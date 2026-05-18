Wi-Fi 6E & Wi-Fi 7 Chipsets Market Report 2026: Global Industry to Witness a 20.5% CAGR Through 2026-2031

Dublin, May 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Wi-Fi 6E & Wi-Fi 7 Chipset Market Report: Trends, Forecast and Competitive Analysis to 2031" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global Wi-Fi 6E & Wi-Fi 7 chipset market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 20.5% from 2025 to 2031. The major drivers for this market are the increasing demand for high-speed connectivity, the rising upgrade to next-gen Wi-Fi standards, and the growing adoption of multi-band wireless devices.

Key Highlights by Segment

Within the chipset type category, SoC is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period.

Within the end-use category, industrial is expected to witness the highest growth.

In terms of region, APAC is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period.

Emerging Trends in the Wi-Fi 6E & Wi-Fi 7 Chipset Market

The Wi-Fi 6E & Wi-Fi 7 chipset market is experiencing rapid growth driven by the demand for faster, more reliable wireless connectivity. Innovations in these standards are transforming industries such as healthcare, entertainment, and enterprise networking. Key trends include:

Adoption of Wi-Fi 6E and Wi-Fi 7 standards for higher speeds and improved capacity.

Integration of AI and machine learning in chipsets to enhance performance and security.

A focus on security enhancements to protect against cyber threats.

Growth driven by IoT and smart device connectivity needs.

Development of eco-friendly, energy-efficient chipsets.

These trends are reshaping connectivity standards and creating new opportunities across sectors.

Recent Developments in the Wi-Fi 6E & Wi-Fi 7 Chipset Market

Recent advances in the Wi-Fi 6E & Wi-Fi 7 chipset market are marked by technological innovation and security enhancements driven by consumer demands. Significant developments include:

Wide adoption of Wi-Fi 6E, enabling high-speed connectivity.

Introduction of Wi-Fi 7 chipsets offering next-generation wireless capabilities.

Focused inclusion of enhanced data protection features.

Strategic partnerships accelerating market expansion.

Regulatory updates facilitating broader adoption.

These developments are advancing the market by enhancing innovation and supporting new wireless standards.

Strategic Growth Opportunities in the Wi-Fi 6E & Wi-Fi 7 Chipset Market

Opportunities in the Wi-Fi 6E & Wi-Fi 7 chipset market are expanding across key sectors like consumer electronics, enterprise networking, and automotive industries due to enhanced connectivity needs. The market is poised for growth as these chipsets enable:

Enhanced streaming and gaming experiences in consumer electronics.

Improved network capacity and security in enterprise environments.

Reliable data transmission in healthcare applications.

Advanced connectivity for smart vehicles and infotainment systems.

Seamless IoT connectivity in smart homes.

Overall, the market is set to expand as these technologies become integral to connected environments worldwide.

Wi-Fi 6E & Wi-Fi 7 Chipset Market Drivers and Challenges

The market is primarily driven by technological innovations and increasing demand for high-speed internet. Key drivers include technological advancements, rising consumer demands for connectivity, IoT expansion, and network infrastructure investments. However, challenges such as technological complexity, regulatory uncertainties, and fierce competition pose significant obstacles that need to be navigated for sustained growth. Companies must focus on innovation and cost management to succeed.

Country-Wise Outlook for the Wi-Fi 6E & Wi-Fi 7 Chipset Market

United States: Rapid investments and technology integration are advancing deployment and adoption, supported by regulatory frameworks and leading tech innovations.

Rapid investments and technology integration are advancing deployment and adoption, supported by regulatory frameworks and leading tech innovations. China: Government initiatives and local innovation are driving significant development and expansion in wireless technology, with a focus on international standards.

Government initiatives and local innovation are driving significant development and expansion in wireless technology, with a focus on international standards. Germany: Emphasizing industrial applications and energy efficiency aligns with Industry 4.0 goals, driving growth through collaboration and government support.

Emphasizing industrial applications and energy efficiency aligns with Industry 4.0 goals, driving growth through collaboration and government support. India: Digital initiatives and infrastructure investments fuel rapid adoption, positioning India as a pivotal player in the global market.

Digital initiatives and infrastructure investments fuel rapid adoption, positioning India as a pivotal player in the global market. Japan: Integration of advanced technologies in smart infrastructure and robotics is propelling market growth aligned with the Society 5.0 vision.

Key Topics Covered



1. Executive Summary



2. Market Overview

2.1 Background and Classifications

2.2 Supply Chain



3. Market Trends & Forecast Analysis

3.1 Macroeconomic Trends and Forecasts

3.2 Industry Drivers and Challenges

3.3 PESTLE Analysis

3.4 Patent Analysis

3.5 Regulatory Environment

3.6 Global Wi-Fi 6E & Wi-Fi 7 Chipset Market Trends and Forecast



4. Global Wi-Fi 6E & Wi-Fi 7 Chipset Market by Chipset Type

4.1 Overview

4.2 Attractiveness Analysis by Chipset Type

4.3 Combo Chip: Trends and Forecast (2019-2031)

4.4 Discrete Chip: Trends and Forecast (2019-2031)

4.5 Soc: Trends and Forecast (2019-2031)



5. Global Wi-Fi 6E & Wi-Fi 7 Chipset Market by Application

5.1 Overview

5.2 Attractiveness Analysis by Application

5.3 Automotive: Trends and Forecast (2019-2031)

5.4 Consumer Electronics: Trends and Forecast (2019-2031)

5.5 Enterprise Infrastructure: Trends and Forecast (2019-2031)

5.6 Healthcare: Trends and Forecast (2019-2031)



6. Global Wi-Fi 6E & Wi-Fi 7 Chipset Market by End Use

6.1 Overview

6.2 Attractiveness Analysis by End Use

6.3 Commercial: Trends and Forecast (2019-2031)

6.4 Industrial: Trends and Forecast (2019-2031)

6.5 Residential: Trends and Forecast (2019-2031)



7. Regional Analysis

7.1 Overview

7.2 Global Wi-Fi 6E & Wi-Fi 7 Chipset Market by Region



12. Competitor Analysis

12.1 Product Portfolio Analysis

12.2 Operational Integration

12.3 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

Competitive Rivalry

Bargaining Power of Buyers

Bargaining Power of Suppliers

Threat of Substitutes

Threat of New Entrants

12.4 Market Share Analysis



13. Opportunities & Strategic Analysis

13.1 Value Chain Analysis

13.2 Growth Opportunity Analysis

13.2.1 Growth Opportunity by Chipset Type

13.2.2 Growth Opportunity by Application

13.2.3 Growth Opportunity by End Use

13.3 Emerging Trends in the Global Wi-Fi 6E & Wi-Fi 7 Chipset Market

13.4 Strategic Analysis

13.4.1 New Product Development

13.4.2 Certification and Licensing

13.4.3 Mergers, Acquisitions, Agreements, Collaborations, and Joint Ventures



14. Company Profiles of the Leading Players Across the Value Chain

14.1 Competitive Analysis Overview

14.2 Broadcom

Company Overview

Wi-Fi 6E & Wi-Fi 7 Chipset Market Business Overview

New Product Development

Merger, Acquisition, and Collaboration

Certification and Licensing

14.3 Qualcomm Incorporated

14.4 MediaTek

14.5 Marvell Technology Group

14.6 Intel Corporation

14.7 Realtek Semiconductor Corporation

14.8 NXP Semiconductors

14.9 Texas Instruments Incorporated

14.10 Samsung Electronics

14.11 Silicon Laboratories

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