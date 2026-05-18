Next Generation Drug Conjugates Market 2026-2035 - Expansion into Non-Oncology Therapeutic Areas Present Opportunities for the $15.75 Billion Market

Dublin, May 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Next Generation Drug Conjugates Market by Product, Type, Target Ligand, Payload Type, Indication - Global Forecast to 2035" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global next-generation drug conjugates market is set to expand from USD 15.75 billion in 2026 to USD 42.55 billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 11.7% during this period. This growth is driven by the surge in targeted therapies, continuous advancements in linker, payload, and targeting ligand technologies, and increased investments in oncology-focused drug innovations.
Active industry players are fostering double-digit growth projected through 2034, primarily due to strong clinical and commercial momentum. Nonetheless, challenges like safety issues, manufacturing complexity, and high treatment costs may hinder broader market expansion.
The Enhertu product segment leads in the next generation drug conjugates market in 2025
Key market segments include Enhertu (fam-trastuzumab deruxtecan-nxki), Pluvicto (lutetium Lu 177 vipivotide tetraxetan), Amvuttra (vutrisiran), Trodelvy (sacituzumab govitecan-hziy), and others. The ENHERTU product segment dominated the market in 2025 due to its potent efficacy across HER2-expressing tumors, swift label expansions beyond metastatic breast cancer, robust global market penetration, and strong support from AstraZeneca and Daiichi Sankyo.
The antibody-small molecule drug conjugate segment captures the largest market share by type in 2025
This segment includes antibody-small molecule, ligand-oligonucleotide, small molecule-radionuclide, and peptide-radionuclide conjugates. Antibody-drug conjugates are the most well-established and advanced class, furthering technological progress and improving treatment outcomes across diverse tumor types.
North America experiences the highest CAGR in the next generation drug conjugates market from 2026 to 2035
North America's robust growth is attributed to a concentration of biopharmaceutical innovation, early adoption of advanced therapies, and the presence of major market contributors like Novartis, Pfizer, and Alnylam.
Research Insights
The study segments the market by product, type, targeting ligand, payload type, indications, and region. It provides a comprehensive analysis of key market factors, including drivers, challenges, opportunities, and restraints. Detailed competitive analysis of top industry players is included, featuring product approvals, collaborations, and innovative strategies.
Leading Companies Profiled:
- Alnylam Pharmaceuticals
- Gilead Sciences, Inc.
- Novartis AG
- AstraZeneca
- Daiichi Sankyo Company, Limited
- Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
- Rakuten Group
- Novo Nordisk
- ADC Therapeutics SA
- Sanofi
Key Attributes
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|331
|Forecast Period
|2026-2035
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026
|$15.75 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2035
|$42.55 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|11.7%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Market Dynamics
- Drivers
- Increasing Clinical Success and Regulatory Approvals of Antibody-Drug Conjugates
- Technological Advancements in Linker Chemistry and Payload Development
- Challenges
- High Development and Manufacturing Costs Associated with Complex Biologics
- Opportunities
- Expansion of Drug Conjugates into Non-Oncology Therapeutic Areas
- Increasing Developments of Novel Conjugate Platforms
- Challenges
- Concerns Related to Biocompatibility, Safety, and Adverse Immune Responses
Company Profiles
- Astrazeneca
- Daiichi Sankyo Company, Limited
- Novartis AG
- Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc
- Gilead Sciences, Inc.
- Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
- Rakuten Group, Inc.
- Novo Nordisk
- Adc Therapeutics SA
- Sanofi
- Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals
- Abbvie Inc.
- Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc.
- Bicycle Therapeutics
- Avidity Biosciences
- Silence Therapeutics
- Medilink Therapeutics
- Systimmune, Inc.
- Actinium Pharmaceuticals
- Alphamab Oncology
- Fusion Pharma
- Orano Group
- Pepgen Inc
- Tubulis GmbH
- Clarity Pharmaceuticals
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/fa0vk5
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