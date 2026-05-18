MiddleGround Capital Announces Firmwide Promotions; Elevates Roland Veldhuijzen van Zanten to Managing Director

LEXINGTON, Ky., May 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MiddleGround Capital (“MiddleGround”), an operationally focused private equity firm that makes control investments in North American and European headquartered middle-market B2B industrial and specialty distribution companies, today announced seven promotions across the firm, including the elevation of Roland Veldhuijzen van Zanten to Managing Director.

Roland’s promotion, effective as of last month, reflects his contributions to the firm’s European investment activities. He was previously a Director on MiddleGround’s EU Transaction Team. Based in the Amsterdam office, Roland holds a master’s degree in Financial Economics from the Erasmus School of Economics and a bachelor’s degree in International Business from VU University. Prior to joining MiddleGround, he worked at Credit Suisse, where he advised on M&A, IPO and financing transactions, before spending six years at Gimv, where he was a Principal, focusing on industrials, sustainable energy and infrastructure investments.

“Roland has been an important part of MiddleGround’s growth, particularly in building our European investment capabilities,” said John Stewart, Founding & Managing Partner of MiddleGround. “He combines strong investment judgment with a hands-on, operational mindset that aligns closely with our approach. We are pleased to recognize his contributions and welcome him to this expanded leadership role.”

In addition to Roland’s promotion, MiddleGround announced the following advancements across its three offices:

Joost Gottgens – Promoted to Director, Operations from Vice President, Operations, in the European office

– Promoted to Director, Operations from Vice President, Operations, in the European office Tyler May – Promoted to Director, Transactions from Vice President, Transactions, in the Lexington office

– Promoted to Director, Transactions from Vice President, Transactions, in the Lexington office Graham Sparks – Promoted to Vice President, Business Development from Senior Associate, Business Development, in the Lexington office

– Promoted to Vice President, Business Development from Senior Associate, Business Development, in the Lexington office Christopher Stewart –Promoted to Vice President, Human Capital Operations from Senior Associate, Human Capital Operations, in the Lexington office

–Promoted to Vice President, Human Capital Operations from Senior Associate, Human Capital Operations, in the Lexington office Wes Brown – Promoted to Senior Associate from Associate, in the Lexington office

– Promoted to Senior Associate from Associate, in the Lexington office Maria Rosell Pineda – Promoted to Senior Associate from Associate, in the European office

“These promotions reflect our commitment to investing in our people and fostering long-term career growth at MiddleGround,” said Scot Duncan, Chief Operating Officer of MiddleGround. “We believe strongly in developing leaders from within the firm, and this group represents the next generation of senior talent across our investment platform.”

Important Disclosure

This document does not constitute advice or a recommendation or offer to sell or a solicitation to deal in any security or financial product. It is provided for information purposes only and on the understanding that the recipient has sufficient knowledge and experience to be able to understand and make their own evaluation of the proposals and services described herein, any risks associated therewith and any related legal, tax, accounting or other material considerations. To the extent that the reader has any questions regarding the applicability of any specific issue discussed above to their specific portfolio or situation, prospective investors are encouraged to contact MiddleGround Capital or consult with the professional advisor of their choosing.

About MiddleGround Capital

MiddleGround Capital is a private equity firm based in Lexington, Kentucky with over $3.85 billion of assets under management. MiddleGround makes control equity investments in middle market B2B industrial and specialty distribution businesses. MiddleGround works with its portfolio companies to create value through a hands-on operational approach and partners with its management teams to support long-term growth strategies. For more information, please visit: https://middleground.com/

Media Contacts:

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MiddleGround@dlpr.com