HR Analytics Market Expected to Hit USD 18.15 Billion by 2035 | SNS Insider

Austin, May 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The HR Analytics Market size was valued at USD 4.72 Billion in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 18.15 Billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 14.30% during the forecast period.

Market Analysis for HR Analytics denotes that there is a significant change in the way that intelligence related to the workforce in an organization is being managed. The increasing focus of businesses on talent optimization and the complexity of the workforce has resulted in the adoption of artificial intelligence and machine learning by organizations.





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The U.S. HR Analytics Market is projected to grow from USD 1.68 Billion in 2025 to USD 6.05 Billion by 2035, at a CAGR of 13.65%.

It is important to note that the U.S. is the most developed country in terms of HR analytics. There are several reasons for this assertion. First, there is a presence of leading HR management solution providers, such as Oracle, SAP, Workday, and IBM. Second, a very competitive labor market makes organizations implement the best possible systems to collect and analyze data on their employees.

Increasing Data-driven HR Decision-making Demand Boost Market Growth Globally

The shift from relying on intuition in HR Management to being able to make decisions based on data is not just a technological shift; it is a must-have for companies that have to be efficient in competing in today’s labor market. When recruiting, training and losing money due to voluntary turnover costs your business more than USD 1 million annually, then any solution capable of reducing that number would provide you with an unbelievable ROI, even for the CFO. By adopting HR analytics, you will be able to find out what candidates’ profiles match best the job description in terms of correlation with performance, recognize non-engaging behavioral traits long before a person resigns, and calculate your return on investment of particular management activities.

Segmentation Analysis:

Based on Solution Type

The Workforce Planning solution type held the largest market share of 27% in 2025 as this solution is crucial for the accurate prediction of future workforce needs and headcount optimization and also helps to align HR strategies with organizational goals. Whereas, the Talent Analytics solution type is expected to record the fastest CAGR of 16.23 as AI-powered talent acquisition and attrition management become the norm.

Based on Service Type

The Implementation & Integration service type led the market with 37% share in 2025 as complex integration and implementation processes involved in setting up an effective HR analytics platform that integrates well with enterprise HR systems. The Support & Maintenance service type is estimated to record the fastest CAGR of 16.17% as companies require constant support for analytics model updates and maintenance.

Deployment Type

The On-premises deployment type dominated the market with 55% share in 2025 as most organizations have data security and regulatory compliance issues when deploying HR analytics solutions. The Hosted deployment type is estimated to record the fastest CAGR of 14.85% as companies require flexible and cost-effective cloud-based HR analytics solutions.

Enterprise Segment

Large Enterprise enterprise segment will account for 54% of market share in 2025 owing to its higher investment capability as well as complexity in structure of its workforce. The SME enterprise segment has been forecasted to grow at the fastest compound annual growth rate of 15.08% owing to rising adoption of SaaS based human resource analytics solutions at affordable prices.

End-use Industry Segmentation

IT & Telecommunications end-use industry segment dominated the market with 23% market share in 2025 owing to tough competition and high turnover in this industry. The retail industry end-use segment is expected to grow at the fastest compound annual growth rate of 17.68% due to highly volatile nature of workforces and changing workforce management practices.

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Regional Insights:

North America accounted for about 34% market share within the HR analytics market in 2025 owing to increased adoption of advanced people analytics solutions among enterprises along with the presence of prominent players of HR technologies. The region offers intense competition in its labor market that leverages predictive analytics to enhance hiring, retention, and workforce productivity, besides having stringent regulatory policies and digital transformation initiatives.

The Asia Pacific region is expected to grow at the highest CAGR rate of 15.4% due to constant investments made into HR technologies in countries such as India, China, and Japan who continuously evaluate a growing middle class of their work force and their growing number of tech industry positions.

Key Players:

Cegid

Crunchr

GainInsights

IBM Corp.

Infor

MicroStrategy Inc.

Oracle Corp.

Sage Software Solutions Pvt. Ltd.

SAP SE

Sisense Inc.

Tableau Software, LLC.

UKG Inc.

Visier, Inc.

Workday, Inc.

Zoho Corp. Pvt. Ltd.

ADP, Inc.

Cornerstone OnDemand

Ceridian HCM (Dayforce)

Lattice Inc.

Culture Amp Pty. Ltd.

Recent Developments:

In 2026, Workday introduced Workday Illuminate, an AI-powered analytics layer enabling natural language workforce insights and automated HR reporting across enterprise systems.

In 2025, SAP SuccessFactors enhanced its Joule AI capabilities to support conversational workforce analytics, including compensation analysis, talent forecasting, and succession planning.

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Exclusive Sections of the Report (The USPs):

Workforce Productivity & Performance Analytics – helps you evaluate how organizations measure employee output, engagement, and efficiency using advanced HR analytics tools.

– helps you evaluate how organizations measure employee output, engagement, and efficiency using advanced HR analytics tools. Attrition Risk & Retention Intelligence Models – helps you identify predictive indicators of employee turnover and understand retention optimization strategies.

– helps you identify predictive indicators of employee turnover and understand retention optimization strategies. Skills Gap & Talent Mapping Insights – helps you analyze workforce capability distribution and internal mobility opportunities based on skills-based analytics.

– helps you analyze workforce capability distribution and internal mobility opportunities based on skills-based analytics. Real-Time Workforce Dashboard Adoption – helps you assess the shift from periodic HR reporting to continuous, real-time people analytics systems.

– helps you assess the shift from periodic HR reporting to continuous, real-time people analytics systems. AI-Driven Recruitment & Hiring Optimization – helps you understand how machine learning improves candidate selection, hiring speed, and quality of hire.

– helps you understand how machine learning improves candidate selection, hiring speed, and quality of hire. Employee Experience & Sentiment Analytics – helps you evaluate how organizations measure engagement, satisfaction, and workplace sentiment using structured and unstructured data.

Read Other Related Reports:

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Payroll and HR Solution and Services Market

Human Resource Management Software Market

Business Intelligence Market

Workforce Analytics Market

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