Lassila & Tikanoja Plc

Investor News

18 May 2026 at 1:45 PM EEST

Lassila & Tikanoja strengthens its waste management services by acquiring Kempeleen Siirtokuljetus Oy and Kempeleen Jätekuljetus Oy

Lassila & Tikanoja has signed an agreement on 18 May 2026 to acquire the share capital of Kempeleen Siirtokuljetus Oy and its subsidiary Kempeleen Jätekuljetus Oy. The transaction supports L&T’s strategic growth objectives and strengthens L&T’s waste management and recycling service offering in the North Ostrobothnia region. Completion of the transaction is subject to approval by the Finnish Competition and Consumer Authority.

Kempeleen Siirtokuljetus Oy (founded in 1993) and Kempeleen Jätekuljetus Oy (founded in 1981) form a group specializing in waste management and recycling services in North Ostrobothnia, offering comprehensive solutions from waste collection and transportation to treatment and material recovery. In 2025, the combined revenue of Kempeleen Siirtokuljetus Oy and Kempeleen Jätekuljetus Oy was approximately EUR 14 million, and they employ around 50 people. The companies’ operations will continue as normal in their current legal entities for the time being.

LASSILA & TIKANOJA PLC



For further information:

Joni Sorsanen, CFO, tel. +358 50 443 3045

Lassila & Tikanoja is a leading Nordic circular economy company committed to unleashing the potential of circularity together with its customers and partners. Our services include waste management and recycling, hazardous waste and remediation services as well as industrial services and water treatment. Our goal is to strengthen an efficient infrastructure in society and promote the sustainable use of materials by transforming waste streams into valuable raw materials. L&T employs approximately 2,300 people in Finland and Sweden and is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki.

Distribution:

Nasdaq Helsinki

Key media

www.lt.fi

