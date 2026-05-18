INVESTOR ALERT: Investigation of Hub Group, Inc. (HUBG) announced by Holzer & Holzer, LLC

ATLANTA, May 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Holzer & Holzer, LLC is investigating whether Hub Group, Inc. (“Hub Group” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: HUBG) complied with federal securities laws. On May 12, 2026, Hub Group disclosed that the Company’s financial statements for each of the years ended December 31, 2024 and 2023 were materially misstated and should no longer be relied upon because certain transactions “were prematurely or incorrectly recognized or not adequately supported.” The price of the Company’s stock dropped following this news.

If you purchased Hub Group stock and suffered a loss on that investment, you are encouraged to contact Corey D. Holzer, Esq. at cholzer@holzerlaw.com or Joshua Karr, Esq. at jkarr@holzerlaw.com , call our toll-free number at (888) 508-6832, or visit our website at www.holzerlaw.com/case/hub-group/ to discuss your legal rights.

Holzer & Holzer, LLC, an ISS top rated securities litigation law firm for 2021, 2022, 2023, and 2025, dedicates its practice to vigorous representation of shareholders and investors in litigation nationwide, including shareholder class action and derivative litigation. Since its founding in 2000, Holzer & Holzer attorneys have played critical roles in recovering hundreds of millions of dollars for shareholders victimized by fraud and other corporate misconduct. More information about the firm is available through its website, www.holzerlaw.com, and upon request from the firm. Holzer & Holzer, LLC has paid for the dissemination of this promotional communication, and Corey Holzer is the attorney responsible for its content.

CONTACT:

Corey Holzer, Esq.

(888) 508-6832 (toll-free)

cholzer@holzerlaw.com