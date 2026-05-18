Union Leasing Becomes Moventum Fleet Management as 70-Year Company Accelerates into Next Phase

OAK BROOK, Ill., May 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- After more than 70 years in business, Union Leasing is entering its next phase of growth, announcing a rebrand as Moventum Fleet Management and signaling a more forward position in the evolving fleet management market.

The new name reflects a business that has moved well beyond leasing into full-service fleet management, focused on performance, lifecycle value, and long-term client outcomes.

“Moventum reflects where we’re going,” said Mark Hogland, President. “Fleets are critical to how businesses operate, and they need to be managed with that level of importance. We’ve built this company on relationships, accountability, and results, and we’re leaning into that as we grow.”

That foundation is backed by consistent operating performance. The company brings more than 70 years in business, with account teams averaging 15+ years of tenure and client relationships exceeding 10 years on average. Moventum maintains a Net Promoter Score of 62, reflecting strong customer satisfaction in a tailored fleet management model.

As part of Sasser, Inc., Moventum is employee-owned through an ESOP, an ownership structure that reinforces long-term thinking and accountability across the organization.

The transition also includes a new corporate headquarters at 700 Commerce Drive in Oak Brook, Illinois, a purpose-built facility supporting continued investment in the business and its future growth.

Moventum’s model remains consistent: dedicated account teams, long employee tenure, and a disciplined focus of client outcomes. Clients work with people who know their fleet, understand their business, and stay engaged over time—reducing friction and improving results.

The name Moventum reflects the company’s position at the intersection of movement and momentum, supporting the fleets that keep businesses running. Its guiding principle: Keep Work Moving.

“This is not a change in what we do,” Hogland added. “It’s a clearer expression of the business we’ve built, and a signal of where we’re headed.”

About Moventum Fleet Management

Moventum Fleet Management, a Sasser company, provides fleet management and vehicle financing solutions to organizations nationwide. Built on more than 70 years of experience, Moventum delivers a tailored service model through dedicated, tenured account teams who manage fleets across the full vehicle lifecycle. Formerly Union Leasing, Moventum is part of Sasser, Inc., a transportation asset services and management company with nearly a century of history. Sasser is employee-owned through an ESOP, bringing a long-term perspective, financial discipline, and operational accountability to its businesses. For more information, visit www.moventumfleet.com or contact Carlos Oropeza at coropeza@moventumfleet.com.

About Sasser, Inc.

Sasser, Inc. is a transportation asset services and management company with roots that began in Chicago 95 years ago and is employee-owned through an ESOP. What started as a single company has grown to include five subsidiaries: Chicago Freight Car, CF Rail Services, Moventum Fleet Management, Express 4X4 Truck Rental, and Falcon Lease. Our businesses are leaders in providing commercial- and industrial-focused rail, shipping, and vehicle solutions including leasing, fleet management, repair, maintenance, and innovative technology services. Recognized as a leading Chicago employer by Crain’s and Fortune, Sasser prides itself on supporting a culture that empowers, recognizes, and rewards employees. For more information about Sasser, visit www.sasser.com.