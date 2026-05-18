Wi-Fi 6E & Wi-Fi 7 Chipsets Market Report 2026: Global Industry to Witness a 20.5% CAGR Through 2026-2031

Dublin, May 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Wi-Fi 6E & Wi-Fi 7 Chipset Market Report: Trends, Forecast and Competitive Analysis to 2031" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global Wi-Fi 6E & Wi-Fi 7 chipset market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 20.5% from 2025 to 2031. The major drivers for this market are the increasing demand for high-speed connectivity, the rising upgrade to next-gen Wi-Fi standards, and the growing adoption of multi-band wireless devices.
Key Highlights by Segment
- Within the chipset type category, SoC is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period.
- Within the end-use category, industrial is expected to witness the highest growth.
- In terms of region, APAC is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period.
Emerging Trends in the Wi-Fi 6E & Wi-Fi 7 Chipset Market
The Wi-Fi 6E & Wi-Fi 7 chipset market is experiencing rapid growth driven by the demand for faster, more reliable wireless connectivity. Innovations in these standards are transforming industries such as healthcare, entertainment, and enterprise networking. Key trends include:
- Adoption of Wi-Fi 6E and Wi-Fi 7 standards for higher speeds and improved capacity.
- Integration of AI and machine learning in chipsets to enhance performance and security.
- A focus on security enhancements to protect against cyber threats.
- Growth driven by IoT and smart device connectivity needs.
- Development of eco-friendly, energy-efficient chipsets.
These trends are reshaping connectivity standards and creating new opportunities across sectors.
Recent Developments in the Wi-Fi 6E & Wi-Fi 7 Chipset Market
Recent advances in the Wi-Fi 6E & Wi-Fi 7 chipset market are marked by technological innovation and security enhancements driven by consumer demands. Significant developments include:
- Wide adoption of Wi-Fi 6E, enabling high-speed connectivity.
- Introduction of Wi-Fi 7 chipsets offering next-generation wireless capabilities.
- Focused inclusion of enhanced data protection features.
- Strategic partnerships accelerating market expansion.
- Regulatory updates facilitating broader adoption.
These developments are advancing the market by enhancing innovation and supporting new wireless standards.
Strategic Growth Opportunities in the Wi-Fi 6E & Wi-Fi 7 Chipset Market
Opportunities in the Wi-Fi 6E & Wi-Fi 7 chipset market are expanding across key sectors like consumer electronics, enterprise networking, and automotive industries due to enhanced connectivity needs. The market is poised for growth as these chipsets enable:
- Enhanced streaming and gaming experiences in consumer electronics.
- Improved network capacity and security in enterprise environments.
- Reliable data transmission in healthcare applications.
- Advanced connectivity for smart vehicles and infotainment systems.
- Seamless IoT connectivity in smart homes.
Overall, the market is set to expand as these technologies become integral to connected environments worldwide.
Wi-Fi 6E & Wi-Fi 7 Chipset Market Drivers and Challenges
The market is primarily driven by technological innovations and increasing demand for high-speed internet. Key drivers include technological advancements, rising consumer demands for connectivity, IoT expansion, and network infrastructure investments. However, challenges such as technological complexity, regulatory uncertainties, and fierce competition pose significant obstacles that need to be navigated for sustained growth. Companies must focus on innovation and cost management to succeed.
Country-Wise Outlook for the Wi-Fi 6E & Wi-Fi 7 Chipset Market
- United States: Rapid investments and technology integration are advancing deployment and adoption, supported by regulatory frameworks and leading tech innovations.
- China: Government initiatives and local innovation are driving significant development and expansion in wireless technology, with a focus on international standards.
- Germany: Emphasizing industrial applications and energy efficiency aligns with Industry 4.0 goals, driving growth through collaboration and government support.
- India: Digital initiatives and infrastructure investments fuel rapid adoption, positioning India as a pivotal player in the global market.
- Japan: Integration of advanced technologies in smart infrastructure and robotics is propelling market growth aligned with the Society 5.0 vision.
Key Topics Covered
1. Executive Summary
2. Market Overview
2.1 Background and Classifications
2.2 Supply Chain
3. Market Trends & Forecast Analysis
3.1 Macroeconomic Trends and Forecasts
3.2 Industry Drivers and Challenges
3.3 PESTLE Analysis
3.4 Patent Analysis
3.5 Regulatory Environment
3.6 Global Wi-Fi 6E & Wi-Fi 7 Chipset Market Trends and Forecast
4. Global Wi-Fi 6E & Wi-Fi 7 Chipset Market by Chipset Type
4.1 Overview
4.2 Attractiveness Analysis by Chipset Type
4.3 Combo Chip: Trends and Forecast (2019-2031)
4.4 Discrete Chip: Trends and Forecast (2019-2031)
4.5 Soc: Trends and Forecast (2019-2031)
5. Global Wi-Fi 6E & Wi-Fi 7 Chipset Market by Application
5.1 Overview
5.2 Attractiveness Analysis by Application
5.3 Automotive: Trends and Forecast (2019-2031)
5.4 Consumer Electronics: Trends and Forecast (2019-2031)
5.5 Enterprise Infrastructure: Trends and Forecast (2019-2031)
5.6 Healthcare: Trends and Forecast (2019-2031)
6. Global Wi-Fi 6E & Wi-Fi 7 Chipset Market by End Use
6.1 Overview
6.2 Attractiveness Analysis by End Use
6.3 Commercial: Trends and Forecast (2019-2031)
6.4 Industrial: Trends and Forecast (2019-2031)
6.5 Residential: Trends and Forecast (2019-2031)
7. Regional Analysis
7.1 Overview
7.2 Global Wi-Fi 6E & Wi-Fi 7 Chipset Market by Region
12. Competitor Analysis
12.1 Product Portfolio Analysis
12.2 Operational Integration
12.3 Porter's Five Forces Analysis
- Competitive Rivalry
- Bargaining Power of Buyers
- Bargaining Power of Suppliers
- Threat of Substitutes
- Threat of New Entrants
12.4 Market Share Analysis
13. Opportunities & Strategic Analysis
13.1 Value Chain Analysis
13.2 Growth Opportunity Analysis
13.2.1 Growth Opportunity by Chipset Type
13.2.2 Growth Opportunity by Application
13.2.3 Growth Opportunity by End Use
13.3 Emerging Trends in the Global Wi-Fi 6E & Wi-Fi 7 Chipset Market
13.4 Strategic Analysis
13.4.1 New Product Development
13.4.2 Certification and Licensing
13.4.3 Mergers, Acquisitions, Agreements, Collaborations, and Joint Ventures
14. Company Profiles of the Leading Players Across the Value Chain
14.1 Competitive Analysis Overview
14.2 Broadcom
- Company Overview
- Wi-Fi 6E & Wi-Fi 7 Chipset Market Business Overview
- New Product Development
- Merger, Acquisition, and Collaboration
- Certification and Licensing
14.3 Qualcomm Incorporated
14.4 MediaTek
14.5 Marvell Technology Group
14.6 Intel Corporation
14.7 Realtek Semiconductor Corporation
14.8 NXP Semiconductors
14.9 Texas Instruments Incorporated
14.10 Samsung Electronics
14.11 Silicon Laboratories
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