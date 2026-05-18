Glass House Brands Announces the Filing of Prospectus Supplement for Previously Announced At-The-Market Distribution Program

LONG BEACH, Calif. and TORONTO, May 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Glass House Brands Inc. (“Glass House” or the “Company“) (CBOE CA: GLAS.A.U) (CBOE CA: GLAS.WT.U) (OTCQX: GLASF) (OTCQX:GHBWF) announced today that, further to its news release dated May 13, 2026, it has filed a prospectus supplement (the “Prospectus Supplement“) to its short form base shelf prospectus dated May 16, 2024 (the “Shelf Prospectus“) with the securities regulatory authorities in all provinces and territories of Canada.

The Prospectus Supplement has been filed in connection with the Company’s previously announced At-The-Market distribution program (the “ATM Program“), pursuant to which the Company may from time to time sell up to US$50 million of its equity shares, (the “Equity Shares”).

Since the Equity Shares will be distributed at trading prices prevailing at the time of the sale, prices may vary between purchasers and during the period of distribution. The volume and timing of sales, if any, will be determined at the sole discretion of the Company’s management and in accordance with the terms of the equity distribution agreement dated May 13, 2026 between the Company and ATB Cormark Capital Markets (the “Equity Distribution Agreement“).

The Company currently intends to use net proceeds of the ATM Program, if any, for cultivation expansion, general corporate purposes potential acquisitions that may be identified in the future. The Company views its ATM program as long-term sources of potential capital to be accessed on an opportunistic basis, rather than servicing an immediate need.



Sales of Equity Shares, if any, under the ATM Program are anticipated to be made in transactions that are deemed to be “at-the-market distributions” as defined in National Instrument 44-102 – Shelf Distributions, as sales made directly on CBOE Canada or any other recognized Canadian “marketplace” within the meaning of National Instrument 21-101 – Marketplace Operation.

A copy of the Shelf Prospectus, the Prospectus Supplement and the Equity Distribution Agreement may be found on SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca) under the Company’s issuer profile. An electronic or paper copy of the Shelf Prospectus, the Prospectus Supplement and the Equity Distribution Agreement, and any amendment to the documents, may also be obtained without charge, upon request only, by contacting ATB Cormark Capital Markets, by email at atbcm_dealflow@atb.com. The Shelf Prospectus and Prospectus Supplement contain important, detailed information about Glass House and the ATM Program. Prospective investors should read the Shelf Prospectus and Prospectus Supplement before making an investment decision.

This news release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of the Equity Shares in any jurisdiction in which an offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction. The Equity Shares will not be offered, sold or delivered, directly or indirectly within the United States (as such term is defined in Regulation S under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “U.S. Securities Act“)) except pursuant to transactions exempt from registration under the U.S. Securities Act and under the securities laws of any applicable state.

About Glass House Brands

Glass House is one of the fastest-growing, vertically integrated cannabis companies in the U.S., with a dedicated focus on the California market and building leading, lasting brands to serve consumers across all segments. Whether it be through its portfolio of brands, which includes Glass House Farms , PLUS Products , Allswell and Mama Sue Wellness or its network of retail dispensaries throughout the state of California, which includes The Farmacy , Natural Healing Center and The Pottery , Glass House is committed to realizing its vision of excellence: outstanding cannabis products, produced sustainably, for the benefit of all. For more information and company updates, visit www.glasshousebrands.com/ and https://ir.glasshousebrands.com/contact/email-alerts/ .

Forward Looking Statements

This news release contains certain forward-looking information and forward-looking statements, as defined in applicable securities laws (collectively referred to herein as “forward-looking statements”). Forward-looking statements reflect current expectations or beliefs regarding future events or Glass House’s future performance or financial results. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements. Often, but not always, forward- looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as “plans”, “expects”, “is expected”, “budget”, “scheduled”, “estimates”, “continues”, “forecasts”, “projects”, “predicts”, “intends”, “anticipates”, “targets” or “believes”, or variations of, or the negatives of, such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results “may”, “could”, “would”, “should”, “might” or “will” be taken, occur or be achieved. Forward-looking statements in this news release include, without limitation, statements regarding the completion of the proposed joint venture with Vireo and the anticipated benefits thereof . All forward-looking statements, including those herein, are qualified by this cautionary statement. Although Glass House believes that the expectations expressed in such statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those in the statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. There are certain factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking information, including those risks disclosed in the Glass House’s Annual Information Form available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca and in Glass House’s Form 40-F available on EDGAR at www.sec.gov. For more information on Glass House, investors are encouraged to review Glass House’s public filings on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca and on EDGAR at www.sec.gov. The forward-looking statements and financial outlooks contained in this news release speak only as of the date of this news release or as of the date or dates specified in such statements. Glass House disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward- looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, other than as required by law.

For further information, please contact:

Glass House Brands Inc.

Jon DeCourcey, Vice President of Investor Relations

T: (781) 724 6869

E: ir@glasshousebrands.com

Investor Relations Contact:

KCSA Strategic Communications

Phil Carlson

T: 212-896-1233

E: GlassHouseIR@kcsa.com