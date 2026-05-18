Columbia Graduate School of Business in Conjunction with Gabelli Funds Select Todd A. Combs as 2026 Recipient of Graham & Dodd, Murray, Greenwald Prize

PALM BEACH, Fla., May 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gabelli Funds announces Todd A. Combs as the 2026 recipient of the Graham & Dodd, Murray, Greenwald Prize for Value Investing. He was presented with the prize at the firm’s forty-first client conference on Friday, May 15 in New York.

In announcing Todd Combs as the 2026 recipient, Tano Santos, the Faculty Director of the Heilbrunn Center for Graham & Dodd Investing at Columbia Business School observed that, “Todd is a brilliant practitioner in the field of value investing and a wonderful supporter of the value investing tradition at Columbia Business School.”

Todd was recently named the head of the $10 billion Strategic Investment Group at JPMorganChase’s Security and Resiliency Initiative and acts as a Special Advisor to Jamie Dimon. Prior to JP Morgan, Mr. Combs served as an investment officer at Berkshire Hathaway and the Chairman and C.E.O. of GEICO. Prior to Berkshire, Mr. Combs was the Chief Executive Officer of Castle Point Capital Management, a firm he founded in 2005. Having started his career at the State of Florida Banking, Securities and Finance Division, he went on to Progressive Insurance before joining Copper Arch Capital. Mr. Combs graduated from Florida State and received an MBA from Columbia Business School.

In 2005, Gabelli created the annual prize to honor an individual, student, or practitioner who has made an outstanding contribution to enlarge the field of value investing. Known as the “Gabelli Prize”, the company funded the prize with $1 million and presents the award at its annual client meetings.

GAMCO Investors, Inc. (OTCQX: GAMI), through its subsidiaries, manages assets of private advisory accounts (GAMCO), mutual funds and closed-end funds (Gabelli Funds, LLC) and is known for its Private Market Value with a Catalyst™ style of investment.

Contact:

Douglas R. Jamieson

President & Chief Operating Officer

(914) 921-5020