Nanotechnology in Drug Delivery Business Research Report 2026-2032: Market to Reach $161 Billion - Patent Expirations of Blockbuster Drugs Puts Spotlight on Nanodelivery as a Differentiation Strategy

Dublin, May 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Nanotechnology in Drug Delivery - Global Strategic Business Report" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Nanotechnology in Drug Delivery was estimated at US$93.2 Billion in 2025 and is projected to reach US$161.0 Billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 8.1% from 2025 to 2032. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers, and forecasts, helping you make informed business decisions.







Nanotechnology in drug delivery represents a groundbreaking advancement in medicine, providing a method to increase the efficiency, precision, and efficacy of drug therapies, particularly for challenging diseases like cancer and diabetes. Utilizing nanoparticles, which are typically under 100 nanometers in size, this technology allows for the precise targeting and controlled release of medications, minimizing side effects while maximizing therapeutic outcomes.

The growth of nanotechnology in drug delivery is driven by several key factors. Technological advancements in nanoparticle fabrication and nanoscale imaging have significantly broadened the applications and effectiveness of nanomedicines. Increased regulatory support and dedicated funding are accelerating the development and approval of innovative nanotechnology applications, supporting research that spans across various diseases and medical challenges.

Moreover, the shift towards patient-centric healthcare underscores the demand for drug delivery systems that enhance patient compliance and quality of life. Nanotechnologies offer customized and less invasive treatment options that align with modern healthcare goals of reducing treatment durations and improving therapeutic outcomes. Additionally, collaborations across diverse scientific disciplines are propelling forward the capabilities of nanotechnologies, integrating insights from materials science, chemistry, biology, and pharmaceutical sciences to innovate and refine drug delivery systems.

As global health challenges evolve, the flexibility and adaptability of nanotechnologies to address emerging public health concerns like antibiotic resistance and pandemic responses become increasingly crucial, promising a future where nanotechnology plays a pivotal role in advancing drug delivery and patient care.



The application of nanotechnology in drug delivery is transforming the treatment landscape for diseases that are difficult to manage with conventional methods. By facilitating the transportation of drugs across restrictive barriers within the body, nanoparticles enhance the bioavailability and efficacy of treatments. Advanced nanocarriers are designed to target specific cells or receptors, which is vital for treating conditions like multidrug-resistant cancer effectively. These carriers can utilize the body's circulatory system to deliver drugs directly to targeted sites, such as tumor cells or specific areas of inflammation.

Moreover, innovations in nanoparticle design are producing systems that respond to the unique environments of disease sites, such as pH-responsive or oxidative stress-responsive nanoparticles that activate in the tumor microenvironment, thereby enhancing the precision of treatments like radiotherapy. This ability to respond to specific physiological conditions maximizes the impact of the therapeutic agents while sparing healthy tissue from unnecessary exposure.

Report Features:

Comprehensive Market Data: Independent analysis of annual sales and market forecasts in US$ Million from 2025 to 2032.

In-Depth Regional Analysis: Detailed insights into key markets, including the U.S., China, Japan, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa.

Company Profiles: Coverage of players such as AbbVie Inc., Aquanova AG, BlueWillow Biologics, Camurus AB, Celgene, Inc. and more.

Complimentary Updates: Receive free report updates for one year to keep you informed of the latest market developments.

Key Insights:

Market Growth: Understand the significant growth trajectory of the Nanocrystals Technology segment, which is expected to reach US$34.9 Billion by 2032 with a CAGR of 6.8%. The Polymeric Nanoparticles Technology segment is also set to grow at 6.0% CAGR over the analysis period.

Regional Analysis: Gain insights into the U.S. market, valued at $28.8 Billion in 2025, and China, forecasted to grow at an impressive 12.5% CAGR to reach $40.6 Billion by 2032. Discover growth trends in other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific.

Report Scope

Segments: Technology (Nanoparticles, Liposomes, Nanocrystals, Nano Emulsions, Other Technologies); Application (Oncology, Cardiovascular, Neurology, Anti-Inflammatory, Other Applications).

Domain Expert Insights



This market report incorporates insights from domain experts across enterprise, industry, academia, and government sectors. These insights are consolidated from multilingual multimedia sources, including text, voice, and image-based content, to provide comprehensive market intelligence and strategic perspectives. As part of this research study, the publisher tracks and analyzes insights from 1,206 domain experts. Clients may request access to the network of experts monitored for this report, along with the online expert insights tracker.



Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 354 Forecast Period 2025 - 2032 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $93.2 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2032 $161 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 8.1% Regions Covered Global



Key Topics Covered:

MARKET OVERVIEW

Trade Shocks, Uncertainty, and the Structural Rewiring of the Global Economy

How Trump's Tariffs Impact the Market? The Big Question on Everyone's Mind

Global Economic Update

Nanotechnology in Drug Delivery - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2026 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2026 (E)

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Rising Prevalence of Chronic Diseases Expands Addressable Market for Nanomedicine

Advances in Nanoscale Engineering Drive Innovations in Drug Delivery Mechanisms

Increasing Investment in Biotechnology Research Strengthens Business Case for Nanotechnology

Personalized Medicine Trends Generate Demand for Nanotechnology-Enabled Drug Delivery

Global Health Challenges Catalyze Development of Novel Nanotherapeutics

Patent Expirations of Blockbuster Drugs Throw Spotlight on Nanodelivery as a Differentiation Strategy

Collaborations Between Pharma and Nanotech Companies Enhance Drug Efficacy and Safety

Technological Convergence Spurs Integrated Solutions in Nanotechnology and Drug Delivery

Aging Population and Associated Health Needs Drive Nanotechnology Applications

Market Entry of Startups Introduces Disruptive Innovations in Nanodelivery Systems

FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS: Some of the Companies Featured in This Nanotechnology in Drug Delivery Market Report

AbbVie Inc.

Aquanova AG

BlueWillow Biologics

Camurus AB

Celgene, Inc.

Ceramisphere Health Pty Limited

Cristal Therapeutics

CYTIMMUNE SCIENCES, Inc.

EnColl Corporation

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals

Lena Nanoceutics Ltd.

Nanobiotix

NanoCarrier Co., Ltd.

NanOlogy LLC

Nanospectra Biosciences, Inc.

Parvus Therapeutics Inc.

Selecta Biosciences

Starpharma Holdings Limited

Taiwan Liposome Co.,

Tarveda Therapeutics

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/5pyk6z

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