LATAM Hospital Food Services Market Analysis Report 2026 Featuring Prominent Players - Sodexo, GRSA, Sapore, Newrest, Aramark, ISS World, LemosPassos, and Aliservice - Global Forecast to 2031

Dublin, May 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "LATAM Hospital Food Services Market by Service Type, Settings, Country - Forecast to 2031" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Latin America hospital food services market is projected to reach USD 1.80 billion by 2031 from USD 1.31 billion in 2026, growing at a CAGR of 6.6%

Market leaders and new entrants will gain insights into revenue approximations for the overall market and its subsegments. This report aids stakeholders in understanding the competitive landscape, formulating strategies, and gaining insights into market drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.

Expansion is primarily fueled by a heightened focus on patient care, recovery nutrition, and adherence to dietary regulations. Hospitals are increasingly offering high-quality, customized meal plans to enhance patient satisfaction and outcomes. The surge in chronic diseases such as diabetes and cardiovascular conditions has boosted the demand for specialized dietary programs, while advancements in food service technology, sustainability initiatives, and the rising demand for locally sourced organic foods further propel market growth.

The prominent players in the Latin America hospital food services market include Sodexo (France), GRSA (Brazil), Sapore (Brazil), Newrest (France), Aramark (US), ISS World (US), LemosPassos (Brazil), and Aliservice (Chile).

By type, the patient & dining services segment is expected to hold the largest share of the Latin America hospital food services market

This segment dominates due to its critical role in patient care and enhancing patient experiences in hospitals. The focus on providing nutritionally balanced, condition-specific meals is promoting formalized meal programs. Efforts to improve patient satisfaction and hospitality have led hospitals to enhance food quality and variety for patients, visitors, and staff. Additionally, the growing trend of outsourcing hospital food services aids in cost-effective operations while ensuring adherence to food safety regulations.

By setting, the acute care settings segment is expected to hold the largest share of the Latin America hospital food services market

This dominance is attributed to the high patient volume and extended stays for individuals with complex health conditions in acute care facilities, necessitating substantial food service provisions. The need for tailored nutrition is crucial for effective health management in these settings.

This report provides insights into the following pointers:

Key drivers: expansion of healthcare infrastructure.

Restraints: high operational and food service costs.

Opportunities: growing demand for outsourced & specialized nutrition services.

Challenges: maintaining food quality, safety, and regulatory compliance.

Market Penetration: details on services by major players, segmented by type and setting.

Service Enhancement/Innovation: information on new service launches and trends.

Market Development: insights on emerging profitable markets by type and setting.

Market Diversification: information on new services, expanding markets, and investments.

Competitive Assessment: evaluation of market shares, growth plans, and service offerings of major competitors.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 180 Forecast Period 2026 - 2031 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $1.31 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2031 $1.8 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.6% Regions Covered Global





For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/fu7aum

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.