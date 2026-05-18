$25.5 Billion On-board Chargers Market Outlook, 2030 - How Bidirectional Charging is Transforming On-Board Charger Designs for Tomorrow's EVs

Dublin, May 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "On-board Charger - Global Strategic Business Report" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for On-board Charger was valued at US$9.4 Billion in 2024 and is projected to reach US$25.5 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 18.2% from 2024 to 2030. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers, and forecasts, helping you make informed business decisions.







The growth in the on-board charger market is driven by several interrelated factors rooted in rising EV adoption, technological innovation, evolving regulatory frameworks, and expanding charging infrastructure. The primary growth catalyst is the global boom in electric vehicle sales - spurred by climate policy mandates, emission reduction goals, and consumer preference for cleaner transportation.

As EV penetration deepens across passenger, commercial, and two-wheeler segments, demand for advanced OBCs that support fast, safe, and efficient charging continues to surge. Additionally, the shift toward higher voltage EV architectures (400V and 800V platforms) is driving innovation in OBC designs to match faster charging expectations without compromising energy efficiency or thermal management.

On the supply side, technological advances in semiconductors, compact magnetics, and integrated circuits are enabling smaller, lighter, and more cost-effective OBC solutions. Regulatory support in the form of energy efficiency targets, vehicle certification norms, and grid interoperability standards is encouraging OEMs to adopt next-gen charger architectures. Meanwhile, the rise of fleet electrification in logistics, public transport, and ride-sharing is creating demand for high-durability, high-cycle OBCs that can operate under demanding conditions.

Furthermore, growing investments in AC charging infrastructure - particularly in residential and workplace settings - are reinforcing the relevance of OBCs as everyday enablers of EV usability. Together, these trends are driving robust, global growth in the on-board charger market, positioning it as a critical component in the electrified transportation ecosystem of the future.



Report Scope



The report analyzes the On-board Charger market, presented in terms of market value. The analysis covers the key segments and geographic regions outlined below.

Segments: Power (Below 11 kW, 11 kW to 22 kW, Above 22 kW); Vehicle (Passenger Cars, Buses, Vans, Medium & Heavy Duty Vehicles, Boats, Other Vehicles); Propulsion (Battery Electric Vehicles, Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicles).

Power (Below 11 kW, 11 kW to 22 kW, Above 22 kW); Vehicle (Passenger Cars, Buses, Vans, Medium & Heavy Duty Vehicles, Boats, Other Vehicles); Propulsion (Battery Electric Vehicles, Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicles). Geographic Regions/Countries: World; United States; Canada; Japan; China; Europe (France; Germany; Italy; United Kingdom; and Rest of Europe); Asia-Pacific; Rest of World.

Key Insights:

Market Growth: Understand the significant growth trajectory of the Below 11 kW Charger segment, which is expected to reach US$15.2 Billion by 2030 with a CAGR of a 17.2%. The 11 kW to 22 kW Charger segment is also set to grow at 19.2% CAGR over the analysis period.

Understand the significant growth trajectory of the Below 11 kW Charger segment, which is expected to reach US$15.2 Billion by 2030 with a CAGR of a 17.2%. The 11 kW to 22 kW Charger segment is also set to grow at 19.2% CAGR over the analysis period. Regional Analysis: Gain insights into the U.S. market, valued at $2.5 Billion in 2024, and China, forecasted to grow at an impressive 17.2% CAGR to reach $3.9 Billion by 2030. Discover growth trends in other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific.

Why You Should Buy This Report:

Detailed Market Analysis: Access a thorough analysis of the Global On-board Charger Market, covering all major geographic regions and market segments.

Access a thorough analysis of the Global On-board Charger Market, covering all major geographic regions and market segments. Competitive Insights: Get an overview of the competitive landscape, including the market presence of major players across different geographies.

Get an overview of the competitive landscape, including the market presence of major players across different geographies. Future Trends and Drivers: Understand the key trends and drivers shaping the future of the Global On-board Charger Market.

Understand the key trends and drivers shaping the future of the Global On-board Charger Market. Actionable Insights: Benefit from actionable insights that can help you identify new revenue opportunities and make strategic business decisions.

Key Questions Answered:

How is the Global On-board Charger Market expected to evolve by 2030?

What are the main drivers and restraints affecting the market?

Which market segments will grow the most over the forecast period?

How will market shares for different regions and segments change by 2030?

Who are the leading players in the market, and what are their prospects?

Report Features:

Comprehensive Market Data: Independent analysis of annual sales and market forecasts in US$ Million from 2024 to 2030.

Independent analysis of annual sales and market forecasts in US$ Million from 2024 to 2030. In-Depth Regional Analysis: Detailed insights into key markets, including the U.S., China, Japan, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa.

Detailed insights into key markets, including the U.S., China, Japan, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa. Complimentary Updates: Receive free report updates for one year to keep you informed of the latest market developments.

Some of the 37 companies featured in this On-board Charger market report include:

Aptiv PLC

AVID Technology Limited

Bel Fuse Inc.

BorgWarner Inc.

BRUSA Elektronik AG

Current Ways Inc.

Delta Energy Systems

Eaton Corporation

Ficosa International S.A.

Hyundai Mobis Co., Ltd.

Innolectric AG

KOSTAL Automobil Elektrik GmbH & Co. KG

LG Electronics Inc.

Robert Bosch GmbH

Siemens AG

Stercom Power Solutions GmbH

STMicroelectronics N.V.

Tesla, Inc.

Toyota Industries Corporation

Yazaki Corporation

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 173 Forecast Period 2024-2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $9.4 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $25.5 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 18.2% Regions Covered Global

MARKET OVERVIEW

Trade Shocks, Uncertainty, and the Structural Rewiring of the Global Economy

How Trump's Tariffs Impact the Market? The Big Question on Everyone's Mind

On-board Charger - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2025

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2025

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Surging Adoption of Electric Vehicles Globally Throws the Spotlight on On-Board Chargers as a Core Powertrain Component

Shift Toward Higher Voltage Architectures (400V-800V) Spurs Innovation in Fast and Efficient On-Board Charging Solutions

Here's How Silicon Carbide (SiC) and Gallium Nitride (GaN) Technologies Are Driving Miniaturization and Thermal Efficiency

Rising Consumer Demand for Faster Charging and Extended Range Strengthens the Business Case for High-Power OBCs

Growth in Residential and Workplace AC Charging Infrastructure Expands Addressable Market for On-Board Chargers

Integration of Bidirectional Charging Capabilities (V2G, V2H) Propels the Evolution of OBCs into Energy Management Tools

Here's the Story Behind How Software-Defined Vehicles Are Creating Demand for Upgradable, Firmware-Enabled OBCs

Fleet Electrification Across Commercial, Public, and Last-Mile Delivery Segments Accelerates Demand for Durable, High-Cycle OBC Units

OEM Preferences for Compact and Modular Charging Architectures Spur Customization and Platform Scalability

Global Push Toward Clean Mobility and Emission Reduction Targets Strengthens Investment in OBC R&D

Increasing Penetration of Plug-in Hybrids (PHEVs) and BEVs Sustains Multi-Phase and Multi-Voltage OBC Demand

Advancements in Battery Management System (BMS) Integration Enhance OBC Functionality and Real-Time Monitoring

Growing Interest in Wireless and Contactless Charging Ecosystems Expands the Role of OBCs in Future EV Infrastructure

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/pv95j1

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