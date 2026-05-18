Shipbroking Industry Strategic Business Report 2026-2032: Surge in Global Trade Volumes, Driven by Increased Consumption, Industrialization, and Economic Growth in Emerging Markets Fuels Demand

Dublin, May 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Shipbroking - Global Strategic Business Report" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Shipbroking was estimated at US$2.6 Billion in 2025 and is projected to reach US$3.1 Billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 2.7% from 2025 to 2032. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers, and forecasts, helping you make informed business decisions.







Shipbroking plays a vital role in the global shipping industry by facilitating the buying, selling, and chartering of vessels, thereby connecting shipowners with charterers, cargo owners, and traders. It acts as an intermediary in maritime transactions, negotiating deals, providing market intelligence, and offering advisory services on freight rates, contracts, and compliance.

The surge in global trade volumes, driven by increased consumption, industrialization, and economic growth in emerging markets, has heightened the demand for shipbroking services. With the shipping industry dealing with significant market volatility, fluctuating freight rates, and complex regulatory frameworks, shipbrokers provide critical expertise and insights to navigate these challenges, making them indispensable for stakeholders seeking to optimize logistics and transportation strategies.

What Are the Key Drivers of Growth in the Shipbroking Market?



The growth in the shipbroking market is driven by several factors, including increasing global trade volumes, technological advancements in digital platforms and AI, and the rising emphasis on real-time market intelligence and data analytics. The development of integrated shipping services offering chartering, sale, and purchase with enhanced transparency, client engagement, and value-added services is driving market adoption among shipowners, charterers, and traders.

The focus on sustainable shipping, green freight, and regulatory compliance is expanding the market reach among LNG, offshore, and dry bulk segments. The growing use of automated freight matching, predictive analytics, and smart contracts, coupled with the demand for specialized shipbroking services in emerging markets, is creating new opportunities for market growth. Additionally, the increasing investments in R&D for digital freight platforms, blockchain solutions, and maritime consultancy are further supporting market expansion.



How Are Technological Innovations Shaping the Future of Shipbroking?



Technological innovations are significantly shaping the future of shipbroking by enhancing efficiency, transparency, and decision-making. The integration of digital platforms, AI-driven analytics, and blockchain technology is transforming traditional shipbroking practices, enabling real-time market intelligence, automated freight matching, and secure contract management.

The rise of online freight marketplaces and digital freight forwarders is driving the shift towards a more digitalized and data-driven ecosystem, allowing stakeholders to access comprehensive market data, vessel positions, and freight rates with greater ease and speed. Moreover, predictive analytics and smart contracts are streamlining transaction processes, reducing paperwork, and mitigating risks associated with disputes and delays. This digital transformation is enabling shipbrokers to offer more value-added services, such as route optimization, risk management, and environmental compliance advisory, enhancing their competitive edge in the market.



Which Market Segments Are Leading the Adoption of Shipbroking Services?



Types of shipbroking services include chartering, sale and purchase, and project cargo brokerage, with chartering being the most widely adopted due to its critical role in bulk shipping, tankers, and container markets. Applications of shipbroking span dry bulk, liquid bulk, container shipping, offshore shipping, and specialized segments like LNG and heavy lift, with dry bulk and liquid bulk leading the market due to the high volume of commodities traded globally.

Services provided by shipbrokers encompass market analysis, vessel valuation, contract negotiation, and maritime consultancy, with market analysis and contract negotiation being the largest segments due to the need for accurate market insights and efficient deal structuring. Geographically, Asia-Pacific, Europe, and North America are the leading markets for shipbroking services due to the presence of major shipping hubs, established trade routes, and high demand for maritime logistics, while emerging markets in the Middle East and Africa are also witnessing growth driven by expanding maritime trade and port infrastructure development.

Report Features:

Comprehensive Market Data: Independent analysis of annual sales and market forecasts in US$ Million from 2025 to 2032.

In-Depth Regional Analysis: Detailed insights into key markets, including the U.S., China, Japan, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa.

Company Profiles: Coverage of players such as Braemar Shipping Services Plc, CLARKSON PLC, Denholm Coates, Howe Robinson Partners Pte Ltd., IFCHOR S.A. and more.

Complimentary Updates: Receive free report updates for one year to keep you informed of the latest market developments.

Key Insights:

Market Growth: Understand the significant growth trajectory of the Chartering Service segment, which is expected to reach US$1.3 Billion by 2032 with a CAGR of a 3.6%. The Sale & Purchase Transaction Service segment is also set to grow at 1.5% CAGR over the analysis period.

Regional Analysis: Gain insights into the U.S. market, valued at $784.6 Million in 2025, and China, forecasted to grow at an impressive 5.4% CAGR to reach $724.5 Million by 2032. Discover growth trends in other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific.

Report Scope

Segments: Service (Chartering Service, Sale & Purchase Transaction Service, Newbuilding Service); Broking (Dry Cargo Broking, Tanker Broking, Container Vessel Broking, Futures Broking, Other Brokings); End-Use (Oil & Gas End-Use, Mining End-Use, Agriculture End-Use, Chemicals & Petrochemicals End-Use, Metals & General Manufacturing End-Use, Construction End-Use, Automotive End-Use, Other End-Uses)

Domain Expert Insights



This market report incorporates insights from domain experts across enterprise, industry, academia, and government sectors. These insights are consolidated from multilingual multimedia sources, including text, voice, and image-based content, to provide comprehensive market intelligence and strategic perspectives. As part of this research study, the publisher tracks and analyzes insights from 147 domain experts. Clients may request access to the network of experts monitored for this report, along with the online expert insights tracker.



Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 401 Forecast Period 2025 - 2032 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $2.6 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2032 $3.1 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 2.7% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:



MARKET OVERVIEW

Trade Shocks, Uncertainty, and the Structural Rewiring of the Global Economy

How Trump's Tariffs Impact the Market? The Big Question on Everyone's Mind

Global Economic Update

Shipbroking - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2026 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2026 (E)

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Increasing Global Trade Volumes Spurs Demand for Shipbroking Services

Technological Advancements in Digital Platforms and AI Propel Innovation in Shipbroking

Growing Emphasis on Real-Time Market Intelligence and Data Analytics Strengthens Business Case for Shipbrokers

Rising Focus on Sustainable Shipping and Green Freight Expands Addressable Market Opportunity

Shift Towards Digitalization, Online Platforms, and Blockchain Solutions Drives Adoption in Shipbroking

Emergence of Integrated Shipping Services Offering Chartering, Sale, and Purchase Generates New Market Opportunities

Rising Demand for Specialized Shipbroking Services in LNG, Offshore, and Dry Bulk Segments Boosts Market Potential

Focus on Enhancing Client Engagement, Transparency, and Value-Added Services Expands Market Reach

Growing Impact of Geopolitical Events, Sanctions, and Trade Policies on Shipbroking Market Dynamics Spurs Innovation

Integration of Automated Freight Matching, Predictive Analytics, and Smart Contracts Accelerates Market Transformation

Expansion of Shipbroking Applications in Vessel Valuation, Risk Management, and Maritime Consultancy Drives Market Growth

FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS: Some of the Companies Featured in This Shipbroking Market Report

Braemar Shipping Services Plc

CLARKSON PLC

Denholm Coates

Howe Robinson Partners Pte Ltd.

IFCHOR S.A.

Mitsubishi Corporation

Port of Antwerp

Samsung Heavy Industries Co., Ltd.

Simpson Spence Young Ltd.

SPI Marine

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/7bay36

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