Physical AI Research and Global Forecast Report 2026: Market to Reach $15.24 Billion by 2032 Growing at a CAGR of 47.2%, Driven by Defense Modernization, AI Medical Assistances, Digital Twin Robotics

Dublin, May 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Physical AI Market by Offering, Robot Type, Level of Autonomy, Vertical, and Region - Global Forecast to 2032" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global physical AI market is projected to reach USD 1.50 billion in 2026 and USD 15.24 billion by 2032, with a CAGR of 47.2%

Key growth drivers include the rising adoption of autonomous robotics across sectors like manufacturing, logistics, and healthcare, aimed at enhancing efficiency and reducing reliance on human labor. Advances in AI computing, sensor fusion, and real-time processing are enabling robots to operate in more complex environments, fostering innovation.

The physical AI market is dominated by a few globally established players, including NVIDIA Corporation (US), Moog (US), Festo (Germany), Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. (US), STMicroelectronics (Switzerland), Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (US), Sony Semiconductor Solutions Corporation (Japan), Texas Instruments Incorporated (US), Intel Corporation (US), SK HYNIX INC. (South Korea), Hesai Group (China), Bosch Sensortec GmbH (Germany), and ABB (Switzerland).

The industrial robots segment is anticipated to register a robust CAGR, driven by the shift towards intelligent and adaptable manufacturing systems. Businesses are increasingly utilizing AI-enabled robots for dynamic task execution, real-time quality inspection, and autonomous workflow optimization to meet the demand for mass customization and shorter product lifecycles. Enhanced human-robot collaboration, edge computing, and digital twins further boost operational efficiency, reducing complexity in deployments.

By 2025, the intermediate autonomy segment is expected to capture the largest market share, as it strikes a balance between automation and human oversight, making it widely adopted across industrial and service robotics. The reliability and integration ease of these systems, alongside mature technologies such as computer vision and edge AI, support their broad adoption.

North America is predicted to hold a significant portion of the physical AI market by 2032, spearheaded by early technology adoption and robust investment in AI and robotics. The region benefits from a strong ecosystem of AI technology providers, robotics companies, and system integrators. Advanced infrastructure, strong R&D capabilities, and supportive government policies further underpin growth.

Industries across manufacturing, logistics, healthcare, and retail are actively implementing physical AI solutions to enhance automation. Such efforts are driven by leading technology firms and digital transformation initiatives focusing on automation and labor optimization.

Primary interviews with industry experts provided detailed insights into the market size for various segments, gathered through secondary research. The study involves contributions from numerous industry experts, ranging from component suppliers to Tier 1 companies and OEMs. The break-up includes:

Key Benefits of Buying the Report:

Analysis of the market drivers and restraints, including the rising adoption of autonomous robotics and technological advancements.

Product Development/Innovation: Comprehensive insights into upcoming technologies and product launches.

Market Development: In-depth information on lucrative markets through regional analysis.

Market Diversification: Extensive information about new products, services, and recent market developments.

Competitive Assessment: Detailed evaluation of market shares and growth strategies of key players.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 335 Forecast Period 2026 - 2032 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $1.5 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2032 $15.24 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 47.2% Regions Covered Global



Market Dynamics

Drivers

Increasing Deployment of Autonomous Robots Across Manufacturing and Logistics Operations

Advances in Edge AI Infrastructure and Computing Platforms

Growing Need for Safe Human-Robot Interaction

Restraints

High Upfront Investment and Extended Hardware Replacement Cycles of Physical AI Robots

Complex and Unpredictable Real-World Environments Limiting Large-Scale Physical AI Deployment

Opportunities

Integration of Physical AI Technologies into Defense Modernization Programs and Autonomous Security Infrastructure

Expansion of Physical AI Robotics in Healthcare and Medical Assistance

Deployment of AI-Enabled Robots in Agricultural and Construction Sectors in Emerging Economies

Use of Digital Twin Platforms for Simulation-Driven Robotic Development

Challenges

Interoperability and Standardization Issues Across Multi-Vendor Robotics Ecosystems

Complexities Associated with Multi-Sensory Data Integration for Real-Time Decision-Making

Limited Availability of Large-Scale, High-Quality Datasets to Train Robots on Complex Tasks

Company Profiles

Nvidia Corporation

ABB

Qualcomm Technologies, Inc.

Moog Inc.

Festo

Texas Instruments Incorporated

Stmicroelectronics

Sk Hynix Inc.

Infineon Technologies AG

Bosch Sensortec GmbH

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc.

Nxp Semiconductors

Samsung

Micron Technology, Inc.

Horizon Robotics

Tesla

Universal Robots A/S

Softbank Robotics Group

Boston Dynamics

Ubtech Robotics Corp Ltd.

Toyota Motor Corporation

Figure

Agility Robotics

Neura Robotics GmbH

Agibot Innovation (Shanghai) Technology Co. Ltd.

Sanctuary Cognitive Systems Corporation

Unitree Robotics

Dexterity, Inc.

Anybotics

Physical Intelligence

Sima Technologies, Inc.

Skild AI





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