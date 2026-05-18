Pedestrian Protection System Market Analysis and Global Forecast Report 2026-2033: Opportunities in Expansion of Pedestrian Automatic Emergency and Rise of AI-based Pedestrian Intent Prediction

Dublin, May 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Pedestrian Protection System Market by Technology, Component, Vehicle Type, EV Type, and Regio - Global Forecast to 2033" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The pedestrian protection system market is set to expand from USD 6.48 billion in 2026 to USD 8.56 billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 4.1%

This report will assist market leaders and new entrants by providing revenue estimates for the pedestrian protection system market and its subsegments, helping stakeholders understand the competitive landscape to better position their businesses and develop effective go-to-market strategies.

This growth stems from OEMs integrating advanced safety technologies to bolster pedestrian safety and adhere to more stringent regulatory standards. Increasing adoption of ADAS features-like automatic emergency braking and pedestrian detection-is propelling system deployments across diverse vehicle segments.

Technologies such as 77 GHz radar sensors, forward-facing camera modules, imaging radar, and sensor fusion platforms are significantly enhancing detection accuracy and response times. The increasing production of passenger and commercial vehicles continues to escalate demand for reliable safety solutions, aided by ongoing improvements in sensors, actuators, and control units.

Key players in this market include Robert Bosch GmbH (Germany), Aumovio, Denso Corporation (Japan), ZF Group (Germany), and Aptiv (Ireland). In-depth interviews conducted with industry leaders shed light on influential factors, challenges, and opportunities shaping this market.

Ultrasonic sensors are the largest segment by component.

Ultrasonic sensors account for over 35% of total sensor demand in this market, primarily for short-range detection. These sensors ensure reliable performance in low-speed, close-proximity situations typical of urban driving and parking. They significantly contribute to features such as parking assistance, obstacle detection, and low-speed automatic braking. With more than 70% of new passenger cars worldwide featuring parking assist, the demand for ultrasonic sensors remains robust, with industry leaders like Bosch, Denso, and Valeo enhancing their capabilities through improved signal processing and more compact designs.

Passenger cars lead the market by vehicle type.

Passenger cars are at the forefront of this market due to high global production and widespread safety technology adoption. The implementation of pedestrian detection and automatic emergency braking systems is expanding, driven by the need for precise detection and impact mitigation solutions amid increasing urban traffic.

Regulatory standards from organizations such as Euro NCAP, UNECE, China NCAP, and Japan NCAP are prompting automakers such as Toyota, Volkswagen, Hyundai, Honda, and Ford to enhance their vehicle safety features. Advances in ADAS, sensor fusion, and AI-powered object recognition further augment this trend.

Stringent safety regulations and NCAP standards propel market growth in Europe.

Europe is witnessing notable growth in the pedestrian protection system market due to stringent regulations and evolving safety standards. Organizations like Euro NCAP and UNECE are raising the bar for pedestrian impact protection and active safety systems. Automakers such as Volkswagen, BMW, Mercedes-Benz, and Stellantis are integrating advanced safety features like automatic emergency braking and pedestrian detection into new models, including the Volkswagen ID.7 and BMW Neue Klasse platforms. Additionally, the enhancement of AI-based object detection is boosting pedestrian recognition accuracy. Continuous regulatory and technological advancements are driving OEMs to adopt fully integrated safety architectures.

The report provides insights into the following:

Analysis of key drivers and restraints, including the integration of ADAS with pedestrian detection and limitations posed by EV structures.

Product Development/Innovation: Insights into upcoming technologies, R&D activities, and product launches.

Market Development: Detailed information about lucrative markets across regions.

Market Diversification: Insights into new products, untapped geographies, and recent investments.

Competitive Assessment: Analysis of market rankings, growth strategies, and the offerings of leading players like Bosch, Aumovio, Denso, ZF Group, and Aptiv.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 238 Forecast Period 2026 - 2033 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $6.48 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2033 $8.56 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 4.1% Regions Covered Global



Market Dynamics

Drivers

Rising Pedestrian Fatalities and Road Safety Concerns

Rapid Integration of Adas with Pedestrian Detection Capabilities

Challenges

Unpredictable Pedestrian Behavior

High Development Cost and Engineering Complexity due to Lack of Regulatory Harmonization

Opportunities

Expansion of Pedestrian Automatic Emergency Braking Across Vehicle Segments

Rise of AI-based Pedestrian Intent Prediction Technologies

Case Studies

Bosch Develops Camera- and Radar-based Pedestrian Automatic Emergency Braking

Continental Implements Sensor Fusion Platform for Pedestrian Detection

Mobileye Develops AI-based Vision System for Pedestrian Collision Avoidance

Autoliv Creates Pedestrian Airbag System for Passive Pedestrian Protection

Zf Introduces Advanced Driver Assistance Platform with Pedestrian Detection

Valeo Implements Advanced Sensing Technologies for Pedestrian Detection

Company Profiles

Robert Bosch GmbH

Aumovio SE

Denso Corporation

Zf Friedrichshafen AG

Aptiv

Valeo

Mobileye

Hyundai Mobis

Magna International Inc.

Hitachi Astemo

Autoliv

Joyson Saftey Systems

Nxp Semiconductors

Texas Instruments

Onsemi

Infineon Technologies AG

Hella GmbH & Co. KGaA

Iteris, Inc.

Arbe Robotics Ltd.

Innoviz Technologies Ltd.

Luminar Technologies, Inc.

Trieye

Cepton

Stradvision

Ambarella, Inc.





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