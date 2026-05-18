Aerospace NDT Research and Global Market Forecast Report 2026-2032: Opportunities Driven by Development of AI-Driven NDT Solutions and Expansion of Space and Defense Programs

Dublin, May 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Aerospace NDT Market by Technique, Aircraft Type, Application, and Region - Global Forecast to 2032" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global aerospace NDT market is poised for significant growth, anticipated to expand from USD 3.23 billion in 2026 to USD 5.69 billion by 2032, registering a CAGR of 9.9%.

Key industry players such as SGS SA (Switzerland), Wabtec Corporation (US), Baker Hughes Company (UK), Intertek Group Plc (UK), Bureau Veritas (France), Element Materials Technology (UK), MISTRAS Group (US), DEKRA (Germany), Nikon Metrology, LLC (US), and Applus+ (Spain) are profiled in the report, providing comprehensive competitive analysis, recent developments, and strategic insights.

Avionics & Electronics Segment: Fastest Growing Application

The avionics & electronics segment is predicted to experience the highest CAGR from 2026 to 2032. This surge is driven by the increasing electrification and digitalization within both commercial and defense aircraft sectors. Integration of advanced flight control electronics, communication modules, radar systems, and sensors is necessitating precise non-destructive testing (NDT) techniques. Stringent safety standards and certification requirements for electronic systems are further encouraging OEMs and MRO providers to adopt NDT. The proliferation of advanced avionics in UAVs is also fueling market expansion.

Inspection Services: Largest Market Share in Services

Inspection services are expected to dominate the aerospace NDT services segment throughout the forecast period. Growth is propelled by mandatory inspection activities during aircraft lifecycles, boosted by a rising global aircraft fleet and utilization rates. Regular inspections within MRO operations, enforced by stringent regulatory frameworks, are sustaining demand for reliable inspection protocols, benefiting both third-party and in-house services.

North America: Leading Regional Market

North America is anticipated to maintain its dominant share in the aerospace NDT market, driven by its well-developed aerospace ecosystem and a high concentration of aircraft OEMs and component manufacturers. Continuous investment in advanced aircraft programs and growing defense budgets, especially in the US, amplify demand for precise NDT solutions. The region's early adoption of technologies like digital radiography, ultrasonic testing, and computed tomography enhances its market position.

Report Highlights

Detailed segmentation of the aerospace NDT market by offering, technique, aircraft type, and application.

Regional assessments covering North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and South America, alongside country-level market insights.

Analysis of key market drivers such as increased aircraft production and fleet expansion, and restraints like high costs of advanced NDT equipment.

Emerging opportunities from AI and automation integration, and challenges including rapid technological advancements and data management issues.

Insights into upcoming technologies, R&D activities, and new product/service launches enhancing market landscape.

Thorough competitive assessments of market shares and growth strategies of leading industry players.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 288 Forecast Period 2026 - 2032 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $3.23 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2032 $5.69 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 9.9% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:



Market Dynamics

Drivers

Increasing Aircraft Production and Expanding Defense Fleets

Growing Adoption of Advanced Materials and Additive Manufacturing Technique in Aerospace Industry

Challenges

Keeping Pace with Rapidly Evolving Ndt Inspection Technologies

Data Management and Integration Challenges

Opportunities

Development of AI-Driven Ndt Solutions

Expansion of Space and Defense Programs

Company Profiles

Baker Hughes Company

Intertek Group PLC

Sgs SA

Wabtec Corporation

Bureau Veritas

Mistras Group

Nikon Metrology, LLC

Applus+

Dekra

Element Materials Technology

Eddyfi Technologies

Zetec, Inc.

Acuren

Testia Sas

Ats

Aviation Ndt Services

Sonatest

Comet Group

Tuv Rheinland

Magnaflux

Quality Nde

Scanmaster

Phoenix Inspection Systems Limited

Okondt Group

Amerapex Corporation





For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/n8qt14

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