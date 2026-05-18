Holzer & Holzer, LLC Reminds NUAI Investors of the June 1, 2026 Lead Plaintiff Deadline in the New Era Energy & Digital, Inc. Securities Class Action

ATLANTA, May 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A shareholder class action lawsuit has been filed against New Era Energy & Digital, Inc. (“New Era Energy” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: NUAI) f/k/a New Era Helium Inc. The lawsuit alleges that Defendants issued false and misleading statements and/or failed to disclose material adverse facts regarding New Era Energy’s business, operations, and prospects, including allegations that: (1) New Era Energy overstated its progress in its permitting and regulatory filings for its flagship Texas Critical Data Centers project; (2) the Company was involved in a fraudulent scheme “to pocket revenues from hundreds of oil and gas wells in New Mexico” by transferring wells among related entities and then placing liability-bearing companies into bankruptcy to avoid plugging and remediation costs; and (3) that, as a result, the New Era Energy’s financial results were false and/or misleading.

If you purchased New Era Energy shares between November 6, 2024 and December 29, 2025, and experienced a significant loss on that investment, you are encouraged to discuss your legal rights by contacting Corey D. Holzer, Esq. at cholzer@holzerlaw.com, by toll-free telephone at (888) 508-6832, or by visiting the firm’s website at www.holzerlaw.com/case/new-era-energy/ for more information.

The deadline to ask the court to be appointed lead plaintiff in the case is June 1, 2026.

Holzer & Holzer, LLC, an ISS top rated securities litigation law firm for 2021, 2022, 2023, and 2025, dedicates its practice to vigorous representation of shareholders and investors in litigation nationwide, including shareholder class action and derivative litigation. Since its founding in 2000, Holzer & Holzer attorneys have played critical roles in recovering hundreds of millions of dollars for shareholders victimized by fraud and other corporate misconduct. More information about the firm is available through its website, www.holzerlaw.com, and upon request from the firm. Holzer & Holzer, LLC has paid for the dissemination of this promotional communication, and Corey Holzer is the attorney responsible for its content.