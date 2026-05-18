$1.98 Bn Gas Discharge Tubes Market Global Forecast to 2030 - Rising Demand for Surge Protection in Telecommunication Infrastructure and Growth in Industrial Automation and Control Systems

Dublin, May 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Gas Discharge Tubes Market by Product Type, Electrodes, Voltage, Application - Global Forecast to 2030" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global gas discharge tubes market is poised for significant growth, with projections estimating an increase from USD 1.60 billion in 2025 to USD 1.98 billion by 2030, reflecting a CAGR of 4.4%

The report aids market leaders and new entrants with revenue approximations for the overall gas discharge tubes market and its subsegments. Stakeholders can gain insights into the competitive landscape to better strategize their market approach. The report also highlights the market's key drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges.

The market's expansion is driven by the rising demand for reliable surge protection across telecommunications, energy, and industrial systems. The deployment of 5G networks and the proliferation of connected devices necessitate enhanced protection for sensitive electronic equipment.

Factors like the growth in renewable energy and EV charging infrastructure, which heighten exposure to voltage fluctuations, further bolster the demand for GDTs. Industries are prioritizing system reliability and minimizing equipment failures, fueling the adoption of advanced, compact, and high-performance GDTs.

Prominent players profiled include Littelfuse, Inc. (US), TDK Corporation (Japan), Bourns, Inc. (US), Eaton (Ireland), Weidmuller Interface GmbH & Co. KG (Germany), HUBER+SUHNER (Switzerland), Phoenix Contact (Germany), YAGEO Group (Taiwan), DEHN SE (Germany), and Sankosha U.S.A., Inc. (US).

High-voltage surge segment to record higher CAGR from 2025 to 2030

The high-voltage surge segment is projected to grow at an accelerated pace due to the heightened need for robust protection in power-intensive applications. Expansion of renewable energy systems and the rise of EV charging infrastructure and smart grid deployment are increasing demand for high-voltage components capable of handling significant transient surges, thus ensuring system stability. The adoption of these components is further supported by rising industrial electrification and modernization of power infrastructure.

Power distribution systems segment to dominate gas discharge tubes market during forecast period

Dominating the gas discharge tubes market, the power distribution systems segment is crucial for safeguarding electrical infrastructure from voltage surges. The increasing investments in grid modernization, smart grids, and renewable energy integration underscore the demand for reliable surge protection solutions. GDTs are essential in these networks to mitigate risks from lightning strikes and switching transients, ensuring the stability and safety of systems. The focus on enhancing grid resilience by utilities and energy providers also fuels demand for GDTs.

China to hold largest share of Asia Pacific gas discharge tubes market in 2025

China is expected to maintain its dominance in the Asia Pacific gas discharge tubes market due to its substantial electronics manufacturing capabilities and the presence of key domestic players like JieJie Microelectronics Co., Ltd., Shenzhen Ruilongyuan Electronics Co., Ltd., and Xiamen SET Electronics Co., Ltd.

The rapid growth of telecommunications infrastructure, including 5G networks, coupled with significant investments in renewable energy and industrial automation, drive the surge protection component demand. China's well-established supply chain and increased adoption of electronic devices further solidify its leadership in the regional market.

Insight Points Provided by the Report:

Analysis of Key Drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges in the gas discharge tubes market.

Detailed insights into product development and innovation.

Information on lucrative market opportunities across regions.

Exhaustive data on new product launches and investments in the market.

In-depth assessment of growth strategies and offerings of major market players.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 121 Forecast Period 2025 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $1.6 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $1.98 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 4.4% Regions Covered Global



Market Dynamics

Drivers

Rising Demand for Surge Protection in Telecommunication Infrastructure

Growth in Industrial Automation and Control Systems

Emphasis on Energy Infrastructure Protection and Smart Grids

Opportunities

Surge Protection in EV Charging Stations and Smart Mobility Infrastructure

Challenges

Availability of Alternative Surge Protection Technologies

Company Profiles

Littelfuse, Inc.

Eaton

Weidmuller Interface GmbH & Co. KG

Huber+Suhner

Tdk Corporation

Bourns, Inc.

Phoenix Contact

Yageo Group

Dehn SE

Sankosha U.SA Inc.

Infinite Electronics International, Inc.

Rosenberger

Jiejie Microelectronics Co.,Ltd.

Shenzhen Ruilongyuan Electronics Co. Ltd.

Xiamen Set Electronics Co.,Ltd.

Schirtec AG





For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/4osll9

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