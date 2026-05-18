Juniper Biosciences Appoints Renowned Radiopharmaceutical Expert Jason S. Lewis, Ph.D. as Chair of Newly Formed Scientific Advisory Board

BRIDGEWATER, N.J., May 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Juniper Biosciences, a cutting-edge radiopharmaceutical drug development company, today announced the launch of its Scientific Advisory Board (SAB) and the appointment of Jason S. Lewis, Ph.D., as its inaugural Chair. Dr. Lewis, a world-renowned leader in molecular imaging and radiochemistry, will lead a multidisciplinary group of experts to guide the clinical and strategic development of Juniper’s precision oncology pipeline.

The formation of the SAB marks a critical milestone for Juniper as it advances its lead asset, JBS-003 (18F-fluoromisonidazole, or FMISO), a first-in-class hypoxia tracer currently in Phase 3 clinical trials. The SAB’s primary purpose is to ensure that the planning and development of Juniper’s radiopharmaceutical products remain scientifically grounded and safe while aligning with the complex, real-world needs of the entire nuclear medicine ecosystem—including patients, treating physicians, imaging readers, and the like.

“We are honored to welcome Dr. Lewis to lead our Scientific Advisory Board at this pivotal stage of our growth,” said Alex Agnoletto, CEO of Juniper Biosciences. “His unparalleled expertise in radiochemistry and clinical translation will be instrumental as we build our precision radiopharmaceutical platform. Under Dr. Lewis’ leadership, our SAB will ensure that our clinical programs are not only scientifically robust but also operationally optimized to bring these therapies to the bedside.”

Dr. Lewis holds the Emily Tow Chair in Oncology at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center (MSK), where he also serves as Deputy Director of the Sloan Kettering Institute (SKI). With over 380 peer-reviewed publications, his foundational research in PET imaging and radioimmunotherapy has been recognized with the highest honors in the field, including the World Molecular Imaging Society (WMIS) Gold Medal for Lifetime Achievement and his election as a Fellow of the National Academy of Inventors (NAI).

“I am thrilled to chair Juniper’s SAB and work alongside a team dedicated to redefining the standard of care through precision diagnostic and therapeutic agents,” said Dr. Lewis. “I look forward to collaborating with Juniper’s leadership to support the development of their pipeline with strong scientific rigor and a clear focus on the multidisciplinary needs of the clinical community.”

The SAB will provide strategic counsel on Juniper’s expanding multi-indication platform, helping the company navigate the intersection of complex manufacturing, regulatory pathways, and clinical utility.

MSK Disclosures: Dr. Lewis has financial interests related to Juniper Biosciences. MSK has institutional financial interests related to Juniper Biosciences.

About Juniper Biosciences

Juniper Biosciences is a cutting-edge radiopharmaceutical drug development company with a mission to improve access to novel therapeutic and diagnostic radiopharmaceutical agents. The founding team is comprised of distinguished industry members with proven track records and deep expertise in radiochemistry and complex manufacturing. Juniper’s lead program, JBS-003, is currently being evaluated in a Phase 3 clinical trial (NCT06563479) aimed at utilizing precision molecular imaging to safely de-escalate radiation therapy in HPV-positive Oropharyngeal Carcinoma.