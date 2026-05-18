Mulch Films Industry Research and Global Market Forecast Report 2026-2031: Opportunities Fueled by AI-Driven Nutrient Optimization, Advanced Formulation Technologies, Precision Fertigation Systems

Dublin, May 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Mulch Films Market Report by Type, Application, Element, and Region - Global Forecast to 2031" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global mulch films market, estimated at USD 11.02 billion in 2026, is poised to reach USD 15.13 billion by 2031, exhibiting a CAGR of 6.5%

This growth is driven by the integration of precision agriculture technologies, advanced soil management, and the implementation of smart farming solutions like sensor-based irrigation and climate-responsive films. Industry leaders are innovating high-performance biodegradable and UV-stabilized films to enhance soil health and promote eco-friendly farming.

Opportunities and Disruption

The mulch films market is leveraging sustainable agriculture and efficient resource management to meet rising demand for enhanced crop yield and quality. The use of mulch films enables water conservation, weed reduction, soil temperature regulation, and herbicide minimization, critical in horticulture and high-value crops. However, stringent environmental regulations on plastics and the shift towards sustainable materials pose challenges, urging the industry to adapt.

AI-Driven Nutrient Optimization: Advanced AI and machine learning solutions are refining film production by analyzing soil, weather, and crop data, allowing the manufacture of tailored films for specific agricultural needs. These technologies enhance crop yields by informing farmers about optimal film usage and reducing waste.

Advanced AI and machine learning solutions are refining film production by analyzing soil, weather, and crop data, allowing the manufacture of tailored films for specific agricultural needs. These technologies enhance crop yields by informing farmers about optimal film usage and reducing waste. Advanced Formulation Technologies: The market is innovating with both conventional polyethylene films and eco-friendly materials, spurred by environmental protection regulations. These innovations deliver superior UV protection, soil temperature control, and moisture retention. Customized films for specific crops enhance growth and resilience.

The market is innovating with both conventional polyethylene films and eco-friendly materials, spurred by environmental protection regulations. These innovations deliver superior UV protection, soil temperature control, and moisture retention. Customized films for specific crops enhance growth and resilience. Precision Fertigation Systems: Modern techniques using automatic mulch laying machines and IoT-enabled sensors optimize film application, conserving resources and enhancing productivity. GPS-based planning further ensures efficient utilization and prevents resource waste.

Key Market Segments

Conventional polyolefin-based mulch films maintain dominance within the form segment, driven by cost-effectiveness and convenience. These films, predominantly polyethylene, are favored for their robust performance across diverse weather conditions and ease of use with standard machinery.

The horticulture segment commands the largest share within applications, owing to the critical role mulch films play in fruit, vegetable, and flower cultivation. Films in this segment ensure moisture retention, weed control, and temperature management, essential for quality yield in sensitive crops.

Industry Insights

Leading companies include BASF SE, Amcor Plc, and Dow Inc. from regions like North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific with key roles in shaping market innovations and trends.

Research emphasizes the mulch films market's segmentation by type, element, application, and regional demand, with growth corroborated by industry experts.

The report provides strategic insights into regional opportunities, competitive landscapes, and technological advancements.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 325 Forecast Period 2026 - 2031 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $11.02 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2031 $15.13 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.5% Regions Covered Global



Market Dynamics

Drivers

Enhancing Crop Productivity Through Microclimate Management

Improving Water-Use Efficiency in Irrigated Agriculture

Promoting Protected Cultivation Via Government Subsidies

Reducing Weed Pressure and Chemical Dependency

Restraints

Addressing Agricultural Plastic Waste Accumulation

Managing Higher Costs of Biodegradable Alternatives

Limited Recycling Infrastructure in Rural Areas

Improving Farmer Awareness and Technical Training

Opportunities

Increasing Adoption of Precision Irrigation and Water Management Practices

Accelerating Transition Toward Sustainable and Bio-based Films

Environmental Concerns Related to Plastic Residue Accumulation

Challenges

Navigating Regulatory Restrictions on Plastic Usage

Mitigating Raw Material Price Volatility

Ensuring Field Performance Consistency of Biodegradable Films

Case Studies

BASF SE Advanced Biodegradable Mulch Film Performance with AI-Driven Field Analytics

Novamont Integrated AI-based Agronomic Data Analytics for Biodegradable Mulch Film Optimization

Rkw Group Implemented AI-Enabled Smart Mulching System for Precision Horticulture

Company Profiles

BASF SE

Amcor PLC

Dow

Kuraray

Exxon Mobil Corporation

Rkw Group

Intergro, Inc.

Green Maneuver Industries Llp

Plastika Kritis SA

Kothari Group

Organix Solutions

Captain Polyplast Ltd.

Sunshine Paper Company

Tilak Polypack Pvt. Ltd

Iris Polymers

Epi (Europe) Ltd

Novamont S.P.A.

Armando Alvarez Group

Achilles Corporation

Walki Group Oy

Ukhi

Turfquick Ab Sweden

Filmorganic

Kingfa Science & Technology (India) Limited

Growit India Private Limited





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