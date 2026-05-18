Autistic Voices Shine: Chelsea Financial Services Announces Sponsorship of AusomeTech’s 2026 Art Exhibit

Staten Island, NY, May 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chelsea Financial Services is honored to continue its commitment to the neurodiverse community by sponsoring AusomeTech’s highly anticipated month-long exhibition, ‘Unspoken Brilliance: The Artists with Autism Exhibit.’ This celebration of talent, culminating with AusomeTech’s 5th Annual ‘Proclamation Day’ event, will be hosted at the College of Staten Island (CSI), with opening night June 25th, ending with ‘Proclamation Day’ Saturday, July 25, 2026.

'Unspoken Brilliance: The Artists with Autism Exhibit' | Opening Night: June 25, 2026 | Closing Night: July 25, 2026 (Proclamation Day)

The gallery, situated within the College of Staten Island Library, serves as a premier platform for local neurodiverse artists to present their original works. A core tradition of this annual event is honoring the memory of Diego Martinez—the beloved ‘MTA Legend.’ The exhibition will conclude with the ‘Proclamation Day’ ceremony on July 25th, featuring keynote speaker Ms. Aneva Ezell. Ms. Ezell’s advocacy for empowerment and inclusion continues to inspire the community to amplify neurodiverse voices across both technology and the arts.

“Our goal this year is to foster an inclusive sanctuary where creativity and community meet,” remarked Darlene Bowman, Founder of AusomeTech. “We extend our sincere thanks to Chelsea Financial Services. Their vital sponsorship ensures that our young adults have a professional environment to showcase their unique artistic perspectives and cognitive learning strengths.”

This year, AusomeTech’s annual event is proud to feature artwork from ‘LifeStyles for the Disabled’ and the College of Staten Island’s Creative Exchange Program, along with food services provided by The Grace Foundation’s Grace on Wheels. These growing partnerships continue to expand opportunities and meaningful experiences for the teens and adults with autism AusomeTech proudly serves.

“We are excited to again be a part of this amazing art event with AusomeTech,” stated John Pisapia, President of Chelsea Financial Services. “We continue to support AusomeTech’s mission, and events like this neurodiverse art exhibit can really bring our community together. Art is powerful.”

Darlene Bowman, a veteran educator with over two decades of experience in science and technology, established AusomeTech to fill a systemic void in post-secondary education for students with alternate assessment needs. While community crowdfunding initially fueled these efforts, Chelsea Financial Services’ intervention as a primary sponsor has been instrumental in bringing both the ‘Unspoken Brilliance’ exhibit and the Proclamation Day ‘Scratch’ Event to the Staten Island public.

“The unwavering support from Chelsea Financial Services has been a catalyst for our growth,” Bowman added. “Their contribution directly impacts the professional visibility of our students, allowing their talents to be celebrated on a grander stage.”

About the Event

AusomeTech’s art exhibit, titled ‘Unspoken Brilliance,’ is on display at the CSI Library Gallery in Staten Island, NY, from June 29th to July 23rd, with viewing hours Monday-Thursday from 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM. School and group visits are welcome.

Their opening night celebration for ‘Unspoken Brilliance’ will be held on June 25th from 6:30 PM to 8:30 PM at the College of Staten Island Library Rotunda, 2800 Victory Blvd, Bldg 1L. Attendees can register via shortlink: https://bit.ly/4nfEdDA.

AusomeTech’s closing event, ‘Proclamation Day (Scratch) Event’ will be held on Saturday, July 25th from 12:00 PM (Noon) to 3:00 PM. Register for ‘Proclamation Day’ via shortlink https://bit.ly/4tVMBe1.

Visit AusomeTech’s GoFundMe page to support their 2026 art exhibit and Proclamation Day events: https://gofund.me/dd5243583

About Chelsea Financial Services

Chelsea Financial Services is a national full-service brokerage firm. Chelsea opened its first brokerage office in Staten Island, New York in 1999. Celebrating its Silver Anniversary (25 years), Chelsea Financial clients receive investment, retirement, and financial planning advice in 51 U.S. States and Territories. Chelsea Financial Services is actively recruiting Independent Financial Advisors and Registered Representatives nationally. Visit https://chfs.com for more information.

About Ausometech

AusomeTech is a Staten Island-based organization located at CUNY College of Staten Island that provides continuing computer science and technology education for young adults with autism and other cognitive learning disabilities.

AusomeTech also provides paid internship opportunities after high school graduation, at the age of 21, and promotes inclusion in tech education through its residency at CSI Main Campus and partnership with CUNY Creative Exchange Program (CSI Willowbrook Main Campus.) Visit AusomeTech.com for more information.

AusomeTech is currently located at CUNY College of Staten Island. They also partner with CUNY Creative Exchange Program at CSI Willowbrook Campus. In addition to providing high-quality recreational and vocational training in technology to young adults with autism, AusomeTech also offers paid internship opportunities and fosters relationships with business leaders and educators to help create a more inclusive environment in both tech education and tech careers.



SOURCE Chelsea Financial Services

Related Links

https://www.chfs.com/

https://ausometech.com

Chelsea Financial Services Sponsors AusomeTech's Annual 'The Artists with Autism Exhibit'

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