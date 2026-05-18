Next Generation Drug Conjugates Market 2026-2035 - Expansion into Non-Oncology Therapeutic Areas Present Opportunities for the $15.75 Billion Market

Dublin, May 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Next Generation Drug Conjugates Market by Product, Type, Target Ligand, Payload Type, Indication - Global Forecast to 2035" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global next-generation drug conjugates market is set to expand from USD 15.75 billion in 2026 to USD 42.55 billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 11.7% during this period. This growth is driven by the surge in targeted therapies, continuous advancements in linker, payload, and targeting ligand technologies, and increased investments in oncology-focused drug innovations.

Active industry players are fostering double-digit growth projected through 2034, primarily due to strong clinical and commercial momentum. Nonetheless, challenges like safety issues, manufacturing complexity, and high treatment costs may hinder broader market expansion.

The Enhertu product segment leads in the next generation drug conjugates market in 2025

Key market segments include Enhertu (fam-trastuzumab deruxtecan-nxki), Pluvicto (lutetium Lu 177 vipivotide tetraxetan), Amvuttra (vutrisiran), Trodelvy (sacituzumab govitecan-hziy), and others. The ENHERTU product segment dominated the market in 2025 due to its potent efficacy across HER2-expressing tumors, swift label expansions beyond metastatic breast cancer, robust global market penetration, and strong support from AstraZeneca and Daiichi Sankyo.

The antibody-small molecule drug conjugate segment captures the largest market share by type in 2025

This segment includes antibody-small molecule, ligand-oligonucleotide, small molecule-radionuclide, and peptide-radionuclide conjugates. Antibody-drug conjugates are the most well-established and advanced class, furthering technological progress and improving treatment outcomes across diverse tumor types.

North America experiences the highest CAGR in the next generation drug conjugates market from 2026 to 2035

North America's robust growth is attributed to a concentration of biopharmaceutical innovation, early adoption of advanced therapies, and the presence of major market contributors like Novartis, Pfizer, and Alnylam.

Research Insights

The study segments the market by product, type, targeting ligand, payload type, indications, and region. It provides a comprehensive analysis of key market factors, including drivers, challenges, opportunities, and restraints. Detailed competitive analysis of top industry players is included, featuring product approvals, collaborations, and innovative strategies.

Leading Companies Profiled:

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Gilead Sciences, Inc.

Novartis AG

AstraZeneca

Daiichi Sankyo Company, Limited

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Rakuten Group

Novo Nordisk

ADC Therapeutics SA

Sanofi

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 331 Forecast Period 2026-2035 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $15.75 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2035 $42.55 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 11.7% Regions Covered Global

Market Dynamics

Drivers Increasing Clinical Success and Regulatory Approvals of Antibody-Drug Conjugates Technological Advancements in Linker Chemistry and Payload Development

Challenges High Development and Manufacturing Costs Associated with Complex Biologics

Opportunities Expansion of Drug Conjugates into Non-Oncology Therapeutic Areas Increasing Developments of Novel Conjugate Platforms

Challenges Concerns Related to Biocompatibility, Safety, and Adverse Immune Responses



Company Profiles

Astrazeneca

Daiichi Sankyo Company, Limited

Novartis AG

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc

Gilead Sciences, Inc.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Rakuten Group, Inc.

Novo Nordisk

Adc Therapeutics SA

Sanofi

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

Abbvie Inc.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Bicycle Therapeutics

Avidity Biosciences

Silence Therapeutics

Medilink Therapeutics

Systimmune, Inc.

Actinium Pharmaceuticals

Alphamab Oncology

Fusion Pharma

Orano Group

Pepgen Inc

Tubulis GmbH

Clarity Pharmaceuticals

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/fa0vk5

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