Footprint

Expansion of Craft Cannabis Brands Emphasizing Quality Through Vertical Cultivation

FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS: Some of the Companies Featured in This Cannabis Vertical Farming Market Report

AeroFarms

AG Glide

Agro Lighting

Bowery Farming

CubicFarm Systems Corp.

Elevate Farms Inc.

Freight Farms

Glass Pharms Ltd

Green Spirit Farms

GrowGeneration Corp.

Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc.

iFarm

Infinite Acres

Kalera

MedMen Enterprises Inc.

MMI Agriculture

Pipp Horticulture

Plenty Unlimited Inc.

Spacesaver Corporation

TotalGrow Lights

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/mokdqn

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