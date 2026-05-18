Graphene Heating Films Market Report 2026-2030: Global Industry to Expand by 50%, Reaching Revenues of USD 1.51 Billion

Dublin, May 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Graphene Heating Films Market by Type, Wavelength, Application, End-use Industry, and Region - Global Forecast to 2030" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The graphene heating films market is projected to expand from USD 1.02 billion in 2025 to USD 1.51 billion by 2030, achieving a CAGR of 8.1% during the forecast period. This market is experiencing significant qualitative growth due to increasing demand for efficient, lightweight, and flexible heating technologies across several sectors.

Adoption of graphene heating films is growing in smart buildings, electric vehicles, wearable electronics, and medical devices, highlighting a shift towards sustainable thermal solutions. Technological advancements in scalable graphene production and material functionalization have reduced costs, expanding commercial feasibility.

Supportive governmental policies promoting green construction and electrification further aid deployment. As awareness of graphene's superior performance grows, the market is transitioning from niche to mainstream applications, indicating a pivotal phase of commercialization and global expansion.

Graphene Ink Printed Films Segment Growth

The graphene ink-printed films segment is projected to grow fastest in terms of value during the forecast period. Despite the current dominance of reduced graphene oxide (RGO) films, ink-printed films are gaining traction due to their versatility, scalability, and adaptability. Ink printing allows precise patterning of graphene onto various substrates through low-cost, additive manufacturing processes, including screen printing, inkjet, or roll-to-roll printing. This enables mass production with minimal material waste and the creation of lightweight, customizable, and transparent heating elements, ideal for wearables, electronics, and medical devices.

Wearable/Textile Heating Segment

Wearable and textile heating is the fastest-growing application segment in the graphene heating films market. Graphene's exceptional flexibility, thinness, and thermal conductivity make it suitable for integration into garments, retaining comfort and aesthetics. It is ideal for smart clothing, outdoor gear, defense uniforms, sportswear, and medical wearables requiring efficient and localized heating. Increased demand for portable and adaptive thermal comfort, driven by growing awareness of wellness and personal safety, further fuels adoption.

Electronics End-use Segment

The electronics industry is the fastest-growing end-use segment in the graphene heating films market. The growth is propelled by the integration of thin, flexible, and energy-efficient heating components into modern devices like smartphones and tablets. Graphene heating films provide rapid thermal response and transparency, ideal for defogging, de-icing, and thermal management in compact systems. Device miniaturization and performance optimization make graphene heating films advantageous over traditional metal-based films.

Asia Pacific's Dominance in the Market

Asia Pacific is the largest and fastest-growing regional market for graphene heating films due to its robust manufacturing ecosystem, urbanization, and investment in advanced materials. Countries like China, South Korea, and Japan lead in graphene production and downstream integration into electronics, automotive, and construction applications. This region benefits from government initiatives promoting energy-efficient technologies and has a strong network of electronics and textile manufacturers, facilitating the commercialization of flexible and wearable heating products.

Research Coverage and Key Insights

This report segments the market based on type, wavelength, application, end-use industry, and region, providing market value estimates across various regions. A detailed analysis of key industry players has been conducted, offering insights into their business overviews, products, strategies, and expansions related to the graphene heating films market. Companies in the market include HENGXIN TECHNOLOGY, Anhui Aerospace & PMA Health Technology Co., Ltd., Guangdong Nuanfeng Electric Heating Technology Co., Ltd., and HAYDALE GRAPHENE INDUSTRIES PLC, among others.

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 233 Forecast Period 2025-2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $1.02 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $1.51 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 8.1% Regions Covered Global

Market Dynamics

Drivers Very High In-Plane Thermal Conductivity Thinness, Flexibility, and Integration with Surfaces Uniform Heat Distribution and Rapid Response Energy Efficiency and Power Consumption Benefits

Challenges Limited Availability and Quality Control of Raw Graphene Materials

Case Studies Gmg (Graphene Manufacturing Group): Thermal-Xr for Industrial & Commercial Heating Efficiency Bedimensional/Graphene Flagship: Graphene-based Heating Paint for Architectural Surfaces Wuxi Graphene Film & Grahope New Materials: Cvd Patterned Graphene Heating Films for Wearables

Opportunities Demand for Efficient Thermal Management in Electronics, Aerospace, and Advanced Systems Need for Energy Efficiency and Reduction of Weight in Automotive and Electric Mobility Applications



Company Profiles

Hengxin Technology

Anhui Aerospace & Pma Health Technology Co. Ltd.

Guangdong Nuanfeng Electric Heating Technology Co. Ltd.

Huizhou Yidu Stationery Supplies Co. Ltd.

Hangzhou Gaoxi Technology Co. Ltd.

2D Carbon Graphene Material Co. Ltd.

Clean Concept Technology (Hk) Limited

Changzhou Fuxi Technology Co. Ltd.

Hefei Minco Heating Cable Co. Ltd.

Haydale Graphene Industries PLC

Airmembrane Corporation

Dongguan Hesion Antistatic Products Co. Ltd.

Charmtron

Pma Group

General Graphene

Sun Rises Group Limited

Graphene Square Inc.

Nanjing Jicang Nanotechnology Co. Ltd.

Termofol Malta

Reso Global Co. Ltd.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/c3c3rr

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