$6.55 Bn Automotive Dashcam Market by OE and Aftermarket Product Type, Technology, Video Quality, EV Type, Distribution Channel, and Region - Global Forecast to 2033

Dublin, May 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Automotive Dashcam Market by OE and Aftermarket Product Type, Technology, Video Quality, EV Type, Distribution Channel, and Region - Global Forecast to 2033" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The automotive dashcam market is poised to expand from USD 4.40 billion in 2026 to USD 6.55 billion by 2033, reflecting a CAGR of 5.8%. Meanwhile, the EV automotive dashcam market is projected to surge from USD 414.1 million in 2026 to USD 1.20 billion by 2033, with a CAGR of 16.1%

The report examines the automotive dashcam market through various lenses, including technology, video quality, distribution channels, and regions, covering the strategic landscape and profiles of major market players. Detailed analysis informs on drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges within the market, aiming to assist stakeholders in leveraging competitive advantages and expanding market participation.

This growth is driven by increasing consumer awareness of vehicle security, preference for high-resolution systems, and demand for parking surveillance features. Key players such as 70mai Co. Ltd. and Nextbase are enhancing adoption through innovation in product offerings.

Key industry players include Robert Bosch GmbH (Germany), Denso (Japan), Magna International (Canada), Valeo (France), and Garmin (US). These companies employ strategies such as product launches and expanded operations to maintain competitive market positions.

BEV Dashcam Adoption Driven by Asset Protection and Electrical Architecture Compatibility

BEV platforms are increasingly software-based, enhancing the integration of dashcams through stable power systems. The presence of urban charging infrastructure raises risks of vandalism, necessitating continuous surveillance solutions. Multi-channel dashcams like VIOFO Ltd.'s A229 Pro and Thinkware Corp.'s U3000 are favored for their advanced features, such as radar-based motion detection and high-resolution recording in public and residential parking settings.

Aftermarket Full HD and 4K Dashcams Driving Premium Segment Growth

Full HD and 4K dashcams dominate the aftermarket sector, driven by the demand for high-resolution video critical for insurance, fraud detection, and legal purposes. These dashcams offer advanced features like AI driver alerts, cloud storage, GPS tagging, and event detection, contributing to their increased adoption and higher average selling prices. The trend towards higher resolution devices is supported by decreasing costs for high-resolution sensors, reducing price gaps, and making premium options more attainable for consumers.

Regulatory Acceptance and Connected Vehicle Integration Driving Dual Channel Dashcam Expansion in Europe

In Europe, demand for dashcams is bolstered by regulatory focus on road safety and the adoption of connected mobility services. OEMs such as BMW, Mercedes-Benz, and Renault are embedding dashcams into vehicle systems, supported by suppliers like Robert Bosch GmbH and Valeo. In the aftermarket, brands such as Nextbase, BlackVue, and VIOFO provide advanced dashcam technologies with cloud connectivity and multi-channel recording, well-received across both passenger and commercial vehicles.

The report provides insights into:

Key market drivers such as the demand for insurance-based dashcam solutions and e-commerce growth enhancing accessibility.

Restraints including stringent privacy regulations and product quality inconsistencies.

Opportunities in connected dashcam services with AI functionalities.

Challenges like hardware commoditization and data protection concerns.

Product innovation, market development dynamics, and diversification opportunities.

Competitive assessments and strategic evaluations of leading market players.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 346 Forecast Period 2026 - 2033 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $4.4 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2033 $6.55 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.8% Regions Covered Global



Market Dynamics

Drivers

Large Vehicle Parc Without Factory-Fitted Dashcams Driving Strong Retrofit Demand

Accident Disputes and Increasing Demand for Usage-based Insurance Driving Need for Video Evidence

Easy Access to Aftermarket Dashcams Through E-Commerce Websites Improving Accessibility and Price Competitiveness

Expansion of Ride-Hailing and Fleet Operations Increasing Adoption

Challenges

Hardware Commoditization Leading to Margin Pressure

Ensuring Cybersecurity and Data Protection in Connected Devices

Opportunities

Shift Toward Connected Dashcams with Cloud Storage and Subscription

Integration of AI Features Such as Driver Monitoring and Incident Detection

Company Profiles

Robert Bosch GmbH

Denso

Magna International Inc.

Valeo

Garmin Ltd.

Vantrue

Escort

Hyundai Mobis

Pioneer

Portable Multimedia Ltd.

Mitac Holdings Corp.

Jvckenwood Corporation

Thinkware Corporation

Pittasoft Co. Ltd.

Lukas Dashcam

70Mai Co. Ltd.

Hp Dashcams

Steelmate Co. Ltd.

Amcrest Technologies LLC

Aukey International Ltd

Qubo

DoD Tech Co. Ltd.

Ficosa Internacional SA

Finedigital Inc.

Cobra Electronics Corporation





For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/wst4ea

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