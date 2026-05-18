GXO recognized once again by Forbes as one of the Best Places to Work in Spain in 2026

Logistics leader has once again made the prestigious “Best Place to Work” list thanks to its commitment to talent, training, and technological innovation

MADRID, May 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE: GXO), the world’s largest pure‑play contract logistics provider, has been recognized by Forbes as one of the “Best Places to Work” in Spain in 2026. This recognition, which the company has now received six times, reaffirms its ongoing commitment to the professional development, well-being, and inclusion of its employees.

Each year, the prestigious Forbes magazine publishes its “Best Place to Work” list featuring the 100 best companies to work for in Spain, highlighting those organizations that promote best practices in internal development, leadership, work-life balance, and commitment to their employees. The ranking is compiled from an independent study conducted by SigmaDos, a leading market research and public opinion firm, based on surveys of employees at thousands of companies in Spain.

“Receiving this recognition from Forbes is a source of immense pride and reflects the daily commitment of our entire team to building an inclusive, innovative, and people-first work environment,” said Sara Resa, Director of Human Resources at GXO Iberia. “At GXO, we firmly believe that talent is the driving force behind our company, and we will continue to invest in initiatives that promote professional growth, ongoing training, and the well-being of our employees.”

GXO has established itself as one of the leading employers in Spain’s logistics sector thanks to a strategy focused on internal promotion, ongoing training, and long-term career development. The company offers programs such as “Grow at GXO,” designed to support employees who aspire to grow and take on positions of greater responsibility within the organization.

In addition, GXO promotes talent development through specific initiatives such as its “Graduate Program,” a first-job program aimed at recent graduates featuring a two-year training track and rotations through various business areas, as well as the “Future Leaders” program, focused on developing the leadership and strategic skills of young professionals. As part of its commitment to diversity and inclusion, GXO has also launched a global Women’s Development Program with the goal of advancing female leadership within the company.

The company continues to strengthen its teams’ training through “GXO University,” its internal online training platform, which offers courses and certifications in leadership, innovation, digitalization, and project management. Additionally, GXO is implementing new digital tools and technology training initiatives to keep pace with the evolution of the logistics sector and help employees view technology and artificial intelligence as an opportunity for professional growth.

With more than 50 logistics centers in Spain and Portugal and approximately 8,500 employees on the Iberian Peninsula, GXO plays a key role as a leading employer in the logistics sector. The company continues to strengthen its position through investments in automation, artificial intelligence, and advanced technological solutions that enable more efficient, sustainable, and safe operations for its employees and customers.

About GXO

GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE: GXO) is the world’s largest pure-play contract logistics provider and is positioned to capitalize on the rapid growth of ecommerce, automation and outsourcing. GXO has over 150,000 team members across more than 1,000 facilities, totaling more than 200 million square feet. The company serves the world’s leading blue-chip companies to solve complex logistics challenges with technologically advanced supply chain and ecommerce solutions, at scale and with speed. GXO corporate headquarters is in Greenwich, Connecticut. Visit GXO.com for more information and connect with GXO on LinkedIn, X, Facebook, Instagram and YouTube.

Media contact:

Cristina Villalba

+34 696.38.27.04

cristina.villalba@gxo.com