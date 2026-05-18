Zignal Labs Launches Zignal AI to Deliver Structured Intelligence for Mission Systems, Partners, and Agent-Driven Workflows

TAMPA, Fla., May 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SOF Week 2026 — Zignal Labs today announced the launch of Zignal AI, a new platform architecture designed to deliver structured intelligence derived from publicly available information (PAI) directly into mission systems, operational workflows, and agent-driven environments.

Built on more than 15 years of experience with high volume, multimodal publicly available information, Zignal AI transforms fragmented public data into mission-ready outputs, including narrative detections, geolocated visual intelligence, clustered events, alerting, and structured intelligence artifacts that mission systems can reliably consume and operationalize to reduce noise and support higher confidence decision-making.

At SOF Week, Zignal is also unveiling major updates to ZEN, its SaaS-based intelligence platform and primary user interaction surface. With new AI Chat, Inbox, agentic reporting, and multi-agent workflow capabilities, ZEN gives analysts and operators a faster, more intuitive way to access, query, monitor, and act on intelligence.

The launch meets growing demand for intelligence workflows that move beyond disconnected tools and raw data feeds toward integrated systems capable of delivering timely, operationally relevant context at scale.

“The challenge isn’t access to public data. The challenge is transforming fragmented, multimodal information into structured intelligence,” said Adam Beaugh, CEO of Zignal Labs. “Agents don’t need more raw data. They need trusted, mission-aligned outputs on which they can act with confidence. Zignal has been solving this problem for over a decade – conditioning, enriching, validating, and structuring publicly available information into operationally relevant intelligence. Zignal AI now makes that possible across analysts, platforms, and agent-driven workflows, at scale.”

Built for Partners, Integrators, and Mission Teams

Zignal AI is designed for organizations building, integrating, or modernizing mission systems that require publicly available information as part of operational workflows. This includes both organizations integrating intelligence into mission systems and teams operating directly within them.

Rather than forcing customers into a single interface, Zignal AI can be accessed through ZEN, delivered via APIs, embedded into partner platforms, or integrated directly into customer-owned systems.

Zignal AI is already powering intelligence capabilities within Peraton’s IRIS platform , where structured intelligence derived from publicly available information is fused into cognitive and operational workflows.

“Zignal AI enables IRIS to incorporate structured intelligence – from narrative detections and alerting to visual and geospatial signals – directly into our agent-driven workflows. That precision matters,” said Cliff Bean, Senior Director, Cognitive Warfare, Cyber & Intelligence Sector at Peraton. “Instead of requiring agents to process large volumes of raw, inconsistent data, we’re able to operate on curated, mission-aligned intelligence artifacts. It improves reliability and allows us to deliver faster, more actionable outcomes within IRIS.”

Zignal AI has also been deployed with Everforth ECS to deliver curated, geolocated image and video detections into operational systems and edge environments, including integration into Maven Smart Systems on both classified and unclassified systems.

“Our work with Zignal since 2021 has focused on delivering highly curated, geolocated detections directly into Maven to support specific missions within the global combatant commands,” said Heather Maderia, Associate Director – OSINT Solutions at Everforth ECS. “The ability to inject externally derived, mission-relevant context strengthens the overall intelligence picture without adding noise or processing burden. It’s a meaningful augmentation to traditional ISR workflows.”

Across these models, Zignal enables users to integrate mission-ready intelligence without building the underlying data conditioning, enrichment, and validation layers. This allows partners and operators to work backwards from mission requirements – from cognitive warfare and influence operations to ISR augmentation and force protection – and embed structured intelligence directly into systems already in use.

ZEN: The Interaction Surface for Zignal AI

Historically, extracting operational value from large scale, publicly available information required significant analyst effort – navigating complex workflows, correlating signals across modules, and manually assembling context from multiple sources.

The latest evolution of ZEN provides analysts and operators with a faster, more intuitive interaction surface for accessing, validating, and operationalizing structured intelligence across mission environments. It also serves as a proof surface for how upstream intelligence formation layers ensure agentic and operational systems can act on externally derived information with precision, consistency, and trust – powering more effective agentic workflows and enabling users to move more quickly from signal to analysis, reporting, and operational action.

While preserving the depth and flexibility required for complex mission environments, ZEN dramatically simplifies how users interact with intelligence across datasets, alerts, analysis, and reporting.

New capabilities include:

AI Chat for querying and exploring existing datasets, maintaining analysis history, and generating visual outputs

for querying and exploring existing datasets, maintaining analysis history, and generating visual outputs Inbox as a centralized hub for alerts, summaries, notifications, and follow-on action across multiple signal types

as a centralized hub for alerts, summaries, notifications, and follow-on action across multiple signal types Agentic Reporting to synthesize multi-source intelligence into structured, presentation-ready outputs

to synthesize multi-source intelligence into structured, presentation-ready outputs Multi-agent workflows that enable more efficient analysis across datasets and mission contexts

that enable more efficient analysis across datasets and mission contexts Expanded deep and dark web data to surface harder-to-reach conversations and emerging risks

to surface harder-to-reach conversations and emerging risks Inauthentic messaging detection (preview) to identify coordinated activity, amplification networks, geographic spread, and campaign effects

SOF Week Demonstrations and Activities

Throughout SOF Week 2026 , Zignal Labs and partners will demonstrate operational workflows powered by Zignal AI, including maritime domain awareness, multimodal detections, narrative monitoring, and integrated intelligence workflows across mission environments.

These demonstrations are designed to show how structured intelligence derived from publicly available information can move directly into operational workflows, partner systems, and mission environments, helping teams move faster from detection to decision across mission and edge environments.

Zignal will be exhibiting at Booth #932 on Level 3 of the Tampa Convention Center, Tuesday through Thursday. Zignal will also demonstrate capabilities at the Carahsoft Demo Pavilion (Booth #633) on Tuesday and at the Peraton Booth (#1041), including a demonstration of the IRIS platform integration.

Throughout the week, Zignal will also be at The Outpost at Peter O. Knight Airport in collaboration with Hardy Dynamics and BigBear.ai , demonstrating how AI interoperability, together with structured PAI as unconventional ISR, can augment CUAS use cases and drone warfare.

On Tuesday, May 19, Zignal will participate in the industry panel “Force Protection in an Increasingly Transparent Battlespace,” hosted by Carahsoft and moderated by SAIC , with experts from Zignal Labs, Anomaly Six , Babel Street , and Janes . The panel will examine how signals derived from publicly available information can augment force protection across the mission lifecycle.

On Wednesday, May 20, Zignal, Babel Street, and Vantor will present “Maritime Domain Awareness in the Gray Zone” on the SOF Solutions Stage (Tampa Convention Center – Level 1 – Exhibition Hall, Zone: Information Systems). The live demonstration will showcase a fused, agentic workflow used to detect, validate, and geolocate anomalous maritime activity, including illicit transport and irregular vessel behavior in contested maritime environments.

Throughout the week, Zignal will meet with partners, operators, and integrators exploring new approaches for operationalizing publicly available information across mission systems and intelligence workflows. A Global SOF Foundation ( GSOF ) Corporate Partner since 2024, Zignal supports the special operations community with operational intelligence capabilities designed to improve situational awareness, accelerate decision-making, and integrate directly into mission workflows.

To schedule a meeting with the Zignal team during SOF Week 2026, visit Booth #932 or contact info@zignallabs.com .

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