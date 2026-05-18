|Series
|RIKV 26 1118
|Settlement Date
|05/20/2026
|Total Amount Allocated (MM)
|15,850
|All Bids Awarded At (Price / Simple interest)
|96.183
|/
|7.850
|Total Number of Bids Received
|24
|Total Amount of All Bids Received (MM)
|24,850
|Total Number of Successful Bids
|13
|Number of Bids Allocated in Full
|13
|Lowest Price / Highest Simple Interest Allocated
|96.183
|/
|7.850
|Highest Price / Lowest Simple Interest Allocated
|96.286
|/
|7.630
|Lowest Price / Highest Simple Interest Allocated in Full
|96.183
|/
|7.850
|Weighted Average of Successful Bids (Price/Simple Interest)
|96.228
|/
|7.754
|Best Bid (Price / Simple Interest)
|96.286
|/
|7.630
|Worst Bid (Price / Simple Interest)
|96.113
|/
|8.000
|Weighted Average of All Bids Received (Price / Simple Interest)
|96.195
|/
|7.824
|Percentage Partial Allocation (Approximate)
|100.00 %
|Bid to Cover Ratio
|1.57
Auction result of Treasury Bills - RIKV 26 1118
| Source: The Republic of Iceland – Government Debt Management The Republic of Iceland – Government Debt Management
Recommended Reading
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May 13, 2026 11:31 ET | Source: The Republic of Iceland – Government Debt Management
SeriesRIKV 26 1118ISINIS0000039212Maturity Date11/18/2026Auction Date05/18/2026Settlement Date05/20/2026 On the Auction Date, between 10:30 am and 11:00 am, the Government Debt Management will auction...Read More
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May 12, 2026 11:31 ET | Source: The Republic of Iceland – Government Debt Management
As stated in paragraph 6 in General Terms of Auction for Treasury bonds, the Government Debt Management offered the equivalent of 10% of the nominal value sold in the auction 8. May, at the price of...Read More