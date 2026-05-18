Enphase Energy Expands PowerMatch Technology to North America

FREMONT, Calif., May 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: ENPH), a global energy technology company, today announced the launch of PowerMatch™ technology for IQ® Battery 10C™ systems in the United States, including Puerto Rico, and for IQ® Battery 5P™ systems across North America and select countries in Central America and the Caribbean. PowerMatch intelligently adjusts IQ® Battery operation to match a home’s real-time power needs, helping deliver more usable energy, improved efficiency, and long-term savings. Watch a video about how it works.

All battery inverters deliver only the power required by the home at any given moment. The difference is how efficiently they deliver that power, especially at lower loads. In many hybrid string inverter systems, a single large inverter remains active even when the home is using only a small amount of power, which can reduce efficiency and waste energy. IQ Batteries use multiple embedded microinverters, allowing PowerMatch to activate only the number of microinverters needed to serve the home’s real-time load. This helps reduce idle conversion losses and lets homeowners capture more of the energy they store, particularly during the low-use hours that make up much of a typical day.

Based on Enphase testing with the IQ Battery 10C, PowerMatch can reduce energy losses by up to 1 kWh per day for a typical California homeowner compared to certain hybrid string inverter-based battery systems. That translates to up to $2,000 in additional savings over the battery’s life, depending on system configuration, usage patterns, and regional tariffs.

"Most homes don't operate at peak demand very often and instead spend the majority of the day at lower, steady loads," said Jeremy Truitt, field engineer at Lighthouse Solar, an installer of Enphase products in the United States. "PowerMatch reduces standby energy consumption by operating just the microinverters that best match the home's power needs at any given time. This helps minimize standby energy use while keeping the system ready for a backup event."

"PowerMatch is the kind of upgrade installers love to deliver," said Mike Sullivan, director of operations at NEC Electric & Solar, an installer of Enphase products in the United States. "It quietly makes existing systems more efficient by operating only the microinverters needed for the home's real-time load, which means more usable energy from the same battery. Our customers don't have to do anything, and they get more out of their investment."

“PowerMatch reflects the power of Enphase’s distributed architecture,” said Aaron Gordon, senior vice president and general manager of the systems business unit at Enphase Energy. “When intelligence is built into the system, software can make the hardware better over time — helping homeowners get more usable energy and more long-term value from the battery they already own.”

PowerMatch launched in Europe last year for IQ Battery 5P systems, including batteries with FlexPhase™ technology. It is now available for IQ Battery 5P systems in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Bermuda, the Cayman Islands, the Bahamas, and Panama, and for IQ Battery 10C systems in the United States and Puerto Rico. For more information about PowerMatch, visit the Enphase website.

About Enphase Energy, Inc.

Enphase Energy, a global energy technology company based in Fremont, CA, is the world's leading supplier of microinverter-based solar and battery systems, EV chargers, home energy management systems, and virtual power plant (VPP) solutions. Enphase products enable people to harness the sun to make, use, save, and sell their own power, all controlled through the Enphase App. The company revolutionized the solar industry with its microinverter-based technology and has shipped approximately 87.8 million microinverters, with more than 5.2 million Enphase-based systems deployed in over 165 countries. For more information, visit https://enphase.com/.

©2026 Enphase Energy, Inc. All rights reserved. Enphase Energy, Enphase, the “e” logo, IQ, and certain other marks listed at https://enphase.com/trademark-usage-guidelines are trademarks or service marks of Enphase Energy, Inc. Other names are for informational purposes and may be trademarks of their respective owners.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements, including statements related to the expected capabilities, performance and benefits of Enphase Energy's technology and products, including safety, quality, and reliability; the ability of PowerMatch to deliver more usable energy, improved efficiency, and long-term savings for homeowners with IQ Battery 10C and IQ Battery 5P systems; estimates regarding potential energy savings and economic benefits over the life of a battery system; and statements regarding the timing and availability of PowerMatch for IQ Battery 10C systems in the United States, including Puerto Rico, and for IQ Battery 5P systems across North America and select countries in Central America and the Caribbean. Forward-looking statements are based on Enphase Energy's current expectations and assumptions and inherently involve significant risks and uncertainties. Actual results and the timing of events could differ materially from those contemplated by these forward-looking statements as a result of such risks and uncertainties. Such risks include, but are not limited to, customer adoption rates; product performance and reliability; competitive dynamics; supply chain availability and costs; and other factors discussed in Enphase Energy's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including those risks described in more detail in Enphase Energy's most recently filed Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q and other filings made from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Enphase Energy undertakes no duty or obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this release as a result of new information, future events, or changes in its expectations, except as required by law.

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