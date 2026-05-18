Fast-Charging Lithium-ion Battery Market Report with Growth Forecasts to 2032 | Demand for Reduced Charging Times and Improved Energy Efficiency Driving the Market at 13.5% CAGR

Dublin, May 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Fast-Charging Lithium-ion Battery Market By Cell Format, Charging Capacity, Application - Global Forecast to 2032" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global fast-charging lithium-ion battery market is poised for substantial growth, with projections indicating an increase from USD 61.97 billion in 2026 to USD 132.67 billion by 2032, achieving a CAGR of 13.5% during the forecast period. This growth trajectory is bolstered by the expanding adoption of fast-charging battery technologies across electric mobility and high-performance sectors, driven by the demand for reduced charging times and improved energy efficiency.

Industries are incorporating advanced lithium-ion batteries to ensure rapid energy replenishment without compromising safety and operational reliability. Rising requirements for high power throughput solutions, enhanced user convenience, and minimal downtime are driving market adoption. Significant investments in battery innovation, charging infrastructure, and energy storage systems are further establishing fast-charging lithium-ion batteries as indispensable elements of next-generation electrification and high-efficiency energy solutions.

Pouch cell format to hold significant share of fast-charging lithium-ion battery market during forecast period

The pouch cell segment is anticipated to secure a notable share in the fast-charging lithium-ion battery market from 2026 to 2032, owing to its lightweight construction and high energy density. This format supports flexible packaging, optimizing space utilization and design adaptability particularly in electric vehicles and compact electronic devices. Its high power output capability and efficient heat management make it ideal for fast-charging applications.

Manufacturers are increasingly utilizing pouch cells to meet evolving design demands and performance expectations. Continuous advancements in cell materials and structural integrity are also boosting reliability under high charge rates, while the growing need for thinner, high-performance battery systems is reaffirming the relevance of pouch cells in critical applications.

< 2C capacity segment to hold significant share of fast-charging lithium-ion battery market during forecast period

The < 2C capacity segment is projected to capture a significant portion of the market due to its balanced performance, cost-effectiveness, and broad applicability across various end-use sectors. These batteries offer moderate charging speeds, ensuring longer cycle life, stable thermal management, and reduced material stress, which are vital for sustained usage.

Their compatibility with existing infrastructure and lower cost compared to high-rate batteries enhances their large-scale deployment, particularly in consumer electronics, energy storage systems, and select electric vehicle applications. Incremental improvements in battery chemistry and design are further optimizing efficiency without substantial cost escalation. This segment's resilience in providing reliable and scalable energy solutions secures its continued importance within the market landscape.

Europe to record significant CAGR in the fast-charging lithium-ion battery market during forecast period

Europe is expected to attain a significant CAGR in the market during 2026 to 2032, propelled by robust regulatory support for electrification and aggressive carbon emission reduction mandates. The region is experiencing accelerated electric vehicle adoption, facilitated by government incentives, subsidies, and an expanding charging infrastructure. Automobile manufacturers are progressively integrating high-performance battery systems capable of faster charging to enhance vehicle efficiency and user convenience.

Europe's substantial investments in battery manufacturing capabilities, including gigafactory developments and supply chain localization, are pivotal. The advanced automotive ecosystems and collaborations between battery manufacturers and OEMs are fueling innovation, while the expanding high-power charging networks and the commitment to reducing charging times further stimulate market demand. Collectively, these dynamics position Europe as a pivotal growth hub in the fast-charging lithium-ion battery arena.

Research Coverage

The market is segmented by charging capacity, application, cell format, and region. The capacity segment comprises < 2C, 2C-4C, and >4C, driven by the demand for quicker energy replenishment and enhanced charging efficiency across applications. Application segments include electric vehicles (EVs), energy storage systems, consumer electronics, industrial/power tools, among others, underscored by the rise in electrification and high-efficiency battery requirements. Regionally, the market is divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World, fueled by growing EV adoption, advancements in battery technologies, and increasing investments in charging infrastructure and energy storage systems.

Major players profiled in this report include BYD Company Ltd. (China), Contemporary Amperex Technology Co., Limited. (China), LG Energy Solution (South Korea), Panasonic Holdings Corporation (Japan), Samsung SDI (South Korea), EVE Energy Co., Ltd. (China), Gotion (China), SK Innovation Co., Ltd. (South Korea), and China Aviation Lithium Battery Co., Ltd. (China).

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 57 Forecast Period 2026-2032 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $61.97 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2032 $132.67 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 13.5% Regions Covered Global

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/igpncj

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