KSA IoT Market to Reach USD 4.33 Billion by 2031: Growth Outlook by Module Type, Hardware, Connectivity, Software, Service, and Focus Area

Dublin, May 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "KSA IoT Market by Hardware, Connectivity, Software - Forecast to 2031" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The KSA IoT market is anticipated to expand significantly from USD 3.06 billion in 2026 to USD 4.33 billion by 2031, at a CAGR of 7.2% during the forecast period. Key factors driving this growth include the swift rollout of 5G networks and the impetus provided by government strategies such as Vision 2030.

This evolving landscape prompts industries across KSA to transition to connected systems, aiming for enhanced real-time monitoring, automation, and data-oriented decision-making. Critical sectors, including smart cities, oil & gas, healthcare, and logistics, are integrating IoT solutions to boost operational efficiency and optimize costs. Moreover, the flourishing use of cloud platforms and sophisticated analytics facilitates seamless data processing and scalability, thereby fostering greater demand for IoT solutions facilitating connectivity and smart operations.







The services segment is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period

The services segment is anticipated to experience the fastest growth among module types due to the increasing necessity for comprehensive support within IoT ecosystems. As more organizations integrate IoT into their operations, there is a rising demand for services that encompass consulting, system integration, deployment, maintenance, and managed services to ensure effective and efficient IoT implementations.

The complexity linked with IoT infrastructures-covering device connectivity, data management, and security-further drives the requirement for specialized service providers. The surge in outsourcing these functions as a cost-effective measure also fuels this segment's rapid expansion, alongside the constant need for updates and technical assistance.



The other hardware segment is estimated to account for the largest market share during the forecast period

In terms of hardware, the other hardware segment is projected to maintain the largest market share as organizations continue integrating a diverse array of supporting devices beyond fundamental modules and sensors. The acquisition of hardware, such as gateways, routers, edge devices, and embedded systems, is pivotal for ensuring efficient device-to-platform communication, seamless connectivity, and advanced data processing.

The demand for robust and scalable hardware infrastructures rises in tandem with IoT deployments within industries such as smart cities, healthcare, and manufacturing, thereby solidifying this segment's dominance. Concurrently, increased requirements for secure data transmission and edge computing capabilities propel the adoption of sophisticated hardware solutions.

Research Coverage

The market study delves into the KSA IoT market size across varied segments, aiming to project growth potential and market size across different components, including modules, hardware, connectivity, services, and focus areas. An in-depth competitive analysis of leading market participants, their profiles, product offerings, recent innovations, and strategic maneuvers forms an integral part of the study.

Key players in the KSA IoT market include STC (Saudi Arabia), Microsoft (US), Huawei Technologies Co. (China), Amazon Web Services (US), Cisco Systems (US), Intel Corporation (US), among others. These entities actively employ strategies such as partnerships, product launches, and acquisitions to enhance their market presence.



Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 346 Forecast Period 2026-2031 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $3.06 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2031 $4.33 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 7.2% Regions Covered Saudi Arabia

Market Dynamics

Drivers Vision 2030-Led National Programs and Heavy Public Digital Budgets Expanding 5G Coverage and High Smartphone Penetration Heavy Investment in Cognitive Cities Rapid Enterprise Digital Transformation and Cloud Adoption

Challenges Rising Cyber Threats and Weak Device Security Interoperability Issues with Legacy Systems

Opportunities Public-Private Partnerships and Sovereign Funding Under National Transformation Plans Smart Manufacturing Growth



Company Profiles

Microsoft

Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.

Amazon Web Services, Inc.

Cisco Systems, Inc.

Intel Corporation

Qualcomm Technologies, Inc.

Texas Instruments Incorporated

Stmicroelectronics

Microchip Technology Inc.

Nxp Semiconductors

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development L.P.

Te Connectivity

Advantech Co. Ltd.

Dell Inc.

Siemens

Helium

Bosch Sensortec GmbH

Tdk Corporation

Infineon Technologies AG

Analog Devices, Inc.

Omron Corporation

Honeywell International Inc

Knowles Electronics, LLC

ABB

Sensata Technologies, Inc.

Emerson Electric Co.

IBM

Oracle

Fortinet, Inc.

Rockwell Automation

Samsung

General Electric

Schneider Electric

Hitachi, Ltd.

Software GmbH

Sigfox

Telefonaktiebolaget Lm Ericsson

Myriota

Oq Technologies

Stc

Zain

Disrupt-X

Lts Connecting Things

Wakecap Technologies

Mobily

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/doohny

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