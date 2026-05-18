Quantum Cyber to Exhibit at Special Operations Forces Week 2026

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla, May 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Quantum Cyber N.V. (Nasdaq: QUCY), a Nasdaq-listed autonomous defense technology company assembling an AI-powered System-of-Systems platform for drone warfare, counter-UAS, and border security applications, today announced that the Company will participate as an exhibitor at Special Operations Forces Week (SOF Week) 2026, taking place May 18-21, 2026, at the Tampa Convention Center in Tampa, Florida.

SOF Week is the premier annual convention for the global Special Operations Forces community, co-hosted by U.S. Special Operations Command (USSOCOM) and the Global SOF Foundation. The event convenes senior military leaders, defense procurement officials, allied nations delegations, and leading defense technology companies to advance capability development across the special operations enterprise.

Quantum Cyber will present the autonomous unmanned aerial vehicle, a multi-mission UAV platform capable of surveillance, interdiction, and payload delivery operations at extended range. The vehicle features a 25km+ operational range, encrypted communications, autonomous takeoff and landing, and multi-payload mission reconfigurability, capabilities directly aligned with the persistent ISR, force protection, and rapid strike requirements of the global SOF community.

"SOF Week is where the special operations community identifies the next generation of technologies it will carry into the field," said David Lazar, CEO of Quantum Cyber. "We are bringing autonomous drone capability directly to USSOCOM and its global partners."

The Company's participation at SOF Week advances Quantum Cyber's strategy of building direct relationships with U.S. and allied defense procurement stakeholders as it assembles its System-of-Systems autonomous defense platform. Quantum Cyber's technology pipeline, which spans autonomous UAVs, counter-UAS systems, mechanically fragmenting anti-drone ammunition, autonomous naval mine countermeasures, and EMP-shielding composite materials, is designed with the goal to address the multi-domain, contested-environment missions that define the modern special operations theater.

Visitors may find Quantum Cyber at the Tampa Convention Center during exhibit hours, May 19-21, 2026, Viewing Booth: SD 10 - 10 x 10 sq. ft. - Peter O. Knight Airport at the Northrop Grumman’s Outpost at Peter O. Knight Airport

About Quantum Cyber N.V.

Quantum Cyber N.V. (Nasdaq: QUCY) is assembling an AI-powered, quantum-accelerated System-of-Systems autonomous defense platform that integrates drone warfare, counter-UAS, autonomous naval mine countermeasures, EMP shielding, anti-drone ammunition, command-and-control, and quantum antenna applications under a single Nasdaq-listed company. The Company acquires, licenses, and develops combat-proven autonomous technologies, deploying them as a coordinated, multi-domain portfolio across air, land, and sea. For more information, visit www.quantum-cyber.ai.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements made in this press release are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of words such as "anticipate," "believe," "expect," "estimate," "plan," "outlook," and "project" and other similar expressions that predict or indicate future events or trends or that are not statements of historical matters. Such forward-looking statements relate to future events or the Company's future performance, including: the Company's participation at SOF Week 2026; the development and commercialization of its technology platform; and the execution of its System-of-Systems acquisition strategy. These forward-looking statements reflect the current analysis of existing information and are subject to various risks and uncertainties. Due to known and unknown risks, actual results may differ materially from the Company's expectations or projections. The following factors, among others, could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in these forward-looking statements: (i) the failure to meet projected development and related targets; (ii) changes in applicable laws or regulations; (iii) inability to successfully pursue new initiatives; and (iv) other risks and uncertainties discussed from time to time in reports and public filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") by the Company. Additional information concerning these and other factors that may impact the Company's expectations and projections can be found in the Company's filings with the SEC, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K filed on March 31, 2026, its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed on May 15, 2026, and its subsequent filings with the SEC. The Company's SEC filings are available publicly on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. Any forward-looking statement made in this press release is based only on information currently available to the Company and speaks only as of the date on which it is made. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether written or oral, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as required by law.

Investor Relations Contact:

Arx Investor Relations

North American Equities Desk

qucy@arxhq.com