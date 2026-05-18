Auction result of Treasury Bills - RIKV 26 1118

 | Source: The Republic of Iceland – Government Debt Management The Republic of Iceland – Government Debt Management

Series RIKV 26 1118
Settlement Date 05/20/2026
Total Amount Allocated (MM) 15,850
All Bids Awarded At (Price / Simple interest) 96.183/7.850
Total Number of Bids Received 24
Total Amount of All Bids Received (MM) 24,850
Total Number of Successful Bids 13
Number of Bids Allocated in Full 13
Lowest Price / Highest Simple Interest Allocated 96.183/7.850
Highest Price / Lowest Simple Interest Allocated 96.286/7.630
Lowest Price / Highest Simple Interest Allocated in Full 96.183/7.850
Weighted Average of Successful Bids (Price/Simple Interest) 96.228/7.754
Best Bid (Price / Simple Interest) 96.286/7.630
Worst Bid (Price / Simple Interest) 96.113/8.000
Weighted Average of All Bids Received (Price / Simple Interest) 96.195/7.824
Percentage Partial Allocation (Approximate) 100.00 %
Bid to Cover Ratio 1.57

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