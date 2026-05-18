Specialty Silica Market Global Forecasts to 2030: $10.46 Bn Opportunities in the Growth of Electric Vehicle Tire Segment and Innovations in the Field of Specialty Silica Product Development

Dublin, May 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Specialty Silica Market by Type, Application, and By Region - Global Forecast to 2030" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The specialty silica market is anticipated to grow significantly from USD 7.44 billion in 2025 to USD 10.46 billion by 2030, marking a CAGR of 7.1%

The report offers key market approximations, helping stakeholders understand the competitive landscape and strategize their market entry, while providing insights into drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities affecting the specialty silica market.

This growth is propelled by increasing demand for specialty silica across diverse applications worldwide, including rubber, paints & coatings, food & feed, personal & oral care, agrochemicals, and other sectors. Technological advancements tailored to specific application demands further drive the market's expansion.

Leading players in the specialty silica market include Nouryon (Netherlands), W. R. Grace & Co. (US), Cabot Corporation (US), Evonik Industries AG (Germany), Imerys (France), Elkem (Norway), Madhu Silica Pvt. Ltd. (India), 3M (US), PQ Corporation (US), Oriental Silicas Corporation (Taiwan), Qemetica (Poland), Wacker Chemie AG (Germany), Tosoh Silica Corporation (Japan), Solvay (Belgium), and Tokuyama Corporation (Japan). These companies significantly contribute to the market through strategies such as agreements, joint ventures, and others to enhance their market positions.

In terms of type, the fumed silica segment is projected to hold the second-largest market share during the forecast period.

Fumed silica's impressive properties such as optical transparency and thermal stability make it ideal for scientific research and advanced technology applications. Its chemical corrosion resistance and durability are beneficial for specialized uses like laboratory equipment, semiconductor fabrication, and precision optics. Additionally, opacity fused silica offers unique characteristics for foundry molds and refractory material applications.

The paints & coatings segment is expected to account for the second-largest market share by application during the forecast period.

Specialty silica enhances both the durability and aesthetics of coatings. It acts as a multifunctional additive to improve rheology, mechanical properties, surface appearance, and film formation. In applications such as automotive, architectural, and marine coatings, specialty silica functions as a thickener, matting agent, and rheology modifier, ensuring uniform finishes.

North America is anticipated to occupy the second-largest share of the specialty silica market during the forecast period.

The US, with its robust industrial base particularly in the automotive and construction sectors, is a significant market within North America. Key producers like W. R. Grace & Co., Cabot Corporation, 3M, and PQ Corporation are adopting strategies to meet the rising demand. The automotive sector, with major players like General Motors, Ford, and Tesla, is one of the largest consumers of specialty silica, notably in tire manufacturing.

The report provides insights into the following:

Analysis of drivers such as the increasing demand from the rubber & tire industry, and the unique properties and applications of fumed silica.

Restraints like stringent government regulations and low-quality, cheaper product offerings.

Opportunities including the growth of the electric vehicle tire segment and product innovations in specialty silica.

Challenges like manufacturing site impacts and raw material price volatility.

Product Development/Innovation: Insights into upcoming technologies and R&D activities.

Market Development: Information on lucrative markets analyzed across various regions.

Market Diversification: Details on services, untapped regions, recent developments, and investments.

Competitive Assessment: Evaluation of market shares, growth strategies, and service offerings of key players in the specialty silica market.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 193 Forecast Period 2025 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $7.44 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $10.46 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 7.1% Regions Covered Global



Market Dynamics

Drivers

Increasing Demand from Rubber and Tire Industry

Unique Properties and Multiple Applications of Fumed Silica to Drive the Market

Increased Demand from Pharmaceutical and Personal Care Industries

Restraints

Stringent Government Regulations

Low Quality and Cheaper Product Offerings

Opportunities

Growth of Electric Vehicle Tire Segment

Innovations in the Field of Specialty Silica Product Development

Challenges

Harmful Effects on Manufacturing Sites

Volatility in Raw Material Prices

Case Study Analysis

Goodyear's Adoption of Specialty Silica in Tire Production

L'oreal's Partnership with Evonik Industries

Company Profiles

Nouryon

W. R. Grace & Co.

Cabot Corporation

Evonik Industries AG

Imerys

Elkem

Madhu Silica Pvt. Ltd.

3M

Pq Corporation

Oriental Silicas Corporation

Qemetica

Wacker Chemie AG

Tosoh Silica Corporation

Solvay

Tokuyama Corporation

Sinosi Group Corporation

Glassven

Fuji Silysia Chemical Ltd.

Antenchem

Fuso Chemical Co. Ltd.

Tata Chemicals Limited

Oci Company Ltd.

Supersil Chemicals (I) Pvt. Ltd.

Denka Company Limited

Qingdao Makall Group Co. Ltd.

Guangzhou Gbs High-Industry Co. Ltd.

China-Henan Huameichemical Co. Ltd.

China Silicon Corporation Limited

Yichang Csg Polysilicon Co. Ltd.

Henan Xunyu Chemical Co. Ltd.





For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/v7gqi3

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