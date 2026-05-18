$27+ Bn Automotive Radar Market by Range, Vehicle Type, Frequency, EV Type, Mounting, Application, and Region - Global Forecast to 2033

Dublin, May 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Automotive Radar Market by Range, Vehicle Type, Frequency, EV Type, Mounting, Application, and Region - Global Forecast to 2033" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The automotive radar market is set to expand from USD 7.25 billion in 2026 to USD 27.03 billion by 2033, reflecting a CAGR of 20.7%

This surge is driven by the increasing integration of radar sensors in safety and driving functions, bolstered by stringent global safety regulations and radar technology advancements. Automakers are deploying multi-radar architectures-comprising front, corner, and rear radars-for improved 360-degree sensing and object detection precision.

Developments in 77-79 GHz frequency bands and high-resolution imaging radar further enhance performance in complex environments. The shift towards higher vehicle autonomy levels and sensor fusion, combining radar, cameras, and LiDAR, accelerates adoption, positioning radar as a critical, cost-effective, weather-resilient sensing technology across premium and mass-market vehicles.

The market is dominated by players like AUMOVIO SE, HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA, Robert Bosch GmbH, Magna International, and Denso Corporation. These companies employ strategies like product development and strategic partnerships to enhance their global presence.

7X-GHz Frequency Segment Expected to Dominate

7X-GHz radar systems, particularly those at 77 GHz and 79 GHz, will lead the market due to their superior resolution and detection range, essential for ADAS and higher autonomy levels. These radars enhance object detection and tracking for adaptive cruise control, lane keeping assist, and automatic emergency braking, driven by stringent safety regulations. For example, the EU's General Safety Regulation, effective July 2024, mandates features like intelligent speed assistance and automatic emergency braking. K

ey players like Infineon Technologies, STMicroelectronics, and NXP Semiconductors provide 77 GHz radar solutions for ADAS, including object detection and collision avoidance. Notably, Gapwaves' technology was integrated into Mercedes-Benz's new CLA in 2025, utilizing HELLA's 77 GHz radar sensor.

Medium-Range Radar to Hold Significant Market Share

Medium-range radar, with a range of 30-80 meters, offers an optimal balance of range, field of view, and cost. It supports core ADAS functions like blind spot detection and lane change assist, and is increasingly adopted in corner radar architectures, boosting volume demand. Operating efficiently in the 77 GHz band, medium-range radar provides enhanced resolution and compact integration capabilities, supporting Level 2+ and Level 3 autonomy, particularly in urban settings. Its cost-performance advantage over imaging and long-range radar drives adoption across global vehicle platforms, including models like Mercedes-Benz C-Class, Volkswagen ID.4, and Toyota Camry.

China to Lead Asia Pacific Market

China is projected to dominate the automotive radar market in Asia Pacific. Domestic automakers are incorporating multiple radar sensors even in mid-range models, supported by government mandates and policies. The strong local supply chain, backed by domestic semiconductor and radar manufacturers, reduces costs and import dependence.

Advanced radar technologies, including 4D imaging radar, are driven by major EV and technology-focused OEMs. For instance, Quectel Wireless Solutions showcased mmWave radar solutions in 2026. Additionally, Ford China's Bronco New Energy models, released in December 2025, feature dual Nvidia Orin-X chips and 31 sensors, including LiDAR and millimeter-wave radars, facilitating features like Navigate on Autopilot and automatic lane change.

Benefits of the Report

Helps market leaders/new entrants with revenue approximations for the overall market and subsegments.

Assists stakeholders in understanding the competitive landscape for better positioning and go-to-market strategies.

Provides insights into key market drivers, challenges, and opportunities.

The Report Delivers Insights into:

Key drivers like rising ADAS demand, technological advancements, and radar integration with electric vehicles.

Restraints, including radar performance limitations under weather conditions.

Opportunities through autonomous vehicle demand and new mobility solutions.

Challenges from competing technologies and supply chain disruptions.

Innovation insights into upcoming technologies and R&D activities.

Market developments and diversification, focusing on untapped regions and recent investments.

In-depth competitive assessment of major market players, examining their growth strategies and product ranges.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 309 Forecast Period 2026 - 2033 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $7.25 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2033 $27.03 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 20.7% Regions Covered Global



Market Dynamics

Drivers

Rising Demand for Adas and Ongoing Technological Advancements Supporting Market Growth

Increasing Dependence on Doppler Frequency Shift-based Technology

Developments in 7X-Ghz Radar Technology

Integration with Electric and Connected Vehicles

Challenges

Competition from Alternative Technologies

Fluctuations in Raw Material Prices and Supply Chain Disruptions

Opportunities

Increasing Demand for Autonomous Vehicles

Emergence of New Business Models and Smart Mobility Solutions Enabled by Automotive Radar Technology

Increasing Adoption of 4D Imaging Radar to Support Safety, Autonomy, and Cost-Efficient Sensor Fusion in Next-Generation Vehicles

Case studies

Continental Implemented 4D Imaging Radar Technology with Sophisticated Mimo Architecture

Nxp Developed Saf85Xx Family of Radar Socs to Overcome Limitations of Existing Radar Systems

Robert Bosch Leveraged Synthetic Aperture Radar (Sar) Technology to Overcome Limitations of Traditional Automotive Radar Systems

Vector & Rohde and Schwarz Hil System Collaborated to Offer Solution for Comprehensive Testing Environment

Valeo Developed Advanced Automotive Radar Sensors to Enhance Adas Perception Capabilities

Zf Friedrichshafen Developed High-Performance Automotive Radar Sensors to Support Advanced Driver Assistance Systems

Denso Corporation Developed Automotive Radar Sensors to Enhance Vehicle Safety and Driver Assistance Systems

Company Profiles

Aumovio SE

Hella GmbH & Co. KGaA

Robert Bosch GmbH

Magna International Inc.

Denso Corporation

Aptiv

Nxp Semiconductors

Ficosa Internacional SA

Infineon Technologies AG

Valeo

Zf Friedrichshafen AG

Texas Instruments Incorporated

Renesas Electronics Corporation

Hl Klemove

Ambarella International LP

Astemo, Ltd.

Kyocera Corporation

Samsung Electro-Mechanics

Hyundai Mobis

Stonkam Co. Ltd.

Brigade Electronics Group PLC

Lg Electronics

Vayyar Automotive

Stmicroelectronics

Novelic

Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.

Spartan Radar, Inc.

Bitsensing Inc.

Altos Radar

Lunewave Inc.

Neural Propulsion Systems, Inc (Nps)





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