Legion Intelligence Launches Mission Packs and Expands Centurion to Put Agentic AI to Work in the Field

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SAN FRANCISCO, May 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Legion Intelligence today announced a major product expansion designed to make applied AI operational for national security, launching Mission Packs and Centurion III at SOF Week 2026, the annual gathering of the global special operations community.

As the U.S. Department of War accelerates toward AI-first operations, the challenge is no longer whether AI can generate useful outputs. The challenge is whether AI can carry out real work across fragmented systems, contested environments, and high-consequence operations while keeping humans in command.

Legion is built for that shift. The company is introducing the Command Layer, its architecture for turning intent into governed action across agents, mission systems, and operational environments. At SOF Week, Legion will demonstrate how that architecture becomes deployable capability through Mission Packs, which package AI agents into role-specific operational capabilities, and Centurion, its deployable edge AI system for denied, degraded, intermittent, and limited environments.

“Agentic AI will only matter to national security if it can do real work under real constraints,” said Ben Van Roo, CEO and co-founder of Legion Intelligence. “The Command Layer is what makes that possible: agents execute the work, Mission Packs make them usable for the roles military teams already perform, and Centurion brings that capability to the edge where missions actually happen, with governance built in so human authority remains intact.”

Mission Packs: AI Agents Built for Operational Work

Mission Packs put Legion’s AI agents, applications, data connections, and governance safeguards to work on the jobs teams perform every day. Instead of starting from a blank prompt, users start with purpose-built capabilities for the work they need to complete, from preparing intelligence products and coordinating operations to surfacing command decisions and improving maintenance readiness.

Mission Packs are designed to deliver role-specific capability out of the box and expand as new operational needs emerge. Featured Packs include:

Commander Pack: Helps leaders see what needs a decision, what has changed, and what actions are already underway across fragmented staff inputs, readiness data, and operational updates.

Helps leaders see what needs a decision, what has changed, and what actions are already underway across fragmented staff inputs, readiness data, and operational updates. Intelligence Officer Pack: Enables intelligence teams to rapidly turn scattered reporting and operational data into actionable intel products, threat context, and decision support.

Enables intelligence teams to rapidly turn scattered reporting and operational data into actionable intel products, threat context, and decision support. Operations Officer Pack: Allows operations teams to plan, coordinate, track, and update activity without manually rebuilding context from reports, trackers, handoff notes, and disconnected systems.

Allows operations teams to plan, coordinate, track, and update activity without manually rebuilding context from reports, trackers, handoff notes, and disconnected systems. Maintenance Technician Pack: Helps maintenance teams search manuals, schedule work orders, check parts, and reduce readiness-impacting repair delays.

“Mission Packs make AI agents usable in the real world,” said Steve Mahoney, SVP of Product at Legion Intelligence. “They give teams a starting point for action, not another empty chat interface. Each Pack brings together agents, tools, data, and controls for a specific operational role, so teams start from mission-ready capability instead of a blank prompt.”

Introducing Centurion III: AI for Disconnected Operations

Legion is introducing Centurion III, an ultra-small form factor that brings governed AI into a laptop-class footprint at the edge. It extends Legion’s deployable AI footprint into environments where cloud access, stable networks, and centralized infrastructure cannot be assumed.



Centurion III is designed for individual operators and small teams that need local AI without constant connectivity or larger ruggedized systems. Built on Intel AI PC technology, Centurion III extends Legion’s edge AI architecture into environments where size, power, setup time, and local performance determine whether AI is practical in the field.

Legion recently showcased Centurion III at the Intel Federal Summit as part of its broader work with Intel on AI acceleration. The demo showed that Legion’s agentic orchestration system can run disconnected in a laptop-class footprint with local model inference, extending governed applied AI into environments where cloud access or larger edge systems may not be practical.

When connected, Centurion routes to the latest customer-approved frontier models, including OpenAI GPT-5.5 and Google Gemini 3.1 Pro. In degraded or disconnected conditions, Centurion automatically shifts to locally hosted models, including open-weight models like Google Gemma 4, NVIDIA Nemotron 3, and OpenAI GPT-OSS 20B, preserving workflows and governance.

For users at the edge, the same capabilities continue when reachback is unavailable, including document exploitation, intelligence summarization, planning, local retrieval, geospatial context, collaboration, and audit logging.

Disconnected by Design at SOCOM TE 26-2

Centurion has already supported Army staff operations under contested communications conditions, including with XVIII Airborne Corps G2 during Scarlet Dragon 26-01. At the recent SOCOM TE 26-2, Centurion further demonstrated how governed AI workflows can continue when reachback cannot be assumed, automatically shifting to local models without operator intervention when network access was unavailable.

The demonstration supported Military Decision Making Process workflows on government-provided planning data in a disconnected environment. Centurion paired Legion software with Rancher Government Solutions’ hardened platform and HPE edge hardware, combining secure deployment, local compute, and AI workflows in a field-ready configuration.

“Bringing AI to austere environments requires more than a model,” said Ryan Lewis, CEO of Rancher Government Solutions. “It requires a secure, repeatable deployment foundation that mission teams can trust. Rancher Government is proud to work with Legion to help bring AI-enabled capabilities to disconnected and hardened environments."

Experience Legion at SOF Week

At SOF Week, Legion will demonstrate how the Command Layer becomes operational through Mission Packs and Centurion at Booth 955 and aboard the Legion Command Vessel, docked at the Tampa Convention Center Marina.

Legion will showcase live demos, expert talks, private meetings, and guided experiences showing how AI moves into operational execution. Visitors can experience Packs for command, intelligence, operations, and maintenance, as well as Centurion demonstrations for contested edge environments.

The Legion Command Vessel will host invited guests for deeper demonstrations, executive conversations, and evening events, including a live War on the Rocks podcast recording with LTG (ret.) Francis Beaudette. Space is limited for evening Command Vessel sessions. Attendees can visit Booth 955 to learn more and gain access.

Legion will be joined by ecosystem partners including Intel, Rancher, HPE, Google, and NVIDIA as it demonstrates how agentic AI, secure deployment, and edge-ready form factors can support warfighters and operators across connected, classified, and tactical edge environments.

About Legion Intelligence

Legion Intelligence builds the Command Layer for mission-critical operations. It orchestrates agents, data, workflows, and governance so defense and national security teams can put AI to work across existing systems and real-world environments. Delivered through Packs and Centurion, Legion includes permissions, auditability, guardrails, and data sovereignty, and deploys across cloud, on-prem, classified, air-gapped, edge, hybrid, and DDIL environments.

Legion accelerates the shift from fragmented tools and manual coordination to AI-enabled systems that execute real work with speed, control, and accountability.

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