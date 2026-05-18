|To
Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S
|Executive Management
Bernstorffsgade 40
DK-1577 København V
www.rd.dk
Telephone +45 7012 5300
18 May 2026
Company Announcement No 39/2026
Prepayments, Realkredit Danmark A/S
Pursuant to §24 of the Capital Markets Act, Realkredit Danmark A/S hereby publishes prepayments as of Wednesday 13 May 2026. Please find the data in the attached file.
The information will also be available on www.rd.dk.
Yours sincerely
The Executive Management
Any additional questions should be addressed to Hella Gebhardt Rønnebæk, Chief Analyst, phone +45 4513 2068.
Attachment