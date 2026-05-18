Bi-Directional Electric Vehicle Chargers Market Report 2026 - Growing Demand for Energy Flexibility and Grid Decentralization Drives Deployment of V2G-Compatible Chargers

Dublin, May 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Bi-Directional Electric Vehicle Chargers - Global Strategic Business Report" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Bi-Directional Electric Vehicle Chargers was estimated at US$1.4 Billion in 2025 and is projected to reach US$6.2 Billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 23.3% from 2025 to 2032. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers, and forecasts, helping you make informed business decisions.







The growth in the bi-directional EV charger market is driven by several factors, including advancements in energy storage, regulatory support for smart grids, and the increasing penetration of EVs worldwide. One of the primary growth drivers is the shift toward decentralized energy management, where EVs are being recognized as valuable assets for grid balancing and energy distribution. Utility companies and grid operators are actively exploring V2G programs to enhance energy resilience and reduce reliance on centralized power plants. Additionally, the growing adoption of renewable energy sources has created a need for flexible energy storage solutions, with bi-directional chargers playing a crucial role in stabilizing supply fluctuations.



Another key driver shaping the market is the rising emphasis on energy security and cost savings. With electricity prices fluctuating and grid reliability becoming a concern in certain regions, businesses and homeowners are increasingly investing in bi-directional chargers to achieve greater energy independence. The expansion of EV charging infrastructure, supported by public and private sector investments, is also contributing to market growth by making bi-directional technology more accessible. Furthermore, partnerships between automakers, energy companies, and charging infrastructure providers are accelerating the development and deployment of interoperable solutions. As the global push for electrification and smart energy management intensifies, bi-directional EV chargers are poised to become a fundamental component of the future energy ecosystem, driving sustainability, efficiency, and economic benefits on a large scale.



Report Scope



The report analyzes the Bi-Directional Electric Vehicle Chargers market, presented in terms of market value (US$). The analysis covers the key segments and geographic regions outlined below:

Segments: Power Output (3 - 22 kW Output Charger, Above 22 kW Output Charger, Up to 2 kW Output Charger); Vehicle Type (Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicle, Battery Electric Vehicle, Other Vehicle Types); Sales Channel (OEM Sales Channel, Aftermarket Sales Channel).

Power Output (3 - 22 kW Output Charger, Above 22 kW Output Charger, Up to 2 kW Output Charger); Vehicle Type (Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicle, Battery Electric Vehicle, Other Vehicle Types); Sales Channel (OEM Sales Channel, Aftermarket Sales Channel). Geographic Regions/Countries: World; United States; Canada; Japan; China; Europe (France; Germany; Italy; United Kingdom; Spain; Russia; and Rest of Europe); Asia-Pacific (Australia; India; South Korea; and Rest of Asia-Pacific); Latin America (Argentina; Brazil; Mexico; and Rest of Latin America); Middle East (Iran; Israel; Saudi Arabia; United Arab Emirates; and Rest of Middle East); and Africa.

Key Insights:

Market Growth: Understand the significant growth trajectory of the 3 - 22 kW Output Charger segment, which is expected to reach US$4.0 Billion by 2032 with a CAGR of 25.7%. The Above 22 kW Output Charger segment is also set to grow at 20.8% CAGR over the analysis period.

Regional Analysis: Gain insights into the U.S. market, valued at $438.9 Million in 2025, and China, forecasted to grow at an impressive 30.8% CAGR to reach $1.8 Billion by 2032. Discover growth trends in other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific.

Why You Should Buy This Report:

Detailed Market Analysis: Access a thorough analysis of the Global Bi-Directional Electric Vehicle Chargers Market, covering all major geographic regions and market segments.

Competitive Insights: Get an overview of the competitive landscape, including the market presence of major players across different geographies.

Future Trends and Drivers: Understand the key trends and drivers shaping the future of the Global Bi-Directional Electric Vehicle Chargers Market.

Actionable Insights: Benefit from actionable insights that can help you identify new revenue opportunities and make strategic business decisions.

Key Questions Answered:

How is the Global Bi-Directional Electric Vehicle Chargers Market expected to evolve by 2032?

What are the main drivers and restraints affecting the market?

Which market segments will grow the most over the forecast period?

How will market shares for different regions and segments change by 2032?

Who are the leading players in the market, and what are their prospects?

Report Features:

Comprehensive Market Data: Independent analysis of annual sales and market forecasts in US$ Million from 2025 to 2032.

In-Depth Regional Analysis: Detailed insights into key markets, including the U.S., China, Japan, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa.

Company Profiles: Coverage of players such as ABB Ltd., Blink Charging Co., ChargePoint, Inc., Delta Electronics, Inc., E.ON SE and more.

Complimentary Updates: Receive free report updates for one year to keep you informed of the latest market developments.

Some of the companies featured in this Bi-Directional Electric Vehicle Chargers market report include:

ABB Ltd.

Blink Charging Co.

ChargePoint, Inc.

Delta Electronics, Inc.

E.ON SE

Enel X S.r.l.

Enphase Energy, Inc.

EVBox

Hitachi Ltd.

Honda Motor Co., Ltd.

Nissan Motor Co., Ltd.

Robert Bosch GmbH

Siemens AG

Tesla, Inc.

Wallbox USA, Inc.

Domain Expert Insights



This market report incorporates insights from domain experts across enterprise, industry, academia, and government sectors. These insights are consolidated from multilingual multimedia sources, including text, voice, and image-based content, to provide comprehensive market intelligence and strategic perspectives. As part of this research study, the publisher tracks and analyzes insights from 43 domain experts. Clients may request access to the network of experts monitored for this report, along with the online expert insights tracker.



Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 274 Forecast Period 2025-2032 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $1.4 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2032 $6.2 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 23.3% Regions Covered Global

MARKET OVERVIEW

Trade Shocks, Uncertainty, and the Structural Rewiring of the Global Economy

How Trump's Tariffs Impact the Market? The Big Question on Everyone's Mind

Bi-Directional Electric Vehicle Chargers - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2026 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2026 (E)

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Surging EV Adoption and Smart Grid Evolution Throw the Spotlight on Bi-Directional Charging Technologies

Growing Demand for Energy Flexibility and Grid Decentralization Drives Deployment of V2G-Compatible Chargers

Integration of Renewable Energy Systems Expands Addressable Market Opportunity for Bi-Directional Chargers

Rising Energy Storage Needs in Residential and Commercial Spaces Strengthen the Business Case for V2H and V2B (Vehicle-to-Building)

Shift Toward Energy Resilience and Backup Power Solutions Spurs Demand for V2L Functionality in EV Chargers

Technological Advancements in Power Electronics and Inverter Efficiency Drive Innovation in Bi-Directional Chargers

Smart Home Integration and Energy Management Systems Fuel Growth in Residential V2H Charger Adoption

Corporate Sustainability Goals and Fleet Electrification Trends Create Opportunities for Energy Cost Optimization via V2G

Rise in Dynamic Electricity Pricing Models Strengthens Value Proposition of Energy Trading via Bi-Directional Chargers

Grid Modernization and Demand Response Programs Throw the Spotlight on EVs as Mobile Energy Assets

Consumer Awareness of Energy Independence and Self-Consumption Accelerates Interest in V2H-Compatible Chargers

Emergence of Peer-to-Peer Energy Sharing Models Propels Market Potential for Community-Based V2G Applications

Standardization Efforts (CHAdeMO, ISO 15118, CCS) Drive Interoperability and Broader Market Accessibility for Bi-Directional Charging Solutions

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/o9wrmu

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