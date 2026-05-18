Life Science Instrumentation Market Forecast Report 2025-2031: Expanding Activities in Genomics, Proteomics, and Drug Discovery with Thermo Fisher Scientific, Danaher, Agilent, and Shimadzu Leading

Dublin, May 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Life Science Instrumentation Market by Technology, Application, End User - Global Forecast to 2031" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global life science instrumentation market is poised to grow significantly, with projections estimating a rise from USD 63.4 billion in 2025 to USD 92.5 billion by 2031, at a CAGR of 6.5%
This report explores the life science instrumentation market by technology, application, end-user, and region, analyzing market growth influencers, opportunities, challenges, and the competitive landscape of industry leaders. Revenue forecasts for market segments across five main regions are included. Key drivers include increased funding for R&D, surge in proteomics research, and the escalating incidence of life-threatening diseases.
Leading companies in the market include Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Danaher Corporation, Agilent Technologies, and Shimadzu Corporation, among others.
The spectroscopy segment dominated the market in 2025
The market is categorized by technology into segments such as spectroscopy, chromatography, PCR, immunoassays, and more. Spectroscopy led the market thanks to the heightened demand for sophisticated analytical techniques pivotal to pharmaceutical and biotechnology research, clinical diagnostics, and studies in proteomics and metabolomics. Its growth is bolstered by the accelerating focus on precision medicine and drug development, urging the adoption of spectroscopic methods like UV-Vis, IR, NMR, and mass spectrometry for precise molecular analysis.
Technological innovations such as miniaturization and integration with AI have enhanced efficiency and data throughput. Investment in R&D and robust collaborations across academia and industry further stimulate market development. Increasing applications in environmental and food testing, coupled with regulatory needs for quality and safety, intensify demand across life science applications.
Research applications forecast the highest growth rate
Life science instrumentation applications split into research, clinical & diagnostic, and others. Research applications show the steepest growth, driven by a concerted focus on complex biological system understanding. Investments in genomics and cell biology by academic institutions and government bodies are amplifying demand for cutting-edge tools.
The push towards personalized medicine has escalated the use of technologies like mass spectrometry and PCR. Groundbreaking innovations in high-throughput analysis and automation significantly enhance research reliability and efficiency. Strategic collaborations and supportive funding initiatives further propel this segment's growth.
Asia Pacific exhibits highest anticipated growth
Rapid expansion in the Asia Pacific life science instrumentation market is driven by enhanced government investment in biotech and pharma research and burgeoning research infrastructure. Noteworthy investments by multinational companies in China, India, Japan, and South Korea are fueling this growth, backed by increased chronic disease prevalence and advancing diagnostic tool demand.
Technological advancements, cost-effective operations, and skilled workforce availability have positioned the Asia Pacific as a central innovation hub, driving the global market's expansion.
Key Insights Include:
- Analysis of market dynamics like increased pharmaceutical investments, challenges including skill shortages, and opportunities in emerging regions.
- Innovation insights on upcoming technologies and product launches in life science instrumentation.
- Market development insights highlighting lucrative regions and investment opportunities.
- Comprehensive competitive assessments of top players with strategy insights.
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|533
|Forecast Period
|2025 - 2031
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025
|$63.4 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2031
|$92.5 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|6.5%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Market Dynamics
Drivers
- Increasing Investment in Pharmaceutical R&D
- Growing Concerns Regarding Food Contamination
- Adoption of Automated and Robotic Technologies in Contemporary Laboratory Settings
- Increasing Number of Diagnostic Procedures and Expanding Research Activities in Genomics, Proteomics, and Drug Discovery
Challenges
- Premium Product Pricing for Instruments
- Shortage of Skilled Professionals
Opportunities
- Growing Opportunities from Cro, Cdmo, and Ctl Expansion
- Wide-Ranging Adoption of Analytical Instruments Across Multiple Industries
Industry Trends
- Wide-Ranging Adoption of Analytical Instruments Across Multiple Industries
- Data Privacy Concerns Associated with Ngs Software
Company Profiles
- Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
- Agilent Technologies, Inc.
- Danaher Corporation
- Shimadzu Corporation
- Waters Corporation
- Bruker Corporation
- Jeol Ltd.
- Merck KGaA
- Becton, Dickinson and Company
- Perkinelmer
- Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.
- Eppendorf SE
- Horiba, Ltd.
- Qiagen
- Hitachi High-Tech Corporation
- Biomerieux
- Tecan Trading AG
- Sigma Laborzentrifugen GmbH
- Illumina, Inc.
- Avantor, Inc.
- Olympus Corporation
- Oxford Instruments
- Gilson Incorporated
- Gl Sciences Inc.
- Accu-Scope Inc.
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/qffkti
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