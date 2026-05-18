Rudy R. Miller Recognized for Sponsorship of New Augmented Reality Exhibition at the National Museum of the United States Army 





“American Revolution: The Augmented Exhibition,” produced by Histovery and presented by The Army Historical Foundation at the National Museum of the United States Army in Fairfax County, Virginia.

(The Army Historical Foundation)

FORT BELVOIR, Va., May 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Army Historical Foundation recognized Rudy R. Miller as one of the top individual sponsors of the traveling exhibition, “American Revolution: The Augmented Exhibition,” which opened at the National Museum of the United States Army in Fairfax County, Virginia on April 25.

Designed and produced by the French company Histovery, the exhibition uses larger-than-life displays, augmented reality and Histopad® portable tablets to drop visitors into 360-degree recreations of key historical moments that helped forge American democracy 250 years ago, all validated by recognized experts. Visitors can explore pivotal events such as the Boston Tea Party, the Constitutional Convention, and the Battle of Yorktown; step into historic cities including Boston, Philadelphia, and New York; and encounter the diverse individuals who shaped America’s founding. The Army Historical Foundation, the official Foundation of the U.S. Army-owned and operated Museum, will support the traveling exhibition’s display through the end of 2027.

“The Army Historical Foundation is grateful to Rudy Miller for once again stepping forward to help us provide Americans with a fresh and engaging way to rediscover how our nation was born,” said retired U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Burt Thompson, president of The Army Historical Foundation. “As a proud veteran of the U.S. Army, Rudy understands the importance of promoting the service and sacrifices of the American Soldier, going all the way back to the origins of our Army and the nation.”

The Foundation’s donors have made it possible for the exhibition to go on display and be open to visitors free of charge. Supporting Sponsors like Miller donate gifts that are matched to one of the exhibition’s time portals, enabling visitors to virtually travel back to a key event in early American history. Sponsorship opportunities are still available for corporations, foundations and individuals.

Miller’s gift adds to the numerous contributions over the years he has already made to the Foundation. He also supported the Foundation’s national traveling exhibit on second-generation Japanese Americans Nisei Soldiers who served in World War II called, “I Am An American.” The exhibit was created with partners and exhibit curators, National Veterans Network (NVN) and the National Museum of the United States Army, and will be on tour for the next five years. The Foundation serves as the official fundraising organization for the National Army Museum as part of its mission to preserve and present the history of the American Soldier.





Rudy R. Miller stated “I became a member and early supporter of The Army Historical Foundation and the National Museum of the United States Army a number of years ago. I was born in Tennessee and raised in Virgina. I came from a military family and served in the United States Army. Hooah ! I am extremely proud to be one of the donors whose names appear on the Circles of Distinction Donor Wall at the National Museum of the United States Army, as a Two-Star Honorary Member. I am a passionate, motivated individual, a serial entrepreneur, and a philanthropist. I will always be able to say “I helped build this museum.””

Mr. Miller is Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer of Miller Capital Corporation, a private equity firm and an affiliated company of The Miller Group of entities, established in 1972. Mr. Miller was Founder and Chairman of the Board of Miller Capital Markets, a FINRA member investment banking firm, from 2006 through 2012. He previously served over 20 years as a certified arbitrator for the NASD (now known as FINRA). He has years of executive-level experience owning, operating, and advising national and international corporations, from NYSE listed public companies to emerging-growth private companies, through varying economic climates. He has worked with various U.S. government contractors and possesses the ability to address crisis issues on behalf of his clients as one of his crucial skillsets.

In 2026, Miller Capital was voted Best of Our Valley – Best Investment Firm for the seventh consecutive year by Arizona Foothills Magazine’s readers who responded with hundreds of thousands votes.

Mr. Miller served in the United States Army, U.S. Army Reserve, and the U.S. Air Force Reserve, in the Vietnam era, and received honorable discharges as a Noncommissioned Officer.

Mr. Miller also has an aviation background and is listed on the Smithsonian National Air and Space Museum Wall of Honor.

Prior to his military service, he served as a fireman and first responder. Mr. Miller earned his Bachelor and Master of Business Administration degrees from Pacific Western University.





President of the United States of America, Ronald W. Reagan, presented Mr. Miller the Medal of Merit in appreciation of his support and service as a member of a Presidential Task Force. Miller was honored to be the keynote speaker at a U.S. Navy Relinquishment of Command and Retirement Ceremony aboard the USS Midway Museum, San Diego, California in 2018. Mr. Miller accepted an invitation in 2014 to become a member of Thunderbird Field II Veterans Memorial, Inc., a non-profit organization for veterans and non-veterans. He was selected by the Board of Directors to be the Chairman of the Advisory Board where he developed and managed its Aviation Scholarship Program. Prior to retiring from Tbird2 in 2024, he served as Co-Chairman of the Scholarship Committee and a key fundraiser. He was the recipient of the first Tbird2 Leadership Award.

Mr. Miller’s philanthropic endeavors include support for the non-profit arts community, athletic foundations, universities, community colleges, numerous non-profit entities, and veterans’ projects.

In 2008, Mr. Miller instituted the annual Rudy R. Miller Business – Finance Scholarship in support of Arizona State University, in particular the W. P. Carey School of Business. His active involvement at the University also included having served as a member of ASU’s Dean’s Council of 100. In 2023, Mr. Miller was selected by Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University to join two influential advisory boards for both the College of Aviation (COA) and the College of Business, Security and Intelligence (CBSI). In addition to joining Embry-Riddle’s COA and CBSI advisory boards, Miller has established scholarships for students, both veterans and non-veterans, at both colleges. He also set up a fund to support COA simulator training to improve commercial pilot safety (ISCP) as well as a fund to support CBSI students with CompTIA Security+ courseware and exam fees.

In January 2024, Mr. Miller accepted a position on the Advisory Board at CrossFirst Bank (Phoenix, Arizona), a subsidiary of CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. Effective March 1, 2025, First Busey Corporation, the holding company for Busey Bank, acquired by merger CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. Mr. Miller agreed to continue to serve on the Busey Bank (Arizona) Advisory Board.

For more information about Rudy R. Miller and The Miller Group of entities, please visit www.themillergroup.net

About The Army Historical Foundation

The Army Historical Foundation establishes, assists, and promotes programs and projects that preserve the history of the American Soldier and promote public understanding of and appreciation for the contributions by all components of the U.S. Army and its members. The Foundation serves as the Army’s official fundraising entity for the Capital Campaign for the National Museum of the United States Army. The award-winning, LEED-certified Museum opened on November 11, 2020, at Fort Belvoir, Va., and honors the service and sacrifice of all American Soldiers who have served since the Army’s inception in 1775. For more information on the Foundation and the National Museum of the United States Army, visit www.armyhistory.org.





Official photographer for The Miller Group and its affiliated entities - Gordon Murray, 480 205-9691

(www.flashpv.com)

Contact:

The Army Historical Foundation

Lydia Pitea

Senior Donor Relations Manager

lydia.pitea@armyhistory.org

973.632.1244

Contact:

Miller Capital Corporation

Tami Lynn Swaim

Corporate Controller & Executive Assistant

tswaim@themillergroup.net

602.225.0505

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

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