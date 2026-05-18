Martela Corporation: Martela continues to focus on its core business and sells its moving services business. Update to revenue guidance.

Martela Corporation, insider information, 18.5.2026, at 13:00

Martela Corporation has agreed to transfer its moving services business to Niemi Palvelut Ltd through a business acquisition, which is expected to be completed on 1 June 2026. As a result of the arrangement, Niemi Services Ltd will in future be responsible for the provision of moving services offered to Martela’s corporate customers.

In addition, Martela has selected Niemi Services Ltd as its nationwide supplier of moving services. The moving service will remain part of the Martela Lifecycle service offering provided to Martela’s customers.

The arrangement supports Martela’s strategy of focusing on its core business, namely workplace solutions, furniture solutions and lifecycle services. The aim of the cooperation is to further develop the moving services offered to customers by leveraging Niemi Services Ltd’s logistics expertise and nationwide operating model.

The change will not affect Martela’s other services, such as furniture and workplace solutions or installation services, which will continue as Martela’s own operations.

According to a preliminary estimate, Martela Group will record a positive income statement amount of approximately EUR 1 million from the transaction in the second quarter of 2026 as a non-recurring item.

Impact on guidance

Due to the transfer of the moving services business, Martela lowers its full-year revenue guidance and keeps its earnings guidance unchanged.

New guidance for 2026:

Martela Group’s revenue for the full year 2026 is estimated to amount to EUR 70–80 million (EUR 93.7 million in 2025). The comparable operating result is estimated to be from EUR +1 million to −2 million.

Previous guidance for 2026:

Martela Group’s revenue for the full year 2026 is estimated to amount to EUR 75–85 million (EUR 93.7 million in 2025). The comparable operating result is estimated to be from EUR +1 million to −2 million.

Martela Corporation

Ville Taipale

CEO

Further information

Ville Taipale, CEO, +358 50 557 2611

Distribution

Nasdaq OMX Helsinki

Key news media

www.martela.com

Martela is a Nordic leader specialising in user-centric working and learning environments. We create the best places to work and offer our customers the Martela Lifecycle solutions which combine furniture and related services into a seamless whole.