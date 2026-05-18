GMR Solutions Inc. Announces Ratings Upgrade and Debt Reduction

LEWISVILLE, Texas, May 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GMR Solutions Inc. (NYSE: GMRS) and its wholly owned subsidiary Global Medical Response, Inc. (collectively, “GMR”) welcome recent rating actions from both Moody’s Ratings and S&P Global Ratings, reflecting the company’s strengthened financial profile following its successful IPO and significant debt reduction. Moody’s upgraded GMR’s corporate family rating to B1 from B2, while S&P Global Ratings assigned a “B+” issuer credit rating to GMR Solutions Inc. and upgraded Global Medical Response, Inc. to “B+” from “B.”

The ratings changes recognize the company’s improved leverage position and enhanced financial flexibility, supported by more than $1.15 billion in total debt reduction and preferred equity redemption, resulting in an approximately $46 million reduction in annualized term loan interest expense and a $73 million reduction in annualized preferred equity dividend accrual.

The upgrade by Moody’s triggers a 25-basis point interest rate reduction on GMR’s term loan facility. This results in a $7.4 million reduction in annualized interest expense after taking into account debt reductions discussed above. All credit enhancements combined result in a more than $125 million reduction in annualized financing costs.

Both agencies cited GMR’s national scale, integrated air and ground service model, and strong demand for emergency medical services as key factors underpinning its stable outlook and positioning the company for continued, sustainable growth.

“This milestone reflects the hard work of our team, and we look forward to continued conversation around the strength of our platform,” said Brian Tierney, GMR chief financial officer.

About Global Medical Response

GMR is the nation’s largest provider of emergency medical services (“EMS”), delivering EMS and other essential out-of-hospital care in rural and urban communities that represent more than 60% of the U.S. population. As the only national, fully integrated, air and ground EMS provider, GMR operates in approximately 1,400 counties across the country. A recognized innovator, GMR develops new solutions to meet evolving industry needs and expand access to high-quality care. With roughly 34,000 team members, GMR supports roughly 5.5 million patient encounters annually and performs a critical care intervention every 89 seconds. Its family of solutions includes ambulance EMS provider American Medical Response, as well as multiple air EMS organizations including Air Evac Lifeteam, REACH Air Medical Services, Guardian Flight, Med-Trans Corporation, and AirMed International.

Forward Looking Statements

The statements contained in this press release that are not historical facts are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are based on GMR’s current expectations and are not guarantees of future performance and include statements relating to GMR’s expected interest expense savings, GMR’s outlook and GMR’s positioning for continued, sustainable growth. The forward-looking statements are subject to various risks, uncertainties, assumptions, or changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict or quantify. GMR’s expectations, beliefs, and projections are expressed in good faith, and GMR believes there is a reasonable basis for them. However, there can be no assurance that GMR management’s expectations, beliefs, and projections will result or be achieved. Actual results may differ materially from these expectations due to changes in global, regional or local economic, business, competitive, market, regulatory and other factors, many of which are beyond GMR’s control. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements are set forth under the caption “Risk Factors” in GMR’s final prospectus in connection with its initial public offering, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) and dated May 12, 2026, as well as GMR’s subsequent other filings with the SEC from time to time. Any forward-looking statement in this press release speaks only as of the date of this release. GMR undertakes no obligation to publicly update or review any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as may be required by any applicable securities laws.

Media Contact:

Kirsten Gurmendi

Public Relations Director, GMR Solutions Inc.

media@gmr.net

877.418.2980

Investor Contact:

Krister Sorensen

Vice President, Investor Relations, GMR Solutions Inc.

Investor.relations@gmr.net