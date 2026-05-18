Ajinomoto Build-up Film Forecast to 2032: Market to Reach $49.63 Billion, Growing at a CAGR of 27.5% with Ajinomoto Co, Sekisui Chemical, Waferchem Technology, Taiyo, and Nippon Kayaku Leading

Dublin, May 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Ajinomoto Build-up Film Market by Application - Global Forecast to 2032" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global Ajinomoto build-up film (ABF) market is projected to grow from USD 11.56 billion in 2026 to USD 49.63 billion by 2032, with a CAGR of 27.5%

The report offers a detailed analysis of the ABF market categorized by application and region, focusing on drivers, restraints, opportunities, and competitive dynamics. Market leaders/new entrants gain insights into revenue approximations, competitive landscape, and effective strategies in market positioning.

This significant growth is propelled by the burgeoning electric vehicle (EV) industry, which heavily relies on ABF for semiconductor applications. EVs demand more semiconductor content than traditional vehicles due to their advanced systems, necessitating materials like ABF that offer thermal stability and electrical insulation. Consequently, the automotive sector sees increased ABF usage, supported by emission regulations and government EV incentives.

In the tech landscape, a surge in demand for high-performance computing, AI, and cloud services elevates the need for semiconductor chips with higher layer counts, boosting ABF adoption for sophisticated packaging structures. This trend is expected to persist, driven by the growing need for semiconductor performance in dynamic applications.

Key players in this landscape include Ajinomoto Co., Inc. (Japan), Sekisui Chemical Co., Ltd. (Japan), Waferchem Technology (Taiwan), Taiyo Holdings Co., Ltd. (Japan), and Nippon Kayaku Co., Ltd. (Japan).

Fan-out Packaging Segment to Grow Rapidly

Fan-out packaging, recognized for enhancing integration density and electrical performance through redistributed chip connections, is anticipated to witness the second-fastest CAGR in the ABF market.

The advantages of ABF layers in supporting high-density redistribution favor this trend. Industry shifts towards modular semiconductor design and functional integration support the rise of fan-out packaging technologies, bridging traditional methods to next-gen integration. Investments in scalable processes, panel-level packaging, and advanced redistribution bolster this sector's expansion.

Europe's Rising Growth in ABF Market

Europe is poised for substantial growth, stimulated by its focus on fortifying semiconductor manufacturing capabilities and reducing dependency on external supply chains.

This regional momentum is underscored by policy supports such as the European Chips Act, attracting increased investments in semiconductor R&D. Europe's ABF market will benefit from the demand in automotive electronics and industrial automation, driven by local players leading in semiconductor equipment and technology.

Key Insights Include:

Analysis of drivers and challenges shaping the ABF market, including rising semiconductor demands and exposure to cyclical market trends.

Product Development/Innovation insights on emerging ABF technologies and R&D activities.

Market Development data on lucrative markets across regions, emphasizing opportunities in semiconductor packaging.

Market Diversification and competitive assessments of major players and their growth strategies.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 78 Forecast Period 2026 - 2032 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $11.56 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2032 $49.63 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 27.5% Regions Covered Global



Market Dynamics

Drivers

Increasing demand for advanced electronic devices driving the need for high-performance substrates.

Rapid technological advancements in semiconductor packaging.

Growing adoption of organic substrates in packaging technology.

Challenges

High cost associated with the production and integration of Ajinomoto Build-Up Film.

Technical challenges in achieving compatibility with existing manufacturing processes.

Case Studies

Successful implementation of Ajinomoto Build-Up Film in next-gen smartphones.

Collaboration between key market players to enhance product capabilities.

Industry Trends

Shift towards miniaturization in electronic components.

Integration of AI-driven manufacturing processes.

Opportunities

Emerging markets in Asia-Pacific present ample growth opportunities.

Increased investments in R&D for innovative film solutions.

Company Profiles

Ajinomoto Co. Inc.

Sekisui Chemical Co. Ltd.

Waferchem Technology

Taiyo Holdings Co. Ltd.

Wuhan Sanxuan Technology

Nippon Kayaku

Resonac Holdings Corporation

Jsr Corporation

Mitsubishi Chemical

Toray





For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ye5iah

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment