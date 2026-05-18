Life Science Instrumentation Market Forecast Report 2025-2031: Expanding Activities in Genomics, Proteomics, and Drug Discovery with Thermo Fisher Scientific, Danaher, Agilent, and Shimadzu Leading

Dublin, May 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Life Science Instrumentation Market by Technology, Application, End User - Global Forecast to 2031" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global life science instrumentation market is poised to grow significantly, with projections estimating a rise from USD 63.4 billion in 2025 to USD 92.5 billion by 2031, at a CAGR of 6.5%

This report explores the life science instrumentation market by technology, application, end-user, and region, analyzing market growth influencers, opportunities, challenges, and the competitive landscape of industry leaders. Revenue forecasts for market segments across five main regions are included. Key drivers include increased funding for R&D, surge in proteomics research, and the escalating incidence of life-threatening diseases.

Leading companies in the market include Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Danaher Corporation, Agilent Technologies, and Shimadzu Corporation, among others.

The spectroscopy segment dominated the market in 2025

The market is categorized by technology into segments such as spectroscopy, chromatography, PCR, immunoassays, and more. Spectroscopy led the market thanks to the heightened demand for sophisticated analytical techniques pivotal to pharmaceutical and biotechnology research, clinical diagnostics, and studies in proteomics and metabolomics. Its growth is bolstered by the accelerating focus on precision medicine and drug development, urging the adoption of spectroscopic methods like UV-Vis, IR, NMR, and mass spectrometry for precise molecular analysis.

Technological innovations such as miniaturization and integration with AI have enhanced efficiency and data throughput. Investment in R&D and robust collaborations across academia and industry further stimulate market development. Increasing applications in environmental and food testing, coupled with regulatory needs for quality and safety, intensify demand across life science applications.

Research applications forecast the highest growth rate

Life science instrumentation applications split into research, clinical & diagnostic, and others. Research applications show the steepest growth, driven by a concerted focus on complex biological system understanding. Investments in genomics and cell biology by academic institutions and government bodies are amplifying demand for cutting-edge tools.

The push towards personalized medicine has escalated the use of technologies like mass spectrometry and PCR. Groundbreaking innovations in high-throughput analysis and automation significantly enhance research reliability and efficiency. Strategic collaborations and supportive funding initiatives further propel this segment's growth.

Asia Pacific exhibits highest anticipated growth

Rapid expansion in the Asia Pacific life science instrumentation market is driven by enhanced government investment in biotech and pharma research and burgeoning research infrastructure. Noteworthy investments by multinational companies in China, India, Japan, and South Korea are fueling this growth, backed by increased chronic disease prevalence and advancing diagnostic tool demand.

Technological advancements, cost-effective operations, and skilled workforce availability have positioned the Asia Pacific as a central innovation hub, driving the global market's expansion.

Key Insights Include:

Analysis of market dynamics like increased pharmaceutical investments, challenges including skill shortages, and opportunities in emerging regions.

Innovation insights on upcoming technologies and product launches in life science instrumentation.

Market development insights highlighting lucrative regions and investment opportunities.

Comprehensive competitive assessments of top players with strategy insights.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 533 Forecast Period 2025 - 2031 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $63.4 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2031 $92.5 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.5% Regions Covered Global



Market Dynamics

Drivers

Increasing Investment in Pharmaceutical R&D

Growing Concerns Regarding Food Contamination

Adoption of Automated and Robotic Technologies in Contemporary Laboratory Settings

Increasing Number of Diagnostic Procedures and Expanding Research Activities in Genomics, Proteomics, and Drug Discovery

Challenges

Premium Product Pricing for Instruments

Shortage of Skilled Professionals

Opportunities

Growing Opportunities from Cro, Cdmo, and Ctl Expansion

Wide-Ranging Adoption of Analytical Instruments Across Multiple Industries

Industry Trends

Wide-Ranging Adoption of Analytical Instruments Across Multiple Industries

Data Privacy Concerns Associated with Ngs Software

Company Profiles

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Agilent Technologies, Inc.

Danaher Corporation

Shimadzu Corporation

Waters Corporation

Bruker Corporation

Jeol Ltd.

Merck KGaA

Becton, Dickinson and Company

Perkinelmer

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

Eppendorf SE

Horiba, Ltd.

Qiagen

Hitachi High-Tech Corporation

Biomerieux

Tecan Trading AG

Sigma Laborzentrifugen GmbH

Illumina, Inc.

Avantor, Inc.

Olympus Corporation

Oxford Instruments

Gilson Incorporated

Gl Sciences Inc.

Accu-Scope Inc.





For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/qffkti

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment