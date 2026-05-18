$1.98 Bn Penetration Testing as a Service Market Global Forecast to 2031 with NetSPI, Synack, Veracode, Rootshell Security, Intigriti, EdgeScan, GuidePoint Security, InterVision Leading

Dublin, May 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Penetration Testing as a Service Market by Offering, Attack Surface - Global Forecast to 2031" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Penetration Testing as a Service (PTaaS) market is set to expand from USD 0.72 billion in 2026 to USD 1.98 billion by 2031, reflecting a CAGR of 22.6%

A surge in demand is driven by cyber insurance requirements for regular penetration testing and vulnerability validation, prompting organizations to adopt PTaaS platforms for continuous testing and security assessments.

Key market players include NetSPI, Synack, Veracode, Rootshell Security, Intigriti, EdgeScan, GuidePoint Security, InterVision, and many more. The research provides a competitive analysis of these key players, covering company profiles, developments, and market strategies.

SMEs Segment Growth

The SMEs segment is poised for higher growth than the large enterprises segment during the forecast period. As SMEs expand digital operations, they face challenges in maintaining traditional penetration testing due to limited cybersecurity expertise and budget constraints. PTaaS platforms offer a cost-effective, subscription-based solution, enabling SMEs to conduct regular security testing across web applications, APIs, and cloud workloads. Regulatory pressure and enterprise partner requirements are further driving SME adoption of PTaaS.

Popularity of PTaaS Platforms

The platform segment is expected to lead the market by 2026 as organizations prioritize ongoing security validation over periodic testing. PTaaS platforms integrate automated vulnerability discovery, expert-led testing, and team collaboration. These platforms streamline vulnerability identification and remediation through centralized dashboards and DevSecOps integration. Such demand is boosting the platform segment growth.

Regional Insights - Asia Pacific

Asia Pacific will experience the highest CAGR, fueled by digital transformation in fintech, e-commerce, and digital government sectors. Countries like India, China, Singapore, and Australia are witnessing adoption due to their expanding digital ecosystems and increased cybersecurity investments. Regional PTaaS providers such as Astra Security and SecureLayer7 are also playing a crucial role in adopting platform-driven testing.

Insights Addressed:

Drivers: Increasing frequency and complexity of cyberattacks, adoption of DevSecOps pipelines.

Restraints: Data confidentiality issues, reliance on skilled hackers for advanced validation.

Opportunities: AI-assisted testing, subscription-based security testing demand among SMEs.

Challenges: Managing false positives, PTaaS platform integration with enterprise security systems.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 351 Forecast Period 2026 - 2031 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $0.72 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2031 $1.98 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 22.6% Regions Covered Global



Market Dynamics

Drivers

Rising Cyberattack Frequency and Attack Sophistication

Increase in Adoption of Devsecops and Agile Development Pipelines

Expansion of Cloud, API, and Cloud-Native Application Environments

Restraints

Data Confidentiality Concerns When Granting Platform Access to External Testers

Reliance on Skilled Ethical Hackers for Advanced Vulnerability Validation

Opportunities

Expansion of Automated and AI-Assisted Penetration Testing

Rise in Demand for Subscription-based Security Testing Among SMEs

Challenges

Managing False Positives and Ensuring Accuracy in Automated Testing Workflows

Integrating Ptaas Platforms with Enterprise Security and Devops Ecosystems

Company Profiles

Netspi

Cobalt

Synack

Veracode

Hackerone

Raxis

Levelblue

Bugcrowd

Astra Security

Rootshell Security

Intigriti

Edgescan

Guidepoint Security

Intervision

Software Secured

Yogosha

Nowsecure

Vumetric Cybersecurity

Terra Security

Aikido

Breachlock

Deepstrike

Pentest People

Firecompass

Strobes Security

Safeaeon

Immuniweb

Cyberhunter Solutions

Securelayer7

Appsecure





For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/xtz300

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment